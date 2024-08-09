TORN (Toronto Nationals) vs MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) Match Prediction MIS 57 % Chance of Winning TORN 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Toronto Nationals take on Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Eliminator game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 10 at 01:30 AM IST.

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Chance of Winning

Toronto Nationals had a great start to the tournament as they won the first two matches but have stuttered since as they have one win in last five matches and were fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against defending champions Montreal Tigers who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga had an underwhelming start to the season as they lost the opening game against Montreal Tigers but since then they have won four of the last six matches and were third on the table. As per our calculations, Bangla Tigers Mississauga are favourites in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 43%

Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 57%

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Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Prediction & Betting Tips

Colin Munro had a great start to the tournament as he scored 44 off 39 balls in the opening game. In the last five innings, Munro has struggled to make an impact as he has scored 11, 4, 17, 10 and 1 in those matches which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.

Even though Iftikhar Ahmed did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been one of the most consistent players for his side in this campaign. So far he has scored 124 runs in six matches with an average of 24.80 runs which makes us believe Ahmed would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangla Tigers Mississauga Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Toronto Nationals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four games at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Toronto Nationals News & Player List

Toronto Nationals Player List

Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Nicholas Kirton Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Muhammad Rohid Khan Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Jatinderpal Matharu All-rounder

Toronto Nationals Team Form

Toronto Nationals got off to a great start but have one win in the last five matches and ended up fourth on the table.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List

Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Gurpal Sidhu Batter David Wiese All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Ravinder Reddy Bowler Navjot Dosanjh Bowler Shoriful Islam All-rounder

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form

Bangla Tigers Mississauga lost the opening game but since then they have won four of the last six matches and ended up third on the table.

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Head to Head

Toronto Nationals and Bangla Tigers Mississauga went head to head earlier in this campaign and Bangla Tigers Mississauga won the game by two runs.

Head to Head

Toronto Nationals: 1

Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 1

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Betting Odds

Bangla Tigers Mississauga to have a better opening partnership than Toronto Nationals

Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Toronto Nationals go head to head in the playoffs in contrasting form. Toronto Nationals had a brilliant start to the tournament as they won each of the first two matches and have stuttered since as they managed just one win in the last five matches and ended up fourth on the table. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers Mississauga lost the opening game but only lost once in the last six matches and would be hoping to carry their form into the playoffs. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Bangla Tigers Mississauga who won the tie and they also managed to have a better opening partnership in the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in three of the last four matches Bangla Tigers Mississauga have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga T20i CAA Centre, null Mississauga Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Toronto Nationals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Batters

Nicholas Kirton to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter

Toronto Nationals have struggled in the batting department throughout the campaign and in the last game got out for 52. With 114 runs, Nicholas Kirton is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter

Even though Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing he has scored 115 runs thus far and has been one of the top performers for Bangla Tigers Mississauga which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler

Junaid Siddique had a brilliant game in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/4 and with 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Wiese to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler

David Wiese once again was solid in the last game against Surrey Jaguars and with nine wickets he remains the leading wicket taker for Bangla Tigers Mississauga this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.