SYL (Sylhet Strikers) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction SYL 36 % Chance of Winning FORT 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers will square off in the match no. 16 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on January 30th. The two teams will meet at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday evening, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Chance Winning

Sylhet Strikers and Fortune Barishal have had a terrible start to the BPL 2024. Barishal have two points after four games, winning only one game and losing three. Sylhet Strikers are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost all four games in the season so far.

Sylhet Strikers lost their fourth match on the trot on Monday, where they lost to Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets. Opting to bat first, Sylhet didn't have a desired start as both the openers fell in the first two overs. Harry Tector made 45 off 42 while Zakir Hasan struck 31 in 26 deliveries. Ryan Burl also scored 34 off 29 but all of their scoring rate was low as they managed 137 in 20 overs.

Defending a low target, Sylhet Strikers could not build enough roadblocks for the opponents. Tanzid Hasan and Tom Bruce made fifties for Chattogram Challengers to finish the game with 14 balls to spare.

Fortune Barishal suffered their third consecutive defeat when they went down by 10 runs versus Chattogram Challengers. Bowling first, they had the opponents at 21/2 in 2.4 overs with Taijul Islam striking twice. But then the Barishal bowling attack smashed to all parts as they conceded 193 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Ahmed Shehzad struck 39 off 17 at the top of the order to get Barishal off to a flying start. Tamim Iqbal made 33 but he took 30 deliveries for it. Fortune Barishal were 90/1 at the halfway mark before they had a huge collapse, losing 5 for 10. Mehidy Hasan Miraz smashed 35 off 16 but they fell short of the target.

Looking at the strengths and recent form, Fortune Barishal will be slight favourites heading into the match. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Sylhet Strikers’ chance of winning: 36%

Fortune Barishal's chance of winning: 64%

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Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

The Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal has had good starts in all four games this season, scoring 35, 40, 19 and 33 in four innings. Tamim averages 38 in the BPL history. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Harry Tector has played two games in the tournament, scoring 26 not-out and 45. The Irish batter has 1988 runs in the shorter format at an average of 24 with seven fifties. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Under 20.5 runs 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Under 21.5 runs 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has hosted six games in this season, with the team batting first winning four. The trend of teams opting to chase was broken on Monday as both games saw the toss winner bat first, but they ended up losing. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Sylhet should be hazy and mostly clear on Tuesday evening. There could be some clouds but rain shouldn't be an issue with only a 2% chance of precipitation predicted. As for the temperature, it is likely to range between 13 to 18 degree Celsius during the evening, with wind gusts blowing at 13 kmph.

Sylhet Strikers Players List

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Harry Tector All-rounder Zakir Hasan All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Mashrafe Mortaza (capt) Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Recent Form

Sylhet Strikers have not been able to get off the mark in the ongoing season. More recently, they have lost to Comilla Victorians by 52 runs and Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets. They managed to post only 137 versus Chattogram and lost with 14 balls to spare.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal (capt) Batter Ahmed Shehzad Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Yannic Cariah All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Taijul Islam Bowler Kamrul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal kicked off this season on a positive note, beating Rangpur Riders by five wickets. But then they suffered three straight losses to Khulna Tigers, Comilla Victorians and Chattogram Challengers. In the previous game, they fell 10 runs short while chasing 194.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head Record

Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers have competed against each other on four occasions in the BPL. Sylhet Strikers won two of those games while Fortune Barishal came out on top once.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal have some very good batters in their line-up such as Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ahmed Shehzad. They have 63 fours in four games this season. Back Fortune Barishal to hit most fours in this game.

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Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Sylhet Strikers





Najmul Hossain Shanto hasn't had a good season so far but has the ability to turn things around. The left-hand batter has 2926 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 26 and strike rate of 119. Shanto has two hundreds and 13 fifties to his name.

Mushfiqur Rahim to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal

Mushfiqur Rahim has been superb for Barishal in the ongoing season. He smashed an unbeaten 68 off 39 versus Khulna Tigers and followed it up with 63 off 44 against Comilla Victorians. You can back him to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Samit Patel to be the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers

The veteran left-arm orthodox spinner took 3 for 16 in his four overs versus Comilla Victorians and conceded just 22 against Chattogram. Samit Patel has 335 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 7.32. Back him to be the best bowler for Sylhet Strikers.

Dunith Wellalage to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

Dunith Wellalage was expensive in the previous game but picked 3 for 26 in the earlier game against Comilla Victorians. The left-arm orthodox spinner has 26 wickets in the format at an economy of 6.50. Bet on Wellalage to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal.