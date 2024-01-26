SYL (Sylhet Strikers) vs COVI (Comilla Victorians) Match Prediction COVI 60 % Chance of Winning SYL 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.586 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sylhet Strikers take on Comilla Victorians in the 10th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 26 at 6:30 PM IST.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Chance of Winning

Comilla Victorians headed into this campaign hoping to win back to back championships. The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a loss against Durdanto Dhaka. In the last game, Comilla Victorians managed to chase down 161 runs against Fortune Barishal as they registered their first points and are currently fifth on the table.

On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers have looked a shadow of themselves as they are yet to open the account this term. After being outplayed in the opening game against Chattogram Challengers, in the last game, Sylhet Strikers failed to show up as they were beaten by Rangpur Riders with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Comilla Victorians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sylhet Strikers’s chances of winning - 40%

Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 60%

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Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians have struggled to score well in the powerplay. In the two games thus far, Sylhet Strikers have scored 47 and 35 and in both games they have conceded more runs in the powerplay. Even though Comilla Victorians has conceded more runs in powerplay in both games, we believe they are better placed and would score more than Sylhet Strikers in the powerplay.

Even though Sylhet Strikers scored the most sixes last season, they have struggled to bat well in the first two games. In two games they have scored five sixes and have conceded more sixes in both matches thus far. On the other hand, Comilla Victorians have hit 14 sixes thus far and in both matches they hit more sixes which makes us believe Comilla Victorians will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Comilla Victorians 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Sylhet Strikers 2.06 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. All six games thus far have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Mohammad Mithun (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nazmul Islam, Richard Ngarava, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Mashrafe Mortaza Batter Yasir Ali Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Benny Howell All-rounder Ben Cutting Batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Dushan Hemantha Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Nazmul Islam Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers have had a horrific start to the tournament as they remain the only team who are still pointless after two games. With zero points, Sylhet Strikers are seventh on the table.

Comilla Victorians News & Player List

Comilla Victorians Player List

Litton Das (c & wk), Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Tanvir Islam, Roston Chase, Mustafizur Rahman, Matthew Forde, Khushdil Shah, Aliss Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Musfik Hasan, Naseem Shah, Rahkeem Cornwall, Anamul Haque Jnr, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Batter Towhid Hridoy All-rounder Imrul Kayes Batter Roston Chase Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Matthew Forde All-rounder Tanvir Islam All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Aliss Islam Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Durdanto Dhaka, with one win in two matches, Comilla Victorians are fifth on the table.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Head to Head

Comilla Victorians have dominated Sylhet Strikers in this tournament. in this competition 9-3. Last season, both sides squared off four times in the tournament and Comilla Victorians went 3-1 which includes a win in the finals.

Head to Head

Sylhet Strikers: 3

Comilla Victorians: 9

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds

Sylhet Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Comilla Victorians

Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians go head to head for the first time this season. This fixture was a regular occurrence last year as both sides squared off four times last year, twice in the group stages and twice in the playoffs. Sylhet Strikers have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they remain the only side who is yet to bag a point thus far. Last season, Sylhet Strikers won the first game and had a better opening partnership on the day but in the next three games, Comilla Victorians dominated the games and had a opening stand of 57, 32 and 27 and in all three games Comilla Victorians had a better opening stand which makes us believe, they would have a better opening stand against Sylket Strikers in the upcoming game and looking at the form of Sylhet Strikers, we believe this is a great opportunity for you to make some quick financial returns.

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Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Top Team Batters

Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’s top batter

Sylhet Striker’s batsmen have had a disappointing showing thus far. Even though Zakir Hasan did not have a great outing in the last game, he is probably the only one who has showcased his talent as he scored a brilliant 70 off 43 balls in the first game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imrul Kayes to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter

Imrul Kayes has had a phenomenal start to the campaign, in the opening game, Kayes scored a brilliant 66 in 56 balls and in the second game, he once again scored a brilliant half century as Comilla Victorians registered their first win of the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Top Team Bowlers

Dushan Hemantha to be Sylhet Strikers’s top bowler

Dushan Hemantha has been the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers in this campaign. He did not play the first game, which showcases how ordinary Sylhet Strikers have bowled this season. In the last game Hemantha ended the game with bowling figures of 3/20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler

Mustafizur Rahman had had a brilliant start to the campaign as he has five wickets in two matches. In the last game, Rahman ended the game with bowling figures of 3/32 and was the top wicket taker in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.