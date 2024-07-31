BRA (Brampton Wolves) vs VANK (Vancouver Knights) Match Prediction BRA 57 % Chance of Winning VANK 43 % Bet Now! Brampton Wolves take on Vancouver Knights in the 11th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 01 at 01:30 AM IST.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Chance of Winning

Brampton Wolves had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat Surrey Jaguars in the opening game by 59 runs but since then they have lost back to back games against Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by the Montreal Tigers by 42 runs.

Vancouver Knights have struggled to make an impact this season as they remain the only side to bag a win this season, they have lost all three games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Brampton Wolves are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves’ chances of winning - 57%

Vancouver Knights’ chances of winning - 43%

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Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Prediction & Betting Tips

Aaron Johnson has struggled to get going this season as he has scored 23 runs in three matches thus far with an average of 7.66 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last game Johnson scored ten off 12 balls which makes us believe he would continue to struggle and would score low in the upcoming game.

Usman Khawaja has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the opening game against Toronto Nationals, Khawaja scored three off ten balls and has continued to struggle since as he has scored 2 and 0 in the last two games which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brampton Wolves Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Vancouver Knights Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brampton Wolves 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, but the last four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Brampton Wolves News & Player List

Brampton Wolves Player List

David Warner (c), Aaron Johnson, Kobe Herft, George Munsey (wk), Nick Hobson, Abhijai Mansingh, Beau Webster, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Aryan Dutt, Thomas Draca, Josh Brown, Robin Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jack Jarvis, Carlos Brathwaite, Harmandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Jawadullah

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Aaron Johnson Batter Kobe Herft Batter Beau Webster All-rounder George Munsey Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson All-rounder Ravinderpal Singh Batter Akhil Kumar All-rounder Abhijai Mansingh Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Brampton Wolves Team Form

Much like last season, Brampton Wolves were brilliant in the opening game as they beat Surrey Jaguars by 59 runs but have lost each of the last two matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Vancouver Knights News & Player List

Vancouver Knights Player List

Usman Khawaja (c), Reeza Hendricks, Munir Ahmad (wk), Harsh Thaker, Asif Ali, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dwaine Pretorius, Sandeep Lamichhane, Paul van Meekeren, Mohammad Amir, Jeremy Gordon, Nitish Kumar, Michael Rippon, Yuvraj Samra, Mandeep Girdhar, Richie Berrington, Ajayveer Hundal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Sarmad Anwar

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Harsh Thaker All-rounder Munir Ahmad Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Jeremy Gordon Batter Paul van Meekeren All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder

Vancouver Knights Team Form

Vancouver Knights have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost each of the first three games thus far.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Head to Head

Brampton Wolves and Vancouver Knights went head to head last season. Vancouver Knights won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Brampton Wolves: 0

Vancouver Knights: 1

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Betting Odds

Vancouver Knights to have a better opening partnership than Brampton Wolves

Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves go head to head after a disappointing start to the campaign as both sides have failed to find their footing in this competition. Vancouver Knights remain the only side who are yet to register a single point in this tournament as they have lost all three games thus far. On the other hand, Brampton had a promising start to the tournament but failed to capitalise on their start as they lost two games on the bounce and are fifth on the table. Both sides have struggled to find consistency in the top order but looking at the form of all four openers from both sides, Vancouver Knights have a slight advantage which makes us believe they would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Top Batters

George Munsey to be Brampton Wolves’ top batter

Brampton Wolves had a disappointing game against Montreal Tigers as they were bowled out for 124. George Munsey was exceptional in the game as he scored a half century and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harsh Thaker to be Vancouver Knights’ top batter

Even though Harsh Thaker did not have a great outing in the last game, he was phenomenal in the previous game as he scored a brilliant half century and is the leading run scorer for Vancouver Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Top Bowlers

Andrew Tye to be Brampton Wolves’ top bowler

Andrew Tye made his debut in the last game against Montreal Tigers and he was the standout bowler in this game as he ended the match with three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Vancouver Knights’ top bowler

Even though Vancouver Knights lost all three games, Sandeep Lamichhane has been the shining light as he has bagged four wickets in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.