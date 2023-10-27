BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction
BRH
61%
Chance of Winning
MST
39%
T20
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Brisbane Heat Women have won the last encounter against Melbourne Stars by 9 runs.
- Brisbane Heat Women are placed at the top with an unbeatable campaign so far.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat Women finished third in the competition last year but have full intentions of winning the tournament this year. They have won three games in a row and displayed sheer dominance in their campaign so far. With that, BH-W are placed at the top of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.109. With their current form, they will most certainly win their next fixture as well.
Meanwhile, things are not looking good for Melbourne Stars Women. They could not recover from their campaign in the last season. This season, MS-W began their campaign with a win but fell into a sinkhole as they lost the next two matches in the competition. After three games, MS-W are placed 6th in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -2.494. They will have to work up a miracle in order to win their next game against the Heat.
The sides will clash for the first time in the tournament. Brisbane Heat are in a fantastic winning momentum and look good in all the departments whereas the same cannot be said about Melbourne Stars.
- Brisbane Heat Women's chance of winning: 61%
- Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning:29%
Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips
Brisbane Heat Women to hit more sixes (1.727 @1XBET)
Brisbane Heat Women are impressive with their batting performances in the three games of the competition. There are several hard-hitters in the team with the likes of Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, etc. BH-W posted 5, 11 & 6 sixes in three games respectively. This sums up to 22 sixes, averaging at 7.3 sixes per game. Grace Harris has been pretty handy with the bat and has hit 12 sixes on her own. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars scored 7 sixes in three games. This averages to 2.3 sixes per game. They posted 3, 1 & 3 sixes in three games respectively. They have a fragile batting order and failed to hit the ball across the boundary. This will make this a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total match fours Over 31.5 runs
Total match sixes Over 5.5 runs
Team to hit most fours in the game: Brisbane Heat Women
Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction
Initially, the pitch of the Allan Border field favours fast bowlers, offering them early advantages in pace, bounce, and potential swing with the new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch slows down, posing timing challenges for the batters. Spinners can extract some turns, but the bounce remains unpredictable, causing difficulties for the batting side. Interestingly, data indicates that teams chasing have won 55% of matches played at this venue.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 16 to 18 degrees Celsius on the match day. However, the game is most likely to be interrupted by rain as there is a 80% chance of precipitation.
Brisbane Heat Women Player List
Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton
Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
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Grace Harris
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All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen (c)
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All-rounder
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
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Mikayla Hinkley
|
Bowler
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Bess Heath
|
Batter
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Mignon du Preez
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Batter
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
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Bowler
|
Courtney Grace Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Women Team Form
Brisbane Heat Women performed very well in the batting and bowling in the previous game.
Melbourne Stars Women Player List
Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins
Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Meg Lanning (c)
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Milly Illingworth
|
All-rounder
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
Melbourne Stars Women Team Form
Melbourne Stars Women delivered another underwhelming batting performance in the previous game, scoring 133 runs in the game.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Melbourne Stars Women managed to win once while Brisbane Heat Women grabbed two victories.
- Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2
- Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 2
Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat Women played against Sydney Sixers Women in their last outing. They conceded 146 runs in the game. BH-W were able to manage the target under 20 overs, winning the game by 3 wickets.
Melbourne Stars Women faced Adelaide Strikers Women in their last game and bundled out for 133 runs in the game. Their bowling order failed to defend the low target and lost the game by 4 wickets. This is going to be a one-sided affair and shall favour the home team, considering their form in the competition.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women
T20
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters
Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women
Grace Harris was one of the top scorers for the team last season. She is in great form this year and struck 224 runs in 3 games at an average of 112.00. She scored 49, 136* & 39 runs in the three games respectively and will be the top batter for the team in the upcoming game.
Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women's top batter
Meg Lanning is a terrific batter in the team and smashed 55 off 34 balls in the first game. Lanning dismissed out cheaply in the next two games and scored 1 & 13 runs. She has 69 runs in 3 games at an average of 23.00.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers
Courtney Grace Sippel to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women
Courtney Grace Sippel has picked the most number of wickets for Brisbane Heat Women in the competition. She has picked 6 wickets in 3 games with an economy rate of 7.58. She even took 2 scalps in her last outing.
Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women
Annabel Sutherland picked 21 wickets in 14 innings last season at an average of 18.23 and an economy rate of 8.00. She has picked 5 wickets in 3 games and possesses an economy rate of 8.58.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat Women
- Brisbane Heat Women to win the match @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
- Melbourne Stars Women to win the match @ 2.18 (Parimatch)
Parimatch