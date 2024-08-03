BRA (Brampton Wolves) vs MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) Match Prediction BRA 43 % Chance of Winning MIS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.782 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brampton Wolves take on Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the 14th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 03 at 08:30 PM IST.

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Chance of Winning

Brampton Wolves’ campaign has been kind of a mixed bag as they got off to a great start against Surrey Jaguars but then lost back to back games against Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers. In the last game, Brampton Wolves got the better of Vancouver Knights as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga had an underwhelming start to the season as they lost the opening game against Montreal Tigers but since then they have got off on an unbelievable run and have won three games in a row and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Bangla Tigers Mississauga are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves’ chances of winning - 43%

Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 57%

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Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Prediction & Betting Tips

Aaron Johnson did not bat in the last game but has struggled to get going this season as he has scored 23 runs in three matches thus far with an average of 7.66 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last innings, Johnson scored ten off 12 balls which makes us believe he would continue to struggle and would score low in the upcoming game.

Even though Iftikhar Ahmed did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been one of the most consistent players for his side in this campaign. So far he has scored 93 runs in four matches with an average of 31 runs which makes us believe Ahmed would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brampton Wolves Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangla Tigers Mississauga Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Bangla Tigers Mississauga 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Brampton Wolves News & Player List

Brampton Wolves Player List

David Warner (c), Aaron Johnson, Kobe Herft, George Munsey (wk), Nick Hobson, Abhijai Mansingh, Beau Webster, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Aryan Dutt, Thomas Draca, Josh Brown, Robin Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jack Jarvis, Carlos Brathwaite, Harmandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Jawadullah

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Aaron Johnson Batter Kobe Herft Batter Beau Webster All-rounder George Munsey Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson All-rounder Ravinderpal Singh Batter Akhil Kumar All-rounder Abhijai Mansingh Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Brampton Wolves Team Form

Brampton Wolves kicked off their season with a win in the opening game but have lost two of the last three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List

Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Gurpal Sidhu Batter David Wiese All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Ravinder Reddy Bowler Navjot Dosanjh Bowler Shoriful Islam All-rounder

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form

Bangla Tigers Mississauga lost the opening game but since then they have won three games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Head to Head

Brampton Wolves and Bangla Tigers Mississauga went head to head twice last season. Brampton Wolves won the opening game and the second game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Brampton Wolves: 1

Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 0

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Betting Odds

Bangla Tigers Mississauga to have a better opening partnership than Brampton Wolves

Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Brampton Wolves go head to head in contrasting form as Brampton Wolves have lost two of the last three games and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers Mississauga managed to turn things around after a disappointing start to the campaign and have won each of the last three games. Bangla Tigers Mississauga bowlers have been brilliant in the powerplay as they have taken early wickets which is probably why they have a better opening partnership in three of the four matches thus far which makes us believe Bangla Tigers Mississauga would end up have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga T20i CAA Centre, null Brampton Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Mississauga Panthers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.782 Bet Now!

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Batters

George Munsey to be Brampton Wolves’ top batter

George Munsey had a decent outing in the last game against Vancouver Knights as he scored 20 off 12 balls and with 146 runs, is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter

Even though Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing he has scored 96 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for Bangla Tigers Mississauga which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Bowlers

Thomas Draca to be Brampton Wolves’ top bowler

Thomas Draca had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Wiese to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler

David Wiese had a brilliant game against Surrey Jaguars as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/17 and with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.