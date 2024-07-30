TORN (Toronto Nationals) vs MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) Match Prediction TORN 57 % Chance of Winning MIS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.849 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Toronto Nationals take on Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the eighth game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 30 at 08:30 PM IST.

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Chance of Winning

Toronto Nationals got off to a great start this season as they beat Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves in the first two matches. In the last game, Toronto Nationals surrendered their winning start as they were beaten by Surrey Jaguars by 80 runs. With four points thus far, they are currently second on the table.

On the other hand, Bangla Tigers Mississauga failed to win a single game since the inception of this tournament but managed to stop the rut as they beat Vancouver Knights in the last game by 22 runs. As per our calculations, Toronto Nationals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 57%

Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Prediction & Betting Tips

Colin Munro had a great start to the tournament as he scored 44 off 39 balls in the opening game. In the last two matches, Munro has struggled to make an impact as he has scored 11 and 4 in those games which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.

Iftikhar Ahmed had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 183 runs in seven innings with an average of 45.75 and had a brilliant start to this campaign as he scored 28 off 24 balls in the opening game and then scored a half century in the last match which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Toronto Nationals News & Player List

Toronto Nationals Player List

Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Nicholas Kirton Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Muhammad Rohid Khan Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Jatinderpal Matharu All-rounder

Toronto Nationals Team Form

Toronto Nationals got off to a great start as they won each of the first two matches but in the last game they were beaten by Surrey Jaguars by 80 runs.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List

Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Rayyan Pathan Batter David Wiese All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Ravinder Reddy Bowler Navjot Dosanjh Bowler Shoriful Islam All-rounder

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form

Bangla Tigers Mississauga had a dismal campaign last season but they beat Vancouver Knights in the last game and registered first points on the table.

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Head to Head

Toronto Nationals and Bangla Tigers Mississauga went head to head last season and Toronto Nationals won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Toronto Nationals: 1

Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 0

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Betting Odds

Toronto Nationals to have a better opening partnership than Bangla Tigers Mississauga

Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Toronto Nationals go head to head after contrasting results in the last game for both sides. Bangla Tigers Mississauga registered their first win in this competition in the last game against Vancouver Knights but it was the Vancouver Knights who had a better opening partnership in the game. On the other hand, Toronto Nationals had a brilliant start to the tournament as they won the first two matches but in the last game against Surrey Jaguars they fell short as they lost the game by 80 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three matches thus far, Toronto Nationals have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga T20i CAA Centre, null Toronto Nationals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet now! Mississauga Panthers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.928 Bet now!

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter

Last season Rassie van der Dussen struggled to make an impact but has been pretty consistent this season as he has scored 31*, 25 and 15 and we expect him to convert these starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter

Even though Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as Gurbaz was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler

Junaid Siddique has had a sensational start to the tournament as he has been the most consistent bowler thus far and has already bagged nine wickets in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler

We are going to stick with Shakib Al Hasan once again as he was excellent in the last game against Vancouver Knights as he ended the game with best bowling figures (3/10) which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.