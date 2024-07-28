SURJ (Surrey Jaguars) vs TORN (Toronto Nationals) Match Prediction TORN 67 % Chance of Winning SURJ 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.553 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey Jaguars take on Toronto Nationals in the seventh game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 29 at 01:30 AM IST.

Surrey Jaguars vs Toronto Nationals Chance of Winning

Toronto Nationals had an underwhelming campaign last season but have had an impressive start to the campaign this term. They dominated the opening game against Vancouver Knights and then in the last game they beat Brampton Wolves with eight wickets to spare.

On the other hand Surrey Jaguars struggled in the opening game against Brampton Wolves. Surrey Jaguars struggled in the batting department as they failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 59 runs. As per our calculations, Toronto Nationals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars’ chances of winning - 33%

Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 67%

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Surrey Jaguars vs Toronto Nationals Prediction & Betting Tips

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after a dismal performance for LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket where he scored 27 runs in six matches with an average of 4.50. In the opening game, Narine continued to struggle as he scored two off five balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Last season Rassie van der Dussen played for Vancouver Knights and struggled to make an impact throughout the season as he scored 116 runs with an average of 19.33 but in two games thus far he has scored 31 and 25 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Toronto Nationals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Surrey Jaguars News & Player List

Surrey Jaguars Player List

Sunil Narine, Kyle Mayers, Harmeet Singh, Shreyas Movva (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Mansab Gill, Hamza Tariq, Virandeep Singh, Terrance Hinds, Ben Lister, Udhaya Bhagwan, Rizwan Cheema, Padam Joshi, Navneet Dhaliwal, Junaid Siddiqui, Logan van Beek

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Virandeep Singh Batter Mansab Gill Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Hamza Tariq Batter Terrance Hinds All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Udhaya Bhagwan Bowler

Surrey Jaguars Team Form

Surrey Jaguars did not have a great outing in the opening game against Brampton Wolves as they lost the game by 59 runs.

Toronto Nationals News & Player List

Toronto Nationals Player List

Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Nicholas Kirton Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Muhammad Rohid Khan Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Jatinderpal Matharu All-rounder

Toronto Nationals Team Form

Toronto Nationals struggled in the group stages last year but couldn’t have hoped for a better start as they have won each of the first two matches.

Surrey Jaguars vs Toronto Nationals Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars and Toronto Nationals went head to head last season. Surrey Jaguars won the game by 20 runs.

Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars: 1

Toronto Nationals: 0

Surrey Jaguars vs Toronto Nationals Betting Odds

Surrey Jaguars to have a better opening partnership than Toronto Nationals

Toronto Nationals and Surrey Jaguars go head to head in this fixture after contrasting start to the tournament thus far. Surrey Jaguars had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they were beaten by Brampton Wolves. Surrey Jaguars also conceded a bigger opening stand in the game. On the other hand, Toronto Nationals have had a perfect start as they have won both games thus and in the two matches Toronto Nationals managed an opening stand of 41 and 14 and in both games they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Toronto Nationals would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Surrey Jaguars vs Toronto Nationals Top Batters

Shreyas Movva to be Surrey Jaguars’ top batter

Shreyas Movva was the shining light in what was a dismal batting performance by Surrey Jaguars in the opening game against Brampton Wolves. Movva scored 41 in the game and was the top scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter

Even though Colin Munro did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him once again as he was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 44 off 39 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Toronto Nationals Top Bowlers

Ben Lister to be Surrey Jaguars’ top bowler

Ben Lister has been one of the most consistent bowlers heading into this tournament and he had a brilliant start to the tournament as he bagged two wickets in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler

Junaid Siddique was sensational in the opening game against Vancouver Knights as he bagged four wickets and he continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged another three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.