TORN (Toronto Nationals) vs MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) Match Prediction
TORN
57%
Chance of Winning
MIS
43%
T20i
CAA Centre
Facts:
- With 78 runs, Iftikhar Ahmed is the leading run scorer for Bangla Tigers Mississauga in this campaign.
- With nine wickets, Junaid Siddique is the leading wicket taker for Toronto Nationals in this campaign.
Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Chance of Winning
Toronto Nationals got off to a great start this season as they beat Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves in the first two matches. In the last game, Toronto Nationals surrendered their winning start as they were beaten by Surrey Jaguars by 80 runs. With four points thus far, they are currently second on the table.
On the other hand, Bangla Tigers Mississauga failed to win a single game since the inception of this tournament but managed to stop the rut as they beat Vancouver Knights in the last game by 22 runs. As per our calculations, Toronto Nationals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 57%
- Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 43%
Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Prediction & Betting Tips
Colin Munro had a great start to the tournament as he scored 44 off 39 balls in the opening game. In the last two matches, Munro has struggled to make an impact as he has scored 11 and 4 in those games which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.
Iftikhar Ahmed had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 183 runs in seven innings with an average of 45.75 and had a brilliant start to this campaign as he scored 28 off 24 balls in the opening game and then scored a half century in the last match which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Toronto Nationals News & Player List
Toronto Nationals Player List
Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Kirton
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Unmukt Chand
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Rohid Khan
|
Batter
|
Saad Bin Zafar
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Jatinderpal Matharu
|
All-rounder
Toronto Nationals Team Form
Toronto Nationals got off to a great start as they won each of the first two matches but in the last game they were beaten by Surrey Jaguars by 80 runs.
Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List
Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List
Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hazratullah Zazai
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Rayyan Pathan
|
Batter
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Dilon Heyliger
|
All-rounder
|
Ravinder Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Navjot Dosanjh
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
All-rounder
Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form
Bangla Tigers Mississauga had a dismal campaign last season but they beat Vancouver Knights in the last game and registered first points on the table.
Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Head to Head
Toronto Nationals and Bangla Tigers Mississauga went head to head last season and Toronto Nationals won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Toronto Nationals: 1
Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 0
Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Betting Odds
Toronto Nationals to have a better opening partnership than Bangla Tigers Mississauga
Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Toronto Nationals go head to head after contrasting results in the last game for both sides. Bangla Tigers Mississauga registered their first win in this competition in the last game against Vancouver Knights but it was the Vancouver Knights who had a better opening partnership in the game. On the other hand, Toronto Nationals had a brilliant start to the tournament as they won the first two matches but in the last game against Surrey Jaguars they fell short as they lost the game by 80 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three matches thus far, Toronto Nationals have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga
T20i
CAA Centre, null
Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Batters
Rassie van der Dussen to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter
Last season Rassie van der Dussen struggled to make an impact but has been pretty consistent this season as he has scored 31*, 25 and 15 and we expect him to convert these starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter
Even though Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as Gurbaz was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Bowlers
Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler
Junaid Siddique has had a sensational start to the tournament as he has been the most consistent bowler thus far and has already bagged nine wickets in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shakib Al Hasan to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Shakib Al Hasan once again as he was excellent in the last game against Vancouver Knights as he ended the game with best bowling figures (3/10) which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Toronto Nationals
- Toronto Nationals to win @ 1.76 (PariMatch)
- Bangla Tigers Mississauga to win @ 1.92 (PariMatch)
Parimatch