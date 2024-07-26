MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction MIS 45 % Chance of Winning MON 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.994 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangla Tigers Mississauga take on Montreal Tigers in the second game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 26 at 08:30 PM IST.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning

Bangla Tigers Mississauga would be hoping for a better start in this campaign as they had a disappointing tournament last term. Bangla Tigers Mississauga failed to win a single game in the group stages and with one point in seven matches they ended up sixth on the table and were knocked out of the competition.

Montreal Tigers were one of the best sides in the tournament as they ended up with four wins in seven matches in the group stages and in the playoffs they beat Surrey Jaguars in the finals and won the inaugural tournament. Montreal Tigers are once again favourites this year and as per our calculations, they are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 45%

Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 55%

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Bangla Tigers Mississauga vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

Chris Lynn had a brilliant tournament last season as he was consistent throughout the tournament and scored 234 runs with an average of 39. He was the leading run scorer for the Montreal Tigers last year. We expect Lynn to have a brilliant game against Bangla Tigers Mississauga and will score high.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been a great asset in the T20 format as he has been pretty consistent in this format this year in franchise cricket and in T20i. We expect Gurbaz to score well in this campaign and to have a great start in this fixture. We believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangla Tigers Mississauga Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Montreal Tigers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Bangla Tigers Mississauga vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List

Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Rayyan Pathan Batter David Wiese All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Ravinder Reddy Bowler Navjot Dosanjh Bowler Shoriful Islam All-rounder

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form

Bangla Tigers Mississauga had a dismal campaign last season as they failed to win a single game last term and ended up sixth on the table.

Montreal Tigers News & Player List

Montreal Tigers Player List

Charanjit Randhawa, Chris Lynn, Dilpreet Bajwa, Prabhasees Raina, Sherfane Rutherford, Aaditya Varadharajan, Aayan Khan, Ashton Agar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gerhard Erasmus, Anop Ravi (Wk), Tim Seifert (Wk), Benjamin Manenti, Kaleem Sana, Mohammad Saifuddin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Parveen Kumar, Yuvraj Hundal, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Aaditya Varadharajan Batter Gerhard Erasmus All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Benjamin Manenti Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Parveen Kumar Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq All-rounder

Montreal Tigers Team Form

Montreal Tigers are the defending champions, they had a solid campaign last year as they won four of the seven matches in the group stages and ended up third on the table.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head

Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Montreal Tigers went head to head last season and Montreal Tigers won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 0

Montreal Tigers: 1

Bangla Tigers Mississauga vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds

Bangla Tigers Mississauga to have a better opening partnership than Montreal Tigers

Montreal Tigers and Bangla Tigers Mississauga go head to head after a contrasting campaign last season. Bangla Tigers Mississauga had a torrid campaign last term as they failed to win a single game in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand, Montreal Tigers are the defending champions and won four games in the group stages last season and ended up third on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and it turned out to be a one sided affair as Montreal Tigers won the game with seven wickets to spare and had a better opening stand in the match. We believe Montreal Tigers would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make a quick financial gain.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga vs Montreal Tigers T20i CAA Centre, null Mississauga Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Montreal Tigers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.994 Bet

Bangla Tigers Mississauga vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters

Iftikhar Ahmed to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter

Iftikhar Ahmed had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 183 runs in seven innings with an average of 45.75 and we expect him to play a pivotal role once again this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sherfane Rutherford to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter

Sherfane Rutherford was the star of the show in the title winning campaign as he scored 220 runs in eight innings with an average of 44 and was one of the key contributors with the bat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler

Shakib Al Hasan had a decent campaign last season as he bagged five wickets in four matches. We expect Hasan to have a better campaign this year and to dominate with the ball which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gerhard Erasmus to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler

Gerhard Erasmus was exceptional in the World Cup this season as he contributed with the bat and the ball. He is expected to lead the way for the Montreal Tigers this season and we expect him to have a great start which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.