SYL (Sylhet Strikers) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction SYL 39 % Chance of Winning RAN 61 % Bet Now! The match no. 20 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 will witness a clash between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers on February 3rd. The two teams will square off at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday evening, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Chance Winning

Rangpur Riders are in a pretty decent position in the BPL 2024 with six points from five games and a net run-rate of 0.668. They have won three games and lost two times in the season. Sylhet Strikers are placed sixth with two points, having lost five games and won once.

Sylhet Strikers finally managed to get off the mark with a 15-run victory over Durdanto Dhaka. Having been sent in to bat first, Sylhet had a terrible start as they lost three wickets inside four overs. Samit Patel (32) and Mohammad Mithun added 57 runs for the fourth wicket. Mithun went on to hit 59 off 46 to help Sylhet Strikers get to 142.

The Sylhet bowlers did an excellent job to not give Dhaka any momentum, picking wickets at regular intervals. Richard Ngarava was the standout bowler for them with 4 for 30 whereas Nayeem Hasan and Benny Howell combined for 35/2 in eight overs.

Rangpur Riders defeated Comilla Victorians by eight runs in their most recent fixture. Babar Azam made 37 off 36 while Fazle Mahmud struck 30 in 21 deliveries. With the scoreboard reading 109/4 in 16.1 overs, they needed a strong finish. Azmatullah Omarzai struck 36 not-out in 20 balls while Nurul Hasan struck 15* off 6 to power them to 165 in 20 overs.

Defending the target, Rangpur Riders did a good job to keep the run-rate in check, keeping the opponents down to 60/2 at the halfway mark. Omarzai picked 2 for 31 in his four overs whereas Mohammad Nabi and Hasan Mahmud combined for 2 for 42 in eight overs as they held off Comilla Victorians.

Talking about this match, Rangpur Riders will be favourites to win considering the strengths and recent form of these two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Sylhet Strikers’ chance of winning: 39%

Rangpur Riders's chance of winning: 61%

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Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Mohammad Mithun made 40 versus Chattogram earlier in the season and is coming off 59 in the most recent outing. He has over 3100 runs in the format at 23 average. Back him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Azmatullah Omarzai has been outstanding for Rangpur Riders in the ongoing season. He has hit 47*, 32 and 36* in three of the innings in the competition. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Rangpur Riders 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has hosted 10 matches in this season, with the team batting first winning eight of those. The teams have still preferred to chase in this Sylhet leg. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Sylhet for this game doesn't look good as rain could play a big role. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy on Saturday evening, with an 80% chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature should range between 20 to 24 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 7 kmph.

Sylhet Strikers Players List

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Shamsur Rahman Batter Zakir Hasan Wicket-keeper Benny Howell All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Mashrafe Mortaza (capt) Bowler Nayeem Hasan Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Recent Form

Sylhet Strikers had a horrendous start to this season, losing five matches on the trot. They finally broke the losing streak with a victory over Durdanto Dhaka by 15 runs.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c/wk), Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Babar Azam Batter Brandon King Batter Fazle Mahmud Batter Shamim Hossain Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Nurul Hasan (capt) Wicketkeeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Hasan Murad Bowler

Rangpur Riders Recent Form

Rangpur Riders have won three games in the tournament and have lost twice. More recently, they hammered Durdanto Dhaka by 79 runs after posting 183. In the last game, Rangpur edged past Comilla Victorians by eight runs.

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head Record

Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers have faced each other 10 times in the BPL 2024. Rangpur Riders have dominated the scoreline with eight wins whereas Sylhet Strikers have won two games.

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to hit most fours @ 2.10 (Parimatch)

Rangpur Riders have a stronger batting line-up in this match-up. They have Azmatullah Omarzai, Brandon King, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi and Shamim Hossain. Backing Rangpur Riders to hit most fours in this game would be productive.

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Zakir Hasan to be the top batter for Sylhet Strikers





Zakir Hasan was dismissed for a duck in the previous game but has been the best batter for Sylhet Strikers in this season overall. He has made 189 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 134, including 70* off 43 versus Chattogram. Bet on Zakir to be the top Sylhet Strikers batter.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders

Babar Azam has scored 157 runs from four games in this season at an average of 52 with two half centuries. He is a prolific run-scorer in the format with over 9800 runs at an average of 44. You can back him to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders.

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers

Richard Ngarava was excellent in the previous game, picking 4 for 30 off four overs. He has taken nine wickets from five games in the competition. The left arm pacer has 88 wickets in the format at 7.32 economy. Back him to be the best bowler for Sylhet Strikers.

Mahedi Hasan to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders

The off-spin all-rounder has taken seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.18. Mahedi Hasan has 111 wickets in the shorter format at 6.81 rpo. Bet on Mahedi to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders.