SURJ (Surrey Jaguars) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction SURJ 43 % Chance of Winning MON 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey Jaguars take on Montreal Tigers in the final group game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 07 at 01:30 AM IST.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning

Surrey Jaguars have struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have one win in six matches and are fifth on the table. In the last game Surrey Jaguars went head to head against Bangla Tigers Mississauga who won the game with two wickets to spare. Surrey Jaguars have been knocked out of the competition.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages. The defending champions surrendered their unbeaten run of four matches against Vancouver Knights but managed to turn things around and won the last game against Toronto Nationals. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars’ chances of winning - 43%

Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 57%

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Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after a dismal performance in Major League Cricket and has struggled to make an impact this year. So far this season, Narine has scored 21 runs in six matches with an average of 5.25 which makes us believe he would struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Praveen Kumar has struggled to make an impact this season as in four matches he has scored 30 runs with an average of 10 runs which is pretty low in this format. In the last game against the Toronto Nationals he scored nine which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Jaguars Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Surrey Jaguars 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four games at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Surrey Jaguars News & Player List

Surrey Jaguars Player List

Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, Virandeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Brandon McMullen, Mohammad Nabi, Hamza Tariq, Harmeet Singh, Ben Lister, Junaid Siddiqui, Mansab Gill, Terrance Hinds, Udhaya Bhagwan, Rizwan Cheema, Logan van Beek, Navneet Dhaliwal, Padam Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Virandeep Singh Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Hamza Tariq Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Junaid Siddiqui Bowler

Surrey Jaguars Team Form

Surrey Jaguars have struggled throughout this campaign as they have one win in six matches and have been eliminated in the group stages.

Montreal Tigers News & Player List

Montreal Tigers Player List

Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Parveen Kumar Batter Tim Seifert Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Anoop Ravi Wicket-keeper Aaditya Varadarajan All-rounder Ben Manenti Batter Raymon Reifer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Montreal Tigers Team Form

Montreal Tigers have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they have one loss in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers went head to head twice last season and it was Montreal Tigers who won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars: 0

Montreal Tigers: 2

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds

Surrey Jaguars to have a better opening partnership than Montreal Tigers

Montreal Tigers and Surrey Jaguars go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as both sides have had a contrasting season thus far. Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages as they have lost just once this season and have stormed into the playoffs. On the other hand, Surrey Jaguars have struggled to make an impact this season and have one win in six matches. Surrey Jaguars are fifth on the table and have been knocked out of the competition. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Surrey Jaguar batsmen have struggled throughout the campaign and in four of the last five matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Montreal Tigers would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers T20i CAA Centre, null Surrey Jaguars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Montreal Tigers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters

Marcus Stoinis to be Surrey Jaguars’ top batter

Even though Marcus Stoinis did not have a great outing in the last match, we are going to stick with him as with 133 runs he is the leading run scorer for Surrey Jaguars this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter

Even though Dilpreet Bajwa did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far as Bajwa has scored 206 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Surrey Jaguars’ top bowler

Sunil Narine was once again exceptional in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/9. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Surrey Jaguars which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan bowled well in the last game but was unlucky that he failed to bag a single wicket against Toronto Nationals. With nine wickets thus far he is one of the top bowlers this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.