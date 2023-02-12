Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction SLT 30 % Chance of Winning COV 70 % Bet now! After topping the group tables respectively, Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians have booked a place in the qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League and will take on each other in the first qualifier at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on February 12, 2023 (Sunday). The game promises to be a classic encounter to be played under lights from 6:00 PM IST and what makes it even more interesting is the idea that the winner would directly book a place in the finals of the event that has run for close to a month now.

Facts Comilla Victorians have scored an average of 51.59 runs in the first six overs this season.

In his last nine games, the Pakistani batter has amassed 351 runs at an average of 50.14.

Tanvir Islam has led the line for the Comilla Victorians, with 13 wickets in his last nine outings.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Chance of Winning

The verdict from our affiliate partner Melbet is clear. They have heavily in favour of Comilla Victorians to win this encounter, offering odds of 1.736 whereas Comilla Victorians have odds of 2.11. That tells you the difference between the two sides. There have been a staggering amount of subtle differences in the approach and we can take a clue from this to predict and win a fortune.

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Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Betting Tips

What a match this is set up to be! Two teams, in quite good form, with several individuals performing well with bat and ball for both teams, ensuring the markets that are on the offer have an enticing bid attached to it. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets. Then what are you waiting for? Melbet has you covered with all decisions being rated accordingly.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 59.88%. And, especially given the game will be played under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams who are batting second. Further, with winter settling down, there is a tinge of moisture on the surface as well which would assist the pacer to gain some swing.

Weather Report

The winter in Bangladesh is slowly undergoing a change right now, with the cool temperature totally easing down. The evenings will be pleasant and as per the weather predictions, the sky is expected to be clear on Friday evening, which is a great sign for the supporters flocking into the stadium for the first qualifier match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Shykat Ali All-rounder Johnson Charles Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Batter Jaker Ali All-rounder Mahidul Islam Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

After three straight losses to begin their campaign, the Comilla Victorians have just flipped the script completely and how! Not only have they been the most dominant team in the competition, but by registering nine back-to-back wins to have ensured that teams would really be wary of them. And that should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this encounter at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Batter Najmul Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Wicketkeeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Akbar Ali Batter Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Till last week, it looked like no one would be able to stop the Sylhet Strikers onslaught at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Then, out of nowhere, Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers handed them a wake-up call—with two comprehensive defeats at that. Those two losses, and one more at the start of the season, are their lone blemishes in their 11 games this year.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Head-To-Head

Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers have played each other in 16 matches and the former have come out triumphant in 11 of them. Which tells you the kind of dominance that the Comilla Victorians possess. A dominant percentage of 68% doesn’t lie.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers.

Victorians’ first six overs score over 47.5 @ 1.85 (Melbet)

Three you go! In the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians have scored an average of 51.59 runs in the first six overs and taking into account, their performance in the last three years, a clear pattern emerges. Comilla Victorians have averaged 52.23 in the first six overs in that time frame which tells you why going for this bet would be a good idea.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Best Batters

Najmul Shanto to be SS’s best batter (Melbet)

Among the youthful core of the Sylhet Strikers, Najmul Shanto continues to impress as one of the finest in the period. Though he had been steadily moving up the ranks in Bangladesh Cricket for years now, it was his exploits at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup—259 runs at an average of 64.75—that proved to be his breakout onto the international setup. So far, he has been the top run-getter for the Strikers this year, with 374 runs in 12 games at an average of 38.

Mohammad Rizwan to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Not only has he been a breath of fresh air in the Comilla Victorians’ camp, but Mohammed Rizwan has also been on fire with the bat… to nobody’s surprise. The only batter to score 2000 runs in a calendar year in T20s, Rizwan has carried his consistency through to the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League as well. In his last nine games, the Pakistani batter has amassed 351 runs at an average of 50.14. Well, at this point, it is your loss if you do not bet on his excellence.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Best Bowlers

Mashrafe Mortaza to be SS’s best bowler (Melbet)

Sylhet Strikers are stacked with wicket-taking bowlers. Three of their bowlers are among the top six wicket-takers in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Among them, their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is the sure-shot bet. In addition to an improving economy rate (7.5), the seasoned campaigner has picked up 12 wickets in his last 10 games. If that is not the definition of ever-green, then I am not sure what is.

Tanvir Islam to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

Slow left-arm spinners have had a good time at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League—even under the lights. The same is true for Tanvir Islam. Together with Khushdil Shah and Naseem Shah, the 26-year-old has led the line for the Comilla Victorians, with 13 wickets in his last nine outings. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take the bet head-on, even under the lights.