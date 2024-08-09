BRA (Brampton Wolves) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction MON 54 % Chance of Winning BRA 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.804 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brampton Wolves take on Montreal Tigers in the Qualifier-1 of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 09 at 08:30 PM IST.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning

Brampton Wolves stuttered at the start of the season as they had one win in the first three matches but managed to turn things around and ended the group stages with three wins in four matches and was unbeaten in the second half of the campaign as they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs this term.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages. The defending champions surrendered their unbeaten run of four matches against Vancouver Knights which was the only game they lost in the group stages. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves’ chances of winning - 46%

Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 54%

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Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

Aaron Johnson did not bat in the last game but has struggled this season as he has scored 29 runs in six matches thus far with an average of 7.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last innings, Johnson scored six off 12 balls which makes us believe he would continue to struggle and would score low in the upcoming game.

Praveen Kumar has struggled to make an impact this season as in four matches he has scored 30 runs with an average of 10 runs which is pretty low in this format. In the last game against the Toronto Nationals he scored nine which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brampton Wolves Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brampton Wolves 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four games at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Brampton Wolves News & Player List

Brampton Wolves Player List

David Warner (c), Aaron Johnson, Kobe Herft, George Munsey (wk), Nick Hobson, Abhijai Mansingh, Beau Webster, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Aryan Dutt, Thomas Draca, Josh Brown, Robin Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jack Jarvis, Carlos Brathwaite, Harmandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Jawadullah

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Aaron Johnson Batter Kobe Herft Batter Beau Webster All-rounder George Munsey Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson All-rounder Ravinderpal Singh Batter Akhil Kumar All-rounder Abhijai Mansingh Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Brampton Wolves Team Form

Brampton Wolves lost two of the first three matches but managed to turn things around and remained unbeaten in the last four winning three of those matches.

Montreal Tigers News & Player List

Montreal Tigers Player List

Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Parveen Kumar Batter Tim Seifert Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Anoop Ravi Wicket-keeper Aaditya Varadarajan All-rounder Ben Manenti Batter Raymon Reifer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Montreal Tigers Team Form

Montreal Tigers have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they have one loss in seven matches and made the playoffs.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head

Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers went head to head earlier in this campaign and Montreal Tigers won the game by 42 runs.

Head to Head

Brampton Wolves: 1

Montreal Tigers: 2

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds

Montreal Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Brampton Wolves

Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves have been the two in-form teams in the group stages which makes this a great game for the neutrals. After a slow start to the campaign, Brampton Wolves ended the group stages with three wins in four games and ended up second on the table. On the other hand, the defending champions have been brilliant this year as they lost one game in the group stages and sealed the top spot. Both sides went head to head and it was Montreal Tigers who won the game but it was Brampton Wolves who had a better opening partnership in the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the five matches Montreal Tigers have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Brampton Wolves would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Canada CAA Centre, null Montreal Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Brampton Wolves Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.904 Bet Now!

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters

George Munsey to be Brampton Wolves’ top batter

George Munsey continued his brilliant form in the last innings against Surrey Jaguars as he scored 46 off 35 balls and with 192 runs is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter

Dilpreet Bajwa did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has scored 206 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers

Thomas Draca to be Brampton Wolves’ top bowler

Thomas Draca had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan bowled well in the last game but was unlucky that he failed to bag a single wicket against Toronto Nationals. With nine wickets thus far he is one of the top bowlers this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.