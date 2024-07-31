SURJ (Surrey Jaguars) vs MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) Match Prediction MIS 55 % Chance of Winning SURJ 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.783 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey Jaguars take on Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the tenth game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 31 at 08:30 PM IST.

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Chance of Winning

Much like last season, Surrey Jaguars did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Brampton Wolves by 59 runs but managed to turn things around in the last game against Toronto Nationals as their bowlers dominated the game. Surrey Jaguars won the game by 80 runs.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga did not have a great start to the tournament but have managed to turn things around as they have beaten Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals in the last two matches and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Bangla Tigers Mississauga are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars’ chances of winning - 45%

Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 55%

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Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Prediction & Betting Tips

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after a dismal performance in Major League Cricket where he scored 27 runs in six matches with an average of 4.50. In the two matches thus far, Narine has scored two in both games which makes us believe he would struggle to get going in this game.

Even though Iftikhar Ahmed did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been one of the most consistent players for his side in this campaign. So far he has scored 80 runs in three matches with an average of 40 runs which makes us believe Ahmed would score well in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, but the last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Surrey Jaguars News & Player List

Surrey Jaguars Player List

Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, Virandeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Brandon McMullen, Mohammad Nabi, Hamza Tariq, Harmeet Singh, Ben Lister, Junaid Siddiqui, Mansab Gill, Terrance Hinds, Udhaya Bhagwan, Rizwan Cheema, Logan van Beek, Navneet Dhaliwal, Padam Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Virandeep Singh Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Hamza Tariq Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Junaid Siddiqui Bowler

Surrey Jaguars Team Form

Surrey Jaguars did not have a great outing in the opening game against Brampton Wolves but managed to turn things around in the last game against Toronto Nationals as they won the game by 80 runs.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List

Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Gurpal Sidhu Batter David Wiese All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Ravinder Reddy Bowler Navjot Dosanjh Bowler Shoriful Islam All-rounder

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form

Bangla Tigers Mississauga had a dismal campaign last season but after a loss in the opening game they have won two games in a row and are currently third on the table.

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars and Bangla Tigers Mississauga went head to head twice last season and Surrey Jaguars won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars: 2

Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 0

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Betting Odds

Bangla Tigers Mississauga to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Jaguars

Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Surrey Jaguars go head to head with an impressive win for both sides in the last game. Bangla Tigers Mississauga did not win a single game last season and started off this campaign with a loss but have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games as they head into this fixture. Much like their opponent, Surrey Jaguars lost the opening game but managed to turn things around and won the last game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both matches Surrey Jaguars have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Bangla Tigers Mississauga would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Batters

Marcus Stoinis to be Surrey Jaguars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis has had a brilliant year in the T20 format as he has been pretty consistent thus far. Stoinis missed the opening game but scored a half century in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been impressive thus far in the last game he scored 24 and with 92 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Bangla Tigers Mississauga this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Surrey Jaguars’ top bowler

Sunil Narine has struggled to make an impact with the bat but was sensational with the ball in the last game against Toronto Nationals as he bagged three wickets and conceded just three runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Wiese to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler

David Wiese had a decent outing in the last game as he ended the match with bowling figures of 1/28. So far this season he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.