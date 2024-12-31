Facts: Rangpur Riders’ Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan were the second and third highest wicket-takers of the previous season with 17 and 16 wickets, respectively.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers last season with 11 wickets in nine innings.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Chances of Winning

Rangpur Riders achieved a top-finish after the group stage of the previous season since they won nine out of 12 matches. After a rocky start to the season with two defeats in the first three games, they became nearly invincible since they went on an eight-match winning streak thereafter before losing their final fixture of the group stage. They were a strong contender for the title at this juncture and they advanced to the qualifiers with a great chance of reaching the final. However, things took a turn for the worse here as they lost both the qualifier matches and missed the opportunity to fight for the championship.

On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers were not a highly competitive side in the tournament last season with five wins in the bag. They made a terrible start to their campaign as they went on to lose their first five games by bad margins. The team managed to make a slight recovery with five wins subsequently but the damage was already done and they had no chance of progressing beyond the group stage.

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 39%

Sylhet Strikers chance of winning - 61%

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Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Tips

Sylhet Strikers to score low before first dismissal

Sylhet Strikers’ opening partnership was a point of vulnerability throughout the previous season and their low scores reflect that. With different opening combinations in every other match, there was no way for the team to maintain any level of consistency in the tournament. In the last five games of the last season, the openers notched up totals of 1, 40, 0, 13 and 2 runs before the first dismissal. Barring one match, the team’s performances at the front were underwhelming and they are not expected to do well in the upcoming fixture either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rangpur Riders to have higher Opening Partnership 1.90 Bet on Batery Rangpur Riders to have more sixes 1.90 Bet on Batery

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Toss Prediction

Fielding first is, without a doubt, the best strategy at Shere Bangla National Stadium. With 17 victories for the chasing side out of 22 fixtures last season, it is quite evident that the pitch is better suited to the bowlers. In the first game of the present season between Durbar Rajshahi and Fortune Barishal as well, the toss winner elected to field first which makes this the top choice for the next match, too.

Weather Report

With no likelihood of rainfall at Mirpur, the match can progress without interruption and sunny skies are expected. The temperature is anticipated to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Sediqullah Atal, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Irfan Sukkur, Tawfique Khan, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Steven Taylor Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Khushdil Shah Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper AM Ghazanfar Bowler Kamrul Islam Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders were in great shape last season with a net run rate of 1.438 but their new lineup is on tenterhooks against Sylhet Strikers.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Rony Talukdar (c), Aaron Jones, George Munsey, Paul Stirling, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Rahkeem Cornwall, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehedi Sohag, Mohammad Nihaduzzaman, Reece Topley, Ruyel Miah, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Predicted Playing XI

Rony Talukdar (C) Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Paul Stirling Batter George Munsey Batter Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Ariful Haque All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Arafat Sunny Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Mohammad Nihaduzzaman Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers have a much more balanced squad this season and this change has the potential to pay off in the next game.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Head-to-Head

Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers have met 11 times in the Bangladesh Premier League and the former have the lead with nine victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 11

Rangpur Riders - 9

Sylhet Strikers - 2

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Sylhet Strikers

Zakir Hasan and Kennar Lewis opened for Sylhet Strikers towards the end of the previous season but their partnership was lackluster to say the least. Their inconsistency was their biggest problem since the pair posted opening totals of 1, 40 and 0 in the last three games of the season. Similarly, Rangpur Riders’ openers were also off the mark with opening scores of 8, 10 and 5 runs in the final three matches of the 2023 season but the bookmakers continue to back the latter to come out on top in the next match, particularly since they showed a bit more stability than Sylhet Strikers’ opening wicket.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.164 Bet Now!

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Soumya Sarkar to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Soumya Sarkar was the third highest run scorer for Fortune Barishal in the previous season of the tournament where he scored 262 runs in 14 innings. Although his average of 21.83 in the tournament was not very convincing, he is expected to come into the present season in much better shape to claim the top spot.

Paul Stirling to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Bowler

Paul Stirling has done an incredible job for Ireland in the T20I format so far; in 146 innings, he has amassed a total of 3655 runs which includes one century and 24 half-centuries. His average of 27.07 in the T20Is makes him a top contender for the upcoming match.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been a promising talent for Afghanistan and has the potential to do well in his first season of the Bangladesh Premier League. He has 21 wickets under his belt in the ODI format over the course of 11 innings. With a brilliant bowling average of 13.57, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the top wicket-taker for Sylhet Strikers in the previous season of the tournament where he picked a total of 11 wickets in nine innings. He was among the most dependable bowlers for the team with an average of 26.81, making him the leading choice for the next game, too.