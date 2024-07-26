BRA (Brampton Wolves) vs SURJ (Surrey Jaguars) Match Prediction BRA 43 % Chance of Winning SURJ 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.859 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brampton Wolves take on Surrey Jaguars in the third game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 27 at 01:30 AM IST.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Chance of Winning

Brampton Wolves had a brilliant start to the tournament last year as they won back to back games but stuttered in the tail end of the campaign as they bagged one win in next five matches and ended up fourth on the table. In the playoffs they were beaten by the Montreal Tigers who won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Surrey Jaguars were brilliant in the group stages as they dominated from the start and ended up with four wins in seven games and with 10 points they topped the points table. They stuttered in the final hurdle as the Montreal Tigers beat them in the finals. As per our calculations, Surrey Jaguars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves’ chances of winning - 43%

Surrey Jaguars’ chances of winning - 57%

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Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Prediction & Betting Tips

Aaron Johnson struggled to make an impact last season as in six matches he scored 107 runs with an average of 21.40 which looks inflated because of his 48 not out in one game. We believe Johnson would continue to struggle in the upcoming season and would score low against Surrey Jaguars.

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after a dismal performance for LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket where he scored 27 runs in six matches with an average of 4.50 which is horrific for a top order batsman. We believe Narine will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brampton Wolves Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Jaguars Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brampton Wolves 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Brampton Wolves News & Player List

Brampton Wolves Player List

Aaron Johnson, David Warner, George Munsey, Josh Brown, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Kobe Herft, Nick Hobson, Ravinderpal Singh, Samerjeet Singh, Abhijai Mansingh, Beau Webster, Carlos Brathwaite, Thomas Draca, Akhil Kumar (Wk), Robin Singh (Wk), Andrew Tye, Aryan Dutt, Harmandeep Singh, Jack Jarvis, Muhammad Jawadullah

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter George Munsey Batter Aaron Johnson Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Akhil Kumar Wicket-keeper Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Samerjeet Singh Batter Andrew Tye All-rounder Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Jack Jarvis Bowler Aryan Dutt All-rounder

Brampton Wolves Team Form

Brampton Wolves had a great start to the campaign last season as they won the first two games but only managed to win one game in the next five and ended up fourth on the table.

Surrey Jaguars News & Player List

Surrey Jaguars Player List

Brandon McMullen, Mansab Gill, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rizwan Cheema, Harmeet Singh, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Virandeep Singh, Hamza Tariq (Wk), Shreyas Movva (Wk), Benjamin Lister, Junaid Siddiqui, Logan van Beek, Padam Joshi, Terrance Hinds, Uday Bhagwan

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon McMullen Batter Navneet Dhaliwal Batter Rizwan Cheema Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Mohammad Nabi Batter Junaid Siddiqui All-rounder Benjamin Lister Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Uday Bhagwan All-rounder

Surrey Jaguars Team Form

Surrey Jaguars dominated the group stages last year as they topped the table but were beaten in the finals by Montreal Tigers.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Head to Head

Brampton Wolves and Surrey Jaguars went head to head twice last season. The first game got suspended due to rain and the Surrey Jaguars won the second game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Brampton Wolves: 0

Surrey Jaguars: 1

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Betting Odds

Brampton Wolves to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Jaguars

Surrey Jaguars and Brampton Wolves go head to head in the first round of fixtures as both sides would be hoping to make the playoffs once again. Surrey Jaguars dominated the group stages as they ended up with four wins in seven games and with ten points, they were at the top of the table. On the other hand Brampton Wolves made the playoffs but did not have a great end to the campaign as they were winless in the last four matches. Both sides went head to head in the final group game Surrey Wolves dominated the game but it was Brampton Wolves who ended up having a better opening stand in the game. We believe Brampton Wolves would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars T20i CAA Centre, null Brampton Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Surrey Jaguars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.859 Bet Now!

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Top Batters

David Warner to be Brampton Wolves’ top batter

David Warner would be making his debut for Brampton Wolves and expectations are high as he had a solid T20 World Cup prior to this tournament. We expect Warner to make an impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis to be Surrey Jaguars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis was brilliant in the Major League Cricket prior to this tournament and is expect to debut for the defending champions in this game. We believe Stoinis would dominate Brampton Wolves which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Top Bowlers

Andrew Tye to be Brampton Wolves’ top bowler

Andrew Tye has had a brilliant year in T20 format. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this side and we expect him to make an impact in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Surrey Jaguars’ top bowler

Logan van Beek had a brilliant campaign last season as he played for Brampton Wolves last year and with 12 wickets was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.