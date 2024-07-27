BRA (Brampton Wolves) vs TORN (Toronto Nationals) Match Prediction BRA 42 % Chance of Winning TORN 58 % Bet Now! Brampton Wolves take on Toronto Nationals in the fifth game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 28 at 01:30 AM IST.

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Chance of Winning

Brampton Wolves had a brilliant start to the tournament last year and much like last term they were dominant in the opening game against Surrey Jaguars this season. Brampton Wolves batted first and scored 198 runs. It was the bowlers who dominated the game as Brampton Wolves won the game by 59 runs.

Toronto Nationals had an underwhelming campaign last season as they missed the playoffs but have had a positive start to the campaign this term as they beat Vancouver Knights with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Toronto Nationals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves’ chances of winning - 42%

Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 58%

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Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Prediction & Betting Tips

Aaron Johnson did not have a great game against Surrey Jaguars as scored nine runs in the game. Johnson did not have a great season last year as he scored 107 runs with an average of 21.40 which looks inflated because of his 48 not out in one game. We believe Johnson would score low in the upcoming game.

Last season Rassie van der Dussen played for Vancouver Knights and struggled to make an impact throughout the season as he scored 116 runs with an average of 19.33 which is low for a top order batsman. Even though he has had a good start to the tournament we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brampton Wolves Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brampton Wolves 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Brampton Wolves News & Player List

Brampton Wolves Player List

David Warner (c), Aaron Johnson, Kobe Herft, George Munsey (wk), Nick Hobson, Abhijai Mansingh, Beau Webster, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Aryan Dutt, Thomas Draca, Josh Brown, Robin Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jack Jarvis, Carlos Brathwaite, Harmandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Jawadullah

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Aaron Johnson Batter Kobe Herft Batter Beau Webster All-rounder George Munsey Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson All-rounder Ravinderpal Singh Batter Akhil Kumar All-rounder Abhijai Mansingh Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Thomas Draca Bowler

Brampton Wolves Team Form

Much like last season, Brampton Wolves were brilliant in the opening game as they beat Surrey Jaguars by 59 runs.

Toronto Nationals News & Player List

Toronto Nationals Player List

Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Nicholas Kirton Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Muhammad Rohid Khan Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Jatinderpal Matharu All-rounder

Toronto Nationals Team Form

Toronto Nationals struggled in the group stages last year but have had a brilliant start this season as they beat Vancouver Knights with eight wickets to spare.

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Head to Head

Brampton Wolves and Toronto Nationals went head to head last season. Brampton Wolves won the game with one wicket to spare.

Head to Head

Brampton Wolves: 1

Toronto Nationals: 0

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Betting Odds

Brampton Wolves to have a better opening partnership than Toronto Nationals

Toronto Nationals and Brampton Wolves go head to head after both sides dominated the opening game this term. Toronto Nationals went head to head against Vancouver Knights and they dominated from the first ball. Vancouver Knights were bowled out for 110 runs as Toronto Nationals won the game with eight wickets to spare. The Toronto Nationals had a better opening partnership in the game. Brampton got off to a winning start as they beat Surrey Jaguars by 59 runs. Colin Munro was brilliant last season and was excellent in the last game along with Unmukt Chand which makes us believe Toronto Nationals would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Top Batters

David Warner to be Brampton Wolves’ top batter

David Warner did not have a great start to the tournament as he scored 15 off 11 balls but we expect him to bounce back and make an impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter

Colin Munro had a fabulous campaign last season as he scored 212 runs. He has had an excellent start once again as he scored 44 off 39 balls in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Top Bowlers

Thomas Draca to be Brampton Wolves’ top bowler

Thomas Draca could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he ended the opening game with bowling figures of 3/18 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler

Junaid Siddique was sensational in the opening game against Vancouver Knights as he bagged four wickets in the game and ended up with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.