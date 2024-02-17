SYL (Sylhet Strikers) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction SYL 36 % Chance of Winning FORT 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.299 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sylhet Strikers and Fortune Barishal will go head to head in match no. 35 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, February 17th. The two teams will meet at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, with the match scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Chance Winning

Sylhet Strikers have had a good run in recent matches and are still hanging in the BPL 2024 playoffs race. They are sixth on the table with six points from nine games, having won three of those. Fortune Barishal are placed third with 10 points, winning five and losing four games.

Sylhet Strikers are coming off a five-wicket victory over Khulna Tigers in their most recent fixture on February 9th. Bowling first, their bowling attack did a decent job of restricting the opponents to 153. Sunzamul Islam was the pick of the bowlers with 1 for 16 in four overs while Samit Patel snared 1 for 22 in his quota.

Chasing the target, Harry Tector was pretty solid at the top of the order, holding one end with 61 off 52. Mohammad Mithun made 24 off 19 while Ryan Burl struck an unbeaten 32 off 16 down the order to take the side home with an over to spare.

Fortune Barishal defeated Durdanto Dhaka in the previous game by 27 runs on Wednesday. Having chosen to bat first, their opening pair put on a 76-run stand in 8.2 overs. Tamim Iqbal went on to score a superb 71 off 45 while Ahmed Shehzad and Soumya Sarkar added 20s. Mohammad Saifuddin smashed a 6-ball 23 not-out to push the total to 186.

Barishal bowlers did not let Dhaka get any momentum in the run-chase and reduced them to 80/7. Alex Ross struck 89 not out for Dhaka but he had no support as Barishal clinched a comfortable victory. Saifuddin and Khaled Ahmed picked three wickets each while Keshav Maharaj and Obed McCoy combined for 36/2 in eight overs.

Moving to this contest, Fortune Barishal will start as favourites given the overall form and strengths of the two rivals. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game on Saturday.

Sylhet Strikers’ chance of winning: 36%

Fortune Barishal's chance of winning: 64%

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Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Fortune Barishal's Soumya Sarkar has got starts consistently, scoring 17 or more in seven of the nine innings. He struck 75 not out versus Dhaka recently. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Sylhet Strikers' Ryan Burl has been excellent, scoring 43, 29* and 32* in the previous three innings. He has over 2100 runs in the format at an average of 29 with six fifties. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

The Stadium in Chattogram has been a host to four matches in the ongoing season, with the team winning the toss and choosing to bat in three games. Results have also favoured the team batting first, with three victories. Expect the team to win the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Chattogram will be sunny on Saturday afternoon with no threat of rain. The radar shows zero chance of precipitation with low humidity. As for the temperature, it should range between 26 to 30 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at around 20 kmph.

Sylhet Strikers Players List

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harry Tector All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Zakir Hasan All-rounder Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Ryan Burl All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Sunzamul Islam Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Recent Form

Sylhet Strikers had a disastrous start to their season with five losses in a row. But they have found a new life in the tournament after winning three of the four games. In the most recent game, Sylhet Strikers defeated Khulna Tigers by five wickets.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal (capt) Batter Ahmed Shehzad Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Shoaib Malik All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Khaled Ahmed Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal suffered three consecutive losses after winning the opening game. They bounced back from that and have won four of the last five matches. They recently beat Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs after posting 186 on the board.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head Record

Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers have met each other five times in the BPL. Both teams have won two games each while one was washed out.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to hit most sixes @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal have a stronger and more in-form batting line-up. They have hit 58 sixes in nine games whereas Sylhet Strikers have struck only 36 sixes in nine innings. Backing Fortune Barishal to hit most sixes in this game would be justified.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.44 Bet Now! Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.299 Bet Now!

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Harry Tector to be the top batter for Sylhet Strikers





The Irish batter scored 61 off 52 in the previous outing against Khulna Tigers. Earlier in the season, he made 45 versus Chattogram. Tector has over 2000 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 24 with eight fifties.

Tamim Iqbal to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal has been solid at the top of the order for Fortune Barishal. He has scored 274 runs in nine innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 122. He's coming off a superb 71 off 45. Back him to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Samit Patel to be the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers

The veteran spinner has taken eight wickets in the ongoing tournament at an economy of 5.07. His best figures of 3 for 16 came against Comilla Victorians. Samit Patel has 340 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 7.28. Bet on him to be the best bowler for Sylhet Strikers.

Mohammad Saifuddin to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

Mohammad Saifuddin has been excellent with the ball in the last couple of games, picking 3 for 21 and 3 for 31. He has 137 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 7.84. Bet on Saifuddin to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal.