SURJ (Surrey Jaguars) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction
SURJ
43%
Chance of Winning
MON
57%
T20i
CAA Centre
Facts:
- With 206 runs, Dilpreet Bajwa is the leading run scorer for Montreal Tigers in this campaign.
- With 10 wickets, Sunil Narine is the leading wicket taker for Surrey Jaguars in this campaign.
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning
Surrey Jaguars have struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have one win in six matches and are fifth on the table. In the last game Surrey Jaguars went head to head against Bangla Tigers Mississauga who won the game with two wickets to spare. Surrey Jaguars have been knocked out of the competition.
On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages. The defending champions surrendered their unbeaten run of four matches against Vancouver Knights but managed to turn things around and won the last game against Toronto Nationals. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Surrey Jaguars’ chances of winning - 43%
- Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 57%
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips
Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after a dismal performance in Major League Cricket and has struggled to make an impact this year. So far this season, Narine has scored 21 runs in six matches with an average of 5.25 which makes us believe he would struggle to score in the upcoming game.
Praveen Kumar has struggled to make an impact this season as in four matches he has scored 30 runs with an average of 10 runs which is pretty low in this format. In the last game against the Toronto Nationals he scored nine which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Surrey Jaguars Opening Partnership Over 14.5
Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 14.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Surrey Jaguars
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four games at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Surrey Jaguars News & Player List
Surrey Jaguars Player List
Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, Virandeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Brandon McMullen, Mohammad Nabi, Hamza Tariq, Harmeet Singh, Ben Lister, Junaid Siddiqui, Mansab Gill, Terrance Hinds, Udhaya Bhagwan, Rizwan Cheema, Logan van Beek, Navneet Dhaliwal, Padam Joshi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Virandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Movva
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Hamza Tariq
|
Batter
|
Brandon McMullen
|
All-rounder
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Ben Lister
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddiqui
|
Bowler
Surrey Jaguars Team Form
Surrey Jaguars have struggled throughout this campaign as they have one win in six matches and have been eliminated in the group stages.
Montreal Tigers News & Player List
Montreal Tigers Player List
Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq
Predicted Playing XI
|
Parveen Kumar
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Dilpreet Bajwa
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Anoop Ravi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aaditya Varadarajan
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Manenti
|
Batter
|
Raymon Reifer
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Kaleem Sana
|
All-rounder
Montreal Tigers Team Form
Montreal Tigers have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they have one loss in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head
Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers went head to head twice last season and it was Montreal Tigers who won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Surrey Jaguars: 0
Montreal Tigers: 2
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds
Surrey Jaguars to have a better opening partnership than Montreal Tigers
Montreal Tigers and Surrey Jaguars go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as both sides have had a contrasting season thus far. Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages as they have lost just once this season and have stormed into the playoffs. On the other hand, Surrey Jaguars have struggled to make an impact this season and have one win in six matches. Surrey Jaguars are fifth on the table and have been knocked out of the competition. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Surrey Jaguar batsmen have struggled throughout the campaign and in four of the last five matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Montreal Tigers would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers
T20i
CAA Centre, null
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters
Marcus Stoinis to be Surrey Jaguars’ top batter
Even though Marcus Stoinis did not have a great outing in the last match, we are going to stick with him as with 133 runs he is the leading run scorer for Surrey Jaguars this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter
Even though Dilpreet Bajwa did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far as Bajwa has scored 206 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers
Sunil Narine to be Surrey Jaguars’ top bowler
Sunil Narine was once again exceptional in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/9. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Surrey Jaguars which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler
Aayan Afzal Khan bowled well in the last game but was unlucky that he failed to bag a single wicket against Toronto Nationals. With nine wickets thus far he is one of the top bowlers this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Montreal Tigers
- Surrey Jaguars to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
- Montreal Tigers to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch