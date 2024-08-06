BRA (Brampton Wolves) vs MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) Match Prediction BRA 54 % Chance of Winning MIS 46 % Bet Now! Brampton Wolves take on Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the 20th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 06 at 08:30 PM IST.

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Chance of Winning

Brampton Wolves did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three matches but have managed to turn things around as they have won three games in a row and with eight points are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Surrey Jaguars with six wickets to spare.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga had an underwhelming start to the season as they lost the opening game against Montreal Tigers but since then they have won four of the last five matches and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Brampton Wolves are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves’ chances of winning - 54%

Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 46%

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Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Prediction & Betting Tips

Aaron Johnson did not bat in the last game but has struggled this season as he has scored 29 runs in six matches thus far with an average of 7.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last innings, Johnson scored six off 12 balls which makes us believe he would continue to struggle and would score low in the upcoming game.

Even though Iftikhar Ahmed did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been one of the most consistent players for his side in this campaign. So far he has scored 124 runs in six matches with an average of 24.80 runs which makes us believe Ahmed would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brampton Wolves Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangla Tigers Mississauga Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brampton Wolves 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four games at the venue has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Brampton Wolves News & Player List

Brampton Wolves Player List

David Warner (c), Aaron Johnson, Kobe Herft, George Munsey (wk), Nick Hobson, Abhijai Mansingh, Beau Webster, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Aryan Dutt, Thomas Draca, Josh Brown, Robin Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jack Jarvis, Carlos Brathwaite, Harmandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Jawadullah

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Aaron Johnson Batter Kobe Herft Batter Beau Webster All-rounder George Munsey Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson All-rounder Ravinderpal Singh Batter Akhil Kumar All-rounder Abhijai Mansingh Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Brampton Wolves Team Form

Brampton Wolves lost two of the first three matches but have managed to turn things around and have won each of the last three matches.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List

Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Gurpal Sidhu Batter David Wiese All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Ravinder Reddy Bowler Navjot Dosanjh Bowler Shoriful Islam All-rounder

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form

Bangla Tigers Mississauga lost the opening game but since then they have won four of the last five matches and are currently third on the table.

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Head to Head

Brampton Wolves and Bangla Tigers Mississauga went head to head earlier in this campaign and Brampton Wolves won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Brampton Wolves: 2

Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 0

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Betting Odds

Bangla Tigers Mississauga to have a better opening partnership than Brampton Wolves

Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Brampton Wolves go head to head hoping to secure the top spot on the table. Both sides have had a phenomenal run in the group stages and are already through to the playoffs this term. Bangla Tigers Mississauga lost the opening game but managed to turn things around and won four of the last five matches. On the other hand, Brampton Wolves lost two of the first three games but have managed to win three games in a row heading into this fixture. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Brampton Wolves have won the last three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in all three games which makes us believe Bangla Tigers Mississauga would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Batters

George Munsey to be Brampton Wolves’ top batter

George Munsey continued his brilliant form in the last game against Surrey Jaguars as he scored 46 off 35 balls and with 192 runs is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter

Even though Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing he has scored 115 runs thus far and has been one of the top performers for Bangla Tigers Mississauga which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Bowlers

Thomas Draca to be Brampton Wolves’ top bowler

Thomas Draca had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Wiese to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler

David Wiese once again was solid in the last game against Surrey Jaguars and with nine wickets he remains the leading wicket taker for Bangla Tigers Mississauga this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.