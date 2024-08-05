SURJ (Surrey Jaguars) vs MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) Match Prediction
SURJ
43%
Chance of Winning
MIS
57%
T20i
CAA Centre
Facts:
- With eight wickets, David Wiese is the leading wicket taker for Bangla Tigers Mississauga this season.
- With 132 runs, Marcus Stoinis is the leading run scorer for Surrey Jaguars in this campaign.
Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Chance of Winning
Surrey Jaguars’ campaign have struggled throughout the campaign as they have one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. Surrey Jaguars need a perfect run in the final two matches if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they were beaten by Brampton Wolves who won the game with six wickets to spare.
Bangla Tigers Mississauga had an underwhelming start to the season as they lost the opening game against Montreal Tigers but since then they have won three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Bangla Tigers Mississauga are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Surrey Jaguars’ chances of winning - 43%
- Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 57%
Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Prediction & Betting Tips
Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after a dismal performance in Major League Cricket and has struggled to make an impact this year. So far this season, Narine has scored five runs in five matches with an average of 1.25 which makes us believe he would struggle to score in the upcoming game.
Even though Iftikhar Ahmed did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been one of the most consistent players for his side in this campaign. So far he has scored 112 runs in five matches with an average of 28 runs which makes us believe Ahmed would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Surrey Jaguars Opening Partnership Over 15.5
Bangla Tigers Mississauga Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Bangla Tigers Mississauga
Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the five matches at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Surrey Jaguars News & Player List
Surrey Jaguars Player List
Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, Virandeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Brandon McMullen, Mohammad Nabi, Hamza Tariq, Harmeet Singh, Ben Lister, Junaid Siddiqui, Mansab Gill, Terrance Hinds, Udhaya Bhagwan, Rizwan Cheema, Logan van Beek, Navneet Dhaliwal, Padam Joshi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Virandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Movva
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Hamza Tariq
|
Batter
|
Brandon McMullen
|
All-rounder
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Ben Lister
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddiqui
|
Bowler
Surrey Jaguars Team Form
Surrey Jaguars have struggled throughout this campaign as they have one win in five matches and are on the brink of elimination.
Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List
Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List
Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hazratullah Zazai
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Gurpal Sidhu
|
Batter
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Dilon Heyliger
|
All-rounder
|
Ravinder Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Navjot Dosanjh
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
All-rounder
Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form
Bangla Tigers Mississauga lost the opening game but since then they have won three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Head to Head
Surrey Jaguars and Bangla Tigers Mississauga went head to head earlier in this campaign and Bangla Tigers Mississauga won the game with four wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Surrey Jaguars: 2
Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 1
Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Betting Odds
Bangla Tigers Mississauga to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Jaguars
Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Surrey Jaguars go head to head after a contrasting season thus far. Surrey Jaguars have failed to achieve the feat of last season as they have one win in five matches and need a perfect run in the last two matches if they aspire to make the playoffs. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers Mississauga head into this game after three wins in four matches and a win in this game would all but seal a playoff spot. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in three of the last four matches Surrey Jaguars have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Bangla Tigers Mississauga would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Batters
Marcus Stoinis to be Surrey Jaguars’ top batter
Surrey Jaguars were bowled out for 124 in the last game but Marcus Stoinis managed to hold his own as he scored 39 off 23 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter
Even though Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing he has scored 96 runs thus far and has been one of the top performers for Bangla Tigers Mississauga which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Surrey Jaguars vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Bowlers
Sunil Narine to be Surrey Jaguars’ top bowler
Sunil Narine has struggled to make an impact with the bat but has been sensational with the ball as he has bagged eight wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Wiese to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler
David Wiese had a brilliant game against Brampton Wolves in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/8 and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangla Tigers Mississauga
- Surrey Jaguars to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
- Bangla Tigers Mississauga to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch