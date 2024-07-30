BRA (Brampton Wolves) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction BRA 43 % Chance of Winning MON 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.089 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brampton Wolves take on Montreal Tigers in the ninth game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 31 at 01:30 AM IST.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning

Brampton Wolves had a brilliant start to the tournament last year and much like last term they were dominant in the opening game against Surrey Jaguars this season but in the last game they got outplayed by Toronto Nationals who won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Montreal Tigers have got off to a brilliant start to the campaign as after dominating Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the opening game they beat Vancouver Knights in the last game. The Montreal Tigers scored 144 runs and eventually won the game by 10 runs. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves’ chances of winning - 43%

Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 57%

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Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

Aaron Johnson did not have a great game against Surrey Jaguars as scored nine runs in the game and in the last match once again Johnson failed to make an impact as ass he got run out without opening the account. We expect him to struggle against a quality bowling attack and would score low.

Chris Lynn had an exceptional season last year as he scored 234 runs with an average of 39 and was the leading run scorer for his side, but has failed to make an impact this year as in two matches Lynn has scored 12 and 10 which showcases his struggle. We expect Lynn to score low in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Brampton Wolves News & Player List

Brampton Wolves Player List

David Warner (c), Aaron Johnson, Kobe Herft, George Munsey (wk), Nick Hobson, Abhijai Mansingh, Beau Webster, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Aryan Dutt, Thomas Draca, Josh Brown, Robin Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jack Jarvis, Carlos Brathwaite, Harmandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Jawadullah

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Aaron Johnson Batter Kobe Herft Batter Beau Webster All-rounder George Munsey Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson All-rounder Ravinderpal Singh Batter Akhil Kumar All-rounder Abhijai Mansingh Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Thomas Draca Bowler

Brampton Wolves Team Form

Much like last season, Brampton Wolves were brilliant in the opening game as they beat Surrey Jaguars by 59 runs but in the last game they were beaten by Toronto Capitals by eight wickets.

Montreal Tigers News & Player List

Montreal Tigers Player List

Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Tim Seifert Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Anoop Ravi Wicket-keeper Aaditya Varadarajan All-rounder Ben Manenti Batter Raymon Reifer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Montreal Tigers Team Form

Montreal Tigers are the defending champions, they had a solid campaign last year in the group stages and once again have had an impressive start as they have two wins in the first two matches.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head

Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers went head to head twice last season. The lsat game between the two sides was in the playoffs, Montreal Tigers won the game with nine wickets in hand.

Head to Head

Brampton Wolves: 1

Montreal Tigers: 1

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds

Montreal Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Brampton Wolves

Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves went head to head twice last season. Brampton Wolves dominated the first game and had a better opening partnership on the day but in the playoff match it was Montreal Tigers who prevailed at the end. They ended up having a better opening stand in the game. Montreal Tigers have had a brilliant start to the tournament as they have won each of the first two matches and have dominated both the games. It's still too early to make predictions both after the two rounds of games it's the defending champions who have looked more settled which makes us believe Montreal Tigers would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers T20i CAA Centre, null Brampton Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet now! Montreal Tigers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.1 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.089 Bet now!

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters

George Munsey to be Brampton Wolves’ top batter

Even though George Munsey did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been the standout batsman for Brampton Wolves this season and has scored a half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter

Dilpreet Bajwa has been the standout performer for Montreal Tigers this season as in both wins Bajwa has played a key role and has scored 41 and 33 thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers

Thomas Draca to be Brampton Wolves’ top bowler

Thomas Draca did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan continued his brilliant in this tournament as in the last game against Vancouver Knights he bagged three wickets which takes his wicket tally to seven this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.