Facts: In their entire history, Sylhet Strikers have managed to make the knockout stages of the Bangladesh Premier League only once - in the 2023 season when they lost in the final to Comilla Victorians.

It was a case of third time lucky last season for the Barishal franchise who finally won the BPL in their third attempt after losing twice in the finals before - In 2012 and 2022.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Sylhet Strikers began their campaign in Mirpur with a loss against early season table toppers Rangpur Riders, failing to chase down a target of 156. Despite returning home to Sylhet, they suffered the same fate against the same opponent, this time in a high-scoring match.

Fortune Barishal’s defence of the Bangladesh Premier League title started with a win over Durbar Rajshahi. However, they suffered their first loss in 6 games against Rangpur Riders in the next game before returning to winning ways against Durbar Rajshahi, this time in Sylhet.

Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning - 30%

Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning - 70%

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Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium favours batsmen and we’re expecting the trend to continue. Teams averaged over 188 in the first day’s matches in Sylhet and hence, are backing odds of over 341 runs to be scored in the match.

Fortune Barishal’s Tamim Iqbal was the tournament’s top scorer last season, averaging over 35. This season, he averages over 60 in the first three games and is the team’s leading run scorer so far. With the form he is in, we believe odds of 1.83 for him to score more than 20 runs are great odds on a Sylhet’s batting-friendly surface.

Match Prediction Best Odds Better Opening Partnership to be Sylhet Strikers 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Total Runs Scored Over 341.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Fortune Barishal to have more sixes 1.85 Bet on Batery

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Both the games that have been played at the venue have seen the teams fielding first win their matches. The first game at the venue saw Rangpur Riders beat the Strikers by 8 wickets while Barishal defeated Durbar Rajshahi by 7 wickets in the next match. We believe that the captain that wins the toss will field first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to hover between 16 and 24 degrees celsius. A gentle breeze will be flowing throughout the match while there’s no rain expected during match hours.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Jaker Ali, George Munsey, Rony Talukdar, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nahidul Islam, Samiullah Shinwari, Paul Stirling, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Nihaduzzaman, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley, Aaron Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Jones Batter Rony Talukdar Batter George Munsey Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Paul Stirling Allrounder Jaker Ali Wicketkeeper Ariful Haque Allrounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib Allrounder Nihaduzzaman Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers were handed back-to-back games against Rangpur Riders to start their 2025 season of the Bangladesh Premier League. The team is currently 6th in the table with two losses in as many games. They will be hoping to avoid the start they had last season when they lost their first five matches.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, James Fuller, Jahandad Khan, Mahmudullah, Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Nabi, Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Ali Khan, Nandre Burger, Ebadot Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Ariful Islam, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Pritom Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Pritom Kumar Wicketkeeper Towhid Hridoy Batter Kyle Mayers Allrounder Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Mahmudullah Allrounder Faheem Ashraf Allrounder Rishad Hossain Allrounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Jahandad Khan Allrounder

Fortune Barishal Team Form

The defending champions started the tournament strongly by chasing down a near-200 total with relative ease. However, they suffered a loss in their very next game, losing to Rangpur Riders after a collective batting failure. The third game against Durbar Rajshahi saw the team return to winning ways to move up to third spot.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other 5 times in the Bangladesh Premier League. Sylhet Strikers have won twice while Fortune Barishal have emerged victorious on three occasions, including the last two games.

Head to Head

Sylhet Strikers: 2

Fortune Barishal: 3

Draw: 0

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Both teams to finally get going with their opening partnerships

Both Sylhet Strikers and Fortune Barishal have failed to get going at the start of the innings. The defending champions’ opening batsmen have managed partnerships of 25, 12, and 0 in three games while the Strikers’ openers have scored 4 and 47 in their two matches.

Despite their poor performance with the bat for the opening wicket, we believe the pitch in Sylhet will ensure both teams will start off well. Odds of 1.85 on Parimatch for both teams to score more than 17 runs for the opening wicket seems like a pretty decent bet to us.

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Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Rony Talukdar to be Sylhet Strikers’ top batsman

The Sylhet Strikers’ opener is the team’s highest run scorer so far in the tournament. In the first two matches, Talukdar has scored 41 and 54 despite the Strikers’ to cross 6000 runs in first class cricket. We’re backing the 34-year-old to be the team’s best batsman in the match.

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s top batsman

The captain of the team is the only player from the team to score more than 100 runs in the tournament so far. After scores of 7 and 27 in the first two games, Iqbal scored an unbeaten 86 in the team’s first match in Sylhet. With his experience of the conditions, he could end up becoming Barishal’s best batsman in the match.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’ top bowler

The Strikers have played two games in the tournament, both against table toppers Rangpur Riders. Despite the quality of their opponents, Tanzim Hasan Sakib took two wickets in each match and was the only bowler to have an economy of less than 6 in the last game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

After two blanks in the first two matches in Mirpur, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi came to the party in Sylhet with 2 wickets against Durbar Rajshahi. The 24-year-old will be the defending champions’ biggest weapon against the home side and is expected to be among the wickets once again.