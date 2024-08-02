SURJ (Surrey Jaguars) vs VANK (Vancouver Knights) Match Prediction VANK 43 % Chance of Winning SURJ 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.699 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey Jaguars take on Vancouver Knights in the 13th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 03 at 01:30 AM IST.

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Chance of Winning

Surrey Jaguars have struggled to find consistency thus far in this campaign as they have one win in three games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. Surrey Jaguars went head to head against Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the last game and were bowled out for 101 and eventually lost the game by four wickets.

Vancouver Knights have struggled to make an impact this season as they remain the only side to bag a win this season, they have lost all four games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Brampton Wolves. As per our calculations, Surrey Jaguars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars’ chances of winning - 57%

Vancouver Knights’ chances of winning - 43%

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Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Prediction & Betting Tips

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after a dismal performance in Major League Cricket where he scored 27 runs in six matches with an average of 4.50. In the three games thus far, Narine has scored 2,2 and 0 which makes us believe he would struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Usman Khawaja has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the opening game against Toronto Nationals, Khawaja scored three off ten balls and has continued to struggle since as he has scored 2, 0 and 17 in the last three games which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Jaguars Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Vancouver Knights Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Surrey Jaguars 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Surrey Jaguars News & Player List

Surrey Jaguars Player List

Kyle Mayers, Sunil Narine, Virandeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Brandon McMullen, Mohammad Nabi, Hamza Tariq, Harmeet Singh, Ben Lister, Junaid Siddiqui, Mansab Gill, Terrance Hinds, Udhaya Bhagwan, Rizwan Cheema, Logan van Beek, Navneet Dhaliwal, Padam Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Virandeep Singh Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Hamza Tariq Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Junaid Siddiqui Bowler

Surrey Jaguars Team Form

Surrey Jaguars have struggled to find consistency thus far as they have lost two of the three games and are currently fifth on the table.

Vancouver Knights News & Player List

Vancouver Knights Player List

Usman Khawaja (c), Reeza Hendricks, Munir Ahmad (wk), Harsh Thaker, Asif Ali, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dwaine Pretorius, Sandeep Lamichhane, Paul van Meekeren, Mohammad Amir, Jeremy Gordon, Nitish Kumar, Michael Rippon, Yuvraj Samra, Mandeep Girdhar, Richie Berrington, Ajayveer Hundal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Sarmad Anwar

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Harsh Thaker All-rounder Munir Ahmad Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Jeremy Gordon Batter Paul van Meekeren All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder

Vancouver Knights Team Form

Vancouver Knights have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost each of the first four games thus far.

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars and Vancouver Knights went head to head last season. The first game was abandoned due to rain but in the second match it was Surrey Jaguars who won the game by 38 runs.

Head to Head

Surrey Jaguars: 1

Vancouver Knights: 0

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Betting Odds

Vancouver Knights to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Jaguars

Vancouver Knights and Surrey Jaguars go head to head after a disappointing start to the campaign as both sides have failed to find their footing in this competition. Vancouver Knights remain the only side who are yet to register a single point in this tournament as they have lost all four games thus far. On the other hand, Surrey Jaguars have struggled for consistency and have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the struggles Vancouver Knights have managed to have a better opening stand in each of the last three games which makes us believe they would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights T20i CAA Centre, null Vancouver Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Surrey Jaguars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.699 Bet Now!

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Top Batters

Marcus Stoinis to be Surrey Jaguars’ top batter

Surrey was bowled out for 101 in the last game but Marcus Stoinis managed to hold his own as he scored 36 off 29 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harsh Thaker to be Vancouver Knights’ top batter

Even though Harsh Thaker did not have a great outing in the last game, he has been the most consistent batsman for Vancouver Knights and with 100 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Surrey Jaguars’ top bowler

Sunil Narine has struggled to make an impact with the bat but has been sensational with the ball as he has bagged seven wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Vancouver Knights’ top bowler

Even though Vancouver Knights lost all four games, Sandeep Lamichhane has been the shining light as he has bagged five wickets in four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.