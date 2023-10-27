BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction BRH 61 % Chance of Winning MST 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women will play against each other in the 13th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on October 27, 2023. It is going to begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women finished third in the competition last year but have full intentions of winning the tournament this year. They have won three games in a row and displayed sheer dominance in their campaign so far. With that, BH-W are placed at the top of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.109. With their current form, they will most certainly win their next fixture as well.

Meanwhile, things are not looking good for Melbourne Stars Women. They could not recover from their campaign in the last season. This season, MS-W began their campaign with a win but fell into a sinkhole as they lost the next two matches in the competition. After three games, MS-W are placed 6th in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -2.494. They will have to work up a miracle in order to win their next game against the Heat.

The sides will clash for the first time in the tournament. Brisbane Heat are in a fantastic winning momentum and look good in all the departments whereas the same cannot be said about Melbourne Stars.

Brisbane Heat Women's chance of winning: 61%

Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning:29%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to hit more sixes (1.727 @1XBET)

Brisbane Heat Women are impressive with their batting performances in the three games of the competition. There are several hard-hitters in the team with the likes of Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, etc. BH-W posted 5, 11 & 6 sixes in three games respectively. This sums up to 22 sixes, averaging at 7.3 sixes per game. Grace Harris has been pretty handy with the bat and has hit 12 sixes on her own. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars scored 7 sixes in three games. This averages to 2.3 sixes per game. They posted 3, 1 & 3 sixes in three games respectively. They have a fragile batting order and failed to hit the ball across the boundary. This will make this a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total match fours Over 31.5 runs 1.8 Bet on 1xbet Total match sixes Over 5.5 runs 1.833 Bet on 1xbet Team to hit most fours in the game: Brisbane Heat Women 1.667 Bet on 1xbet

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

Initially, the pitch of the Allan Border field favours fast bowlers, offering them early advantages in pace, bounce, and potential swing with the new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch slows down, posing timing challenges for the batters. Spinners can extract some turns, but the bounce remains unpredictable, causing difficulties for the batting side. Interestingly, data indicates that teams chasing have won 55% of matches played at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 16 to 18 degrees Celsius on the match day. However, the game is most likely to be interrupted by rain as there is a 80% chance of precipitation.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women performed very well in the batting and bowling in the previous game.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Meg Lanning (c) Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Milly Illingworth All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women delivered another underwhelming batting performance in the previous game, scoring 133 runs in the game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Stars Women managed to win once while Brisbane Heat Women grabbed two victories.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women played against Sydney Sixers Women in their last outing. They conceded 146 runs in the game. BH-W were able to manage the target under 20 overs, winning the game by 3 wickets.

Melbourne Stars Women faced Adelaide Strikers Women in their last game and bundled out for 133 runs in the game. Their bowling order failed to defend the low target and lost the game by 4 wickets. This is going to be a one-sided affair and shall favour the home team, considering their form in the competition.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris was one of the top scorers for the team last season. She is in great form this year and struck 224 runs in 3 games at an average of 112.00. She scored 49, 136* & 39 runs in the three games respectively and will be the top batter for the team in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women's top batter

Meg Lanning is a terrific batter in the team and smashed 55 off 34 balls in the first game. Lanning dismissed out cheaply in the next two games and scored 1 & 13 runs. She has 69 runs in 3 games at an average of 23.00.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Courtney Grace Sippel to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Courtney Grace Sippel has picked the most number of wickets for Brisbane Heat Women in the competition. She has picked 6 wickets in 3 games with an economy rate of 7.58. She even took 2 scalps in her last outing.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Annabel Sutherland picked 21 wickets in 14 innings last season at an average of 18.23 and an economy rate of 8.00. She has picked 5 wickets in 3 games and possesses an economy rate of 8.58.