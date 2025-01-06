Facts: Rony Talukdar is the top batter for Sylhet Strikers with 41 runs in a single innings.

Rangpur Riders’ Khushdil Shah is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament thus far with seven wickets in three innings.

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Chances of Winning

Sylhet Strikers made a poor start to their campaign as they took on Rangpur Riders for their first game this season. Rangpur Riders batted first and they managed to pile on a mediocre score of 155/6. This was a doable task for Sylhet Strikers but the batters were off the mark; opener Rony Talukdar top-scored with 41 runs but the rest of the team failed to make a helpful contribution which resulted in them being restricted to 121/9 by the end of 20 overs. Sylhet Strikers missed the mark by 34 runs.

Rangpur Riders’ purple patch started at the beginning of their campaign and they ended up with three back-to-back wins leading up to this game. In their last outing, they played against Fortune Barishal and limited the latter to 124. This made it rather easy for the batters to bring it home - opener Alex Hales set the tone for the innings with an unbeaten 49 while Saif Hassan scored 62* runs. This was enough for Rangpur Riders to make it over the line with eight wickets still in hand.

Sylhet Strikers chance of winning - 30%

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 70%

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Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Sylhet Strikers to score under 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Sylhet Strikers’ Rony Talukdar and George Munsey have opened one match for the team so far and their partnership of four runs was not an ideal start to their campaign. This was due to the latter’s early dismissal in the second over of the innings which did not give the team a strong foundation. Additionally, Rangpur Riders have an incredibly powerful bowling attack, particularly with the likes of Khushdil Shah and Nahid Rana. This will certainly make it challenging for Sylhet Strikers to put on a respectable opening total in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a batting pitch through and through, evidenced by the fact that 35 out of 59 T20I matches were won by those batting first. Furthermore, eight out of 12 games held here last season went in favor of those setting the target. Considering the advantages batters receive on this surface, the toss winner will be inclined to bat first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are predicted at Sylhet on match day with no threat of rainfall whatsoever and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Ariful Haque (c), Rony Talukdar, Aaron Jones, George Munsey, Paul Stirling, Nahidul Islam, Rahkeem Cornwall, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehedi Sohag, Mohammad Nihaduzzaman, Reece Topley, Ruyel Miah, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nihaduzzaman.

Predicted Playing XI

Rony Talukdar Batter George Munsey Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Paul Stirling Batter Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Ariful Haque All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari All-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

The batters were the ones who were unable to give Rangpur Riders a fight in the previous clash and the same is expected this time as well.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Sediqullah Atal, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Irfan Sukkur, Tawfique Khan, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Azizul Hakim Tamim All-rounder Tawfique Khan Batter Saif Hassan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler Akif Javed Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have strong batting and bowling units which makes them a formidable team in the tournament.

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head

Rangpur Riders extended their lead over Sylhet Strikers in their head-to-head record, having won their previous outing in this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 12

Sylhet Strikers - 2

Rangpur Riders - 10

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Sylhet Strikers @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Sylhet Strikers have played a single match in the tournament this season and their opening partnership was not something to write home about; Rony Talukdar and George Munsey managed to add four runs to the first wicket before the latter departed in the second over. Rangpur Riders, on the contrary, have participated in three matches so far and their openers have been slightly better. Alex Hales has been a constant opener while his partner changed from Steven Taylor to Azizul Hakim. Regardless, the opening pair scored 10, 22 and 20 runs and the bookmakers have confidence that they will outdo Sylhet Strikers’ first partnership once again in the next game.

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Paul Stirling to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Batter

Paul Stirling was not of much help in the previous match against Rangpur Riders where he was dismissed after scoring a mere six runs. However, he has been a prolific batter for Ireland in the T20I format, having achieved an average of 27.07. Despite his poor performance in the last match, he is expected to come into his own in the upcoming game.

Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Saif Hassan leads Rangpur Riders’ run charts with 106 runs in three innings and an average of 53.00. His best performance of the season was in the last encounter against Fortune Barishal where he scored an unbeaten 62. Given his form, he is the top pick for the next match as well.

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the joint highest wicket-taker for Sylhet Strikers in the previous game against Rangpur Riders, having claimed two wickets in four overs, including a maiden over, with an economy rate of 6.75. He has the best average of 13.50 among the team so far and will be expected to come out on top once more.

Khushdil Shah to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

Khushdil Shah is currently the leading bowler for Rangpur Riders in the tournament thus far with seven wickets in three innings. He was also the top wicket-taker in the last match versus Fortune Barishal where he picked three wickets in four overs and earned an economy rate of 4.50. Moreover, his bowling average of 6.14 is incredible and he remains the top choice for the next fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rangpur Riders Sylhet Strikers to win @ 2.78 (Parimatch)

Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.43 (Parimatch) Sylhet Strikers had a middling season last year with five wins in 12 matches and there seems to be little improvement since then, having lost the first game by a terrible margin against Rangpur Riders. As it stands, they are last in the standings with an awful net run rate of -1.700. This is in complete contrast to their upcoming rivals, Rangpur Riders, who are the table toppers with three wins in three fixtures and a sensational net run rate of 2.018. The choice was quite obvious for the bookmakers who rely on Rangpur Riders to reign supreme yet again. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







