SURJ (Surrey Jaguars) vs MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) Match Prediction SURJ 43 % Chance of Winning MIS 57 % Bet Now! Surrey Jaguars take on Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the 18th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 05 at 08:30 PM IST.

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Chance of Winning

Surrey Jaguars’ campaign have struggled throughout the campaign as they have one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. Surrey Jaguars need a perfect run in the final two matches if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they were beaten by Brampton Wolves who won the game with six wickets to spare.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga had an underwhelming start to the season as they lost the opening game against Montreal Tigers but since then they have won three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Bangla Tigers Mississauga are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars’ chances of winning - 43%

Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 57%

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Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Prediction & Betting Tips

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after a dismal performance in Major League Cricket and has struggled to make an impact this year. So far this season, Narine has scored five runs in five matches with an average of 1.25 which makes us believe he would struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Even though Iftikhar Ahmed did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been one of the most consistent players for his side in this campaign. So far he has scored 112 runs in five matches with an average of 28 runs which makes us believe Ahmed would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Jaguars Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangla Tigers Mississauga Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Bangla Tigers Mississauga 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the five matches at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Surrey Jaguars News & Player List

Surrey Jaguars Player List

Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, Virandeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Brandon McMullen, Mohammad Nabi, Hamza Tariq, Harmeet Singh, Ben Lister, Junaid Siddiqui, Mansab Gill, Terrance Hinds, Udhaya Bhagwan, Rizwan Cheema, Logan van Beek, Navneet Dhaliwal, Padam Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Virandeep Singh Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Hamza Tariq Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Junaid Siddiqui Bowler

Surrey Jaguars Team Form

Surrey Jaguars have struggled throughout this campaign as they have one win in five matches and are on the brink of elimination.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List

Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Gurpal Sidhu Batter David Wiese All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Ravinder Reddy Bowler Navjot Dosanjh Bowler Shoriful Islam All-rounder

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form

Bangla Tigers Mississauga lost the opening game but since then they have won three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars and Bangla Tigers Mississauga went head to head earlier in this campaign and Bangla Tigers Mississauga won the game with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars: 2

Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 1

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Betting Odds

Bangla Tigers Mississauga to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Jaguars

Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Surrey Jaguars go head to head after a contrasting season thus far. Surrey Jaguars have failed to achieve the feat of last season as they have one win in five matches and need a perfect run in the last two matches if they aspire to make the playoffs. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers Mississauga head into this game after three wins in four matches and a win in this game would all but seal a playoff spot. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in three of the last four matches Surrey Jaguars have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Bangla Tigers Mississauga would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Batters

Marcus Stoinis to be Surrey Jaguars’ top batter

Surrey Jaguars were bowled out for 124 in the last game but Marcus Stoinis managed to hold his own as he scored 39 off 23 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter

Even though Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing he has scored 96 runs thus far and has been one of the top performers for Bangla Tigers Mississauga which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Surrey Jaguars’ top bowler

Sunil Narine has struggled to make an impact with the bat but has been sensational with the ball as he has bagged eight wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Wiese to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler

David Wiese had a brilliant game against Brampton Wolves in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/8 and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.