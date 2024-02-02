SYL (Sylhet Strikers) vs DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) Match Prediction SYL 52 % Chance of Winning DHA 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.893 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durdanto Dhaka and Sylhet Strikers will be up against each other in match no. 17 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on February 2nd. The two teams will meet at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday afternoon, with the match scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka Chance Winning

It's a bottom-of-the-table contest on Friday afternoon, with Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka in critical situations in the BPL 2024. Durdanto Dhaka are sixth on the table with two points, having won one match and lost three. Sylhet Strikers are languishing at the bottom after losing all five games.

Sylhet Strikers are coming off a 49-run defeat versus Fortune Barishal on Tuesday. Bowling first, Sylhet had a couple of breakthroughs in the first five overs. Benny Howell bowled exceptionally well, picking 3 for 21 in his four overs but the rest of the bowling attack was very expensive as Sylhet Strikers conceded 186 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Sylhet could not get momentum into their innings as they lost 3 for 52 in seven overs. Zakir Hasan made 46 off 34 and added a 58-run stand for the fourth wicket. But then they had a big collapse which saw them lose 27/7 as they were bowled out for 137.

Durdanto Dhaka received a 10-wicket hammering in their previous game at the hands of Khulna Tigers. Opting to bat first, they had an outstanding start with the openers putting on 75 runs in nine overs. Mohammad Naim smashed 41 off just 21 while Saim Ayub made 35. Things went downhill from there as they kept losing wickets and could reach 130/9 in 20 overs. Dhaka bowlers had no answers to the Khulna Tigers top order, who chased down the total in 14.4 overs.

Looking at the strengths and recent form of these two teams, Durdanto Dhaka will be slight favourites going into this game. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Sylhet Strikers’ chance of winning: 52%

Durdanto Dhaka's chance of winning: 48%

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Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka Betting Tips

Najmul Hossain Shanto made 36 in the first game but has had four low scores. He does have a decent record in the format with 2935 runs at an average of 26. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Durdanto Dhaka's Saim Ayub made 35 runs in the last game. He has 1591 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 27 while striking at 142, including 11 fifties. Bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Durdanto Dhaka 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka Toss Prediction

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has hosted eight matches in this season, with the team batting first winning six of those. As the pitches wear out, chasing can be tricky on these slow and low tracks. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Sylhet could be hazy and cloudy on Friday afternoon. There could be rain in some parts of the city with around a 40% chance of precipitation predicted. Expect the temperature to range between 23 to 28 degree Celsius during the day, with wind gusts blowing at 17 kmph.

Sylhet Strikers Players List

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Shamsur Rahman Batter Zakir Hasan Wicket-keeper Benny Howell All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Mashrafe Mortaza (capt) Bowler Nayeem Hasan Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Recent Form

Sylhet Strikers just haven't clicked as a team in this season, losing five on the trot. Recently, they lost to Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets after posting 137. Sylhet suffered a 49-run defeat against Fortune Barishal, failing to chase down 187.

Durdanto Dhaka Player List

Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Naim Batter Saim Ayub Batter Gulbadin Naib All-rounder SM Meherob All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain (capt) All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Irfan Sukkur Wicket-keeper Usman Qadir All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form

Durdanto Dhaka began this season with a five-wicket win over Comilla Victorians. But then they suffered three back to back games. In the most recent fixture, they could post only 130 in 20 overs and ended up losing by 10 wickets.

Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka Head-to-Head Record

Durdanto Dhaka and Sylhet Strikers have not competed against each other as Durdanto Dhaka were rebranded ahead of this season. But if we look at the past Dhaka-based team, Sylhet Strikers have won three of the last four encounters.

Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka Betting Odds

Sylhet Strikers to hit most fours @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Sylhet Strikers have some good batters in their side such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan and Benny Howell. Backing Durdanto Dhaka to hit most fours in this game would be a good punt.

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Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka Top Batters

Zakir Hasan to be the top batter for Sylhet Strikers





Zakir Hasan has been the best performing batter for Sylhet Strikers in this season. He has scored 189 runs from five innings at 134 strike rate. He smashed an unbeaten 70 off 43 versus Chattogram earlier in the tournament. Back Zakir to be the top Sylhet Strikers batter.

Mohammad Naim to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka

Mohammad Naim smashed 52 in the first game of the season versus Comilla Victorians and struck 41 off 21 in the most recent outing. He has 2276 runs in the format at an average of 24. You can back Naim to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka.

Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka Top Bowlers

Benny Howell to be the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers

The English all-rounder is coming off a superb spell of 3 for 21 against Fortune Barishal. He has taken 209 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 7.33. Back him to be the best bowler for Sylhet Strikers.

Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka

The left-arm pacer has the pace, ability to move the ball, and can bowl yorkers. Shoriful Islam has taken six wickets in four games this season, with best figures of 3 for 27. Bet on Shoriful to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka.