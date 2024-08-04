SURJ (Surrey Jaguars) vs BRA (Brampton Wolves) Match Prediction BRA 57 % Chance of Winning SURJ 43 % Bet Now! Surrey Jaguars take on Brampton Wolves in the 16th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 04 at 08:30 PM IST.

Surrey Jaguars vs Brampton Wolves Chance of Winning

Surrey Jaguars have struggled to find consistency thus far in this campaign as they have one win in four games so far and are currently fifth on the table. Surrey Jaguars are two points behind the final play offs spot which makes this an important game for them. The last game against the Vancouver Knights was called off due to rain.

Brampton Wolves have struggled to find consistency early on in the campaign as they lost two of the first three matches but have managed to turn things around as they have won back to back games and are right in the mix to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Brampton Wolves are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars’ chances of winning - 43%

Brampton Wolves’ chances of winning - 57%

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Surrey Jaguars vs Brampton Wolves Prediction & Betting Tips

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after a dismal performance in Major League Cricket where he scored 27 runs in six matches with an average of 4.50. In the three games thus far, Narine has scored 2,2 and 0 which makes us believe he would struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Aaron Johnson did not bat in the last game but has struggled this season as he has scored 23 runs in three matches thus far with an average of 7.66 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last innings, Johnson scored ten off 12 balls which makes us believe he would continue to struggle and would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Jaguars Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Brampton Wolves Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brampton Wolves 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey Jaguars vs Brampton Wolves Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Surrey Jaguars News & Player List

Surrey Jaguars Player List

Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, Virandeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Brandon McMullen, Mohammad Nabi, Hamza Tariq, Harmeet Singh, Ben Lister, Junaid Siddiqui, Mansab Gill, Terrance Hinds, Udhaya Bhagwan, Rizwan Cheema, Logan van Beek, Navneet Dhaliwal, Padam Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Virandeep Singh Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Hamza Tariq Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Junaid Siddiqui Bowler

Surrey Jaguars Team Form

Surrey Jaguars have struggled to find consistency throughout this season and with one win in four matches they are currently fifth on the table.

Brampton Wolves News & Player List

Brampton Wolves Player List

David Warner (c), Aaron Johnson, Kobe Herft, George Munsey (wk), Nick Hobson, Abhijai Mansingh, Beau Webster, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Aryan Dutt, Thomas Draca, Josh Brown, Robin Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jack Jarvis, Carlos Brathwaite, Harmandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Jawadullah

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Aaron Johnson Batter Kobe Herft Batter Beau Webster All-rounder George Munsey Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson All-rounder Ravinderpal Singh Batter Akhil Kumar All-rounder Abhijai Mansingh Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Brampton Wolves Team Form

Brampton Wolves lost two of the first three matches but have managed to turn things around and have won each of the last two matches.

Surrey Jaguars vs Brampton Wolves Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars and Brampton Wolves went head to head this season and it was Brampton Wolves who won the game.

Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars: 1

Brampton Wolves: 1

Surrey Jaguars vs Brampton Wolves Betting Odds

Brampton Wolves to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Jaguars

Brampton Wolves and Surrey Jaguars head into this fixture in contrasting form. After a slow start to the season Brampton Wolves have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games prior to this game and are currently second on the table. On the other hand Surrey Jaguars have struggles to make an impact throughout the campaign. With one win in four matches they currently hold the fifth spot on the points table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Brampton Wolves dominated the game. They also had a better opening partnership on the day. In all three games thus far Surrey Jaguars have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Brampton Wolves will end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Brampton Wolves Top Batters

Marcus Stoinis to be Surrey Jaguars’ top batter

Surrey was bowled out for 101 in the last game but Marcus Stoinis managed to hold his own as he scored 36 off 29 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

George Munsey to be Brampton Wolves’ top batter

George Munsey did not get the chance to bat in the last game regardless we are going to stick with him as Munsey has been brilliant thus far and with 146 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Brampton Wolves Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Surrey Jaguars’ top bowler

Sunil Narine has struggled to make an impact with the bat but has been sensational with the ball as he has bagged seven wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thomas Draca to be Brampton Wolves’ top bowler

Thomas Draca had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.