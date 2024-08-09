BRA (Brampton Wolves) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction
MON
54%
Chance of Winning
BRA
46%
Canada
CAA Centre
Facts:
- With 206 runs, Dilpreet Bajwa is the leading run scorer for Montreal Tigers in this campaign.
- With 192 runs, George Munsey is the leading run scorer for Brampton Wolves in this campaign.
Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning
Brampton Wolves stuttered at the start of the season as they had one win in the first three matches but managed to turn things around and ended the group stages with three wins in four matches and was unbeaten in the second half of the campaign as they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs this term.
On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages. The defending champions surrendered their unbeaten run of four matches against Vancouver Knights which was the only game they lost in the group stages. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Brampton Wolves’ chances of winning - 46%
- Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 54%
Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips
Aaron Johnson did not bat in the last game but has struggled this season as he has scored 29 runs in six matches thus far with an average of 7.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last innings, Johnson scored six off 12 balls which makes us believe he would continue to struggle and would score low in the upcoming game.
Praveen Kumar has struggled to make an impact this season as in four matches he has scored 30 runs with an average of 10 runs which is pretty low in this format. In the last game against the Toronto Nationals he scored nine which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Brampton Wolves Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 15.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Brampton Wolves
Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four games at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Brampton Wolves News & Player List
Brampton Wolves Player List
David Warner (c), Aaron Johnson, Kobe Herft, George Munsey (wk), Nick Hobson, Abhijai Mansingh, Beau Webster, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Aryan Dutt, Thomas Draca, Josh Brown, Robin Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jack Jarvis, Carlos Brathwaite, Harmandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Jawadullah
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Aaron Johnson
|
Batter
|
Kobe Herft
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
George Munsey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nick Hobson
|
All-rounder
|
Ravinderpal Singh
|
Batter
|
Akhil Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Abhijai Mansingh
|
Bowler
|
Aryan Dutt
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
Brampton Wolves Team Form
Brampton Wolves lost two of the first three matches but managed to turn things around and remained unbeaten in the last four winning three of those matches.
Montreal Tigers News & Player List
Montreal Tigers Player List
Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq
Predicted Playing XI
|
Parveen Kumar
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Dilpreet Bajwa
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Anoop Ravi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aaditya Varadarajan
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Manenti
|
Batter
|
Raymon Reifer
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Kaleem Sana
|
All-rounder
Montreal Tigers Team Form
Montreal Tigers have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they have one loss in seven matches and made the playoffs.
Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head
Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers went head to head earlier in this campaign and Montreal Tigers won the game by 42 runs.
Head to Head
Brampton Wolves: 1
Montreal Tigers: 2
Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds
Montreal Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Brampton Wolves
Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves have been the two in-form teams in the group stages which makes this a great game for the neutrals. After a slow start to the campaign, Brampton Wolves ended the group stages with three wins in four games and ended up second on the table. On the other hand, the defending champions have been brilliant this year as they lost one game in the group stages and sealed the top spot. Both sides went head to head and it was Montreal Tigers who won the game but it was Brampton Wolves who had a better opening partnership in the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the five matches Montreal Tigers have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Brampton Wolves would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers
Canada
CAA Centre, null
Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters
George Munsey to be Brampton Wolves’ top batter
George Munsey continued his brilliant form in the last innings against Surrey Jaguars as he scored 46 off 35 balls and with 192 runs is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter
Dilpreet Bajwa did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has scored 206 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers
Thomas Draca to be Brampton Wolves’ top bowler
Thomas Draca had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler
Aayan Afzal Khan bowled well in the last game but was unlucky that he failed to bag a single wicket against Toronto Nationals. With nine wickets thus far he is one of the top bowlers this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Montreal Tigers
- Brampton Wolves to win @ 1.95 (PariMatch)
- Montreal Tigers to win @ 1.85 (PariMatch)
Parimatch