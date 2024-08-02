TORN (Toronto Nationals) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction TORN 44 % Chance of Winning MON 56 % Bet Now! Toronto Nationals take on Montreal Tigers in the 12th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 02 at 08:30 PM IST.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning

Toronto Nationals got off to a great start this season as they won the first two games against Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves. But has struggled to make an impact since as they have lost the last two matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Bangla Tigers Mississauga by two runs.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have had a sensational start to the tournament as they have won each of the first three matches and remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. With six points they are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 44%

Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 56%

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Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

Colin Munro had a great start to the tournament as he scored 44 off 39 balls in the opening game. In the last three matches, Munro has struggled to make an impact as he has scored 11, 4 and 17 in those games which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.

Chris Lynn had an exceptional season last year as he scored 234 runs with an average of 39 and was the leading run scorer for his side, but has failed to make an impact this year as in three matches Lynn has scored 12, 10 and 10 which showcases his struggle. We expect Lynn to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Montreal Tigers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Toronto Nationals News & Player List

Toronto Nationals Player List

Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Nicholas Kirton Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Muhammad Rohid Khan Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Jatinderpal Matharu All-rounder

Toronto Nationals Team Form

Toronto Nationals got off to a great start but have lost back to back games and are currently third on the table.

Montreal Tigers News & Player List

Montreal Tigers Player List

Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Tim Seifert Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Anoop Ravi Wicket-keeper Aaditya Varadarajan All-rounder Ben Manenti Batter Raymon Reifer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Montreal Tigers Team Form

Montreal Tigers are the defending champions and have had a solid start this season as they have won each of the first three matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head

Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers went head to head twice last season. The first game was called off due to rain but in the second game it was the Montreal Tigers who won the game by 23 runs.

Head to Head

Toronto Nationals: 0

Montreal Tigers: 1

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds

Toronto Nationals to have a better opening partnership than Montreal Tigers

Montreal Tigers and Toronto Nationals go head to head after contrasting results heading into this game. Toronto Nationals have struggled to get going in the last few matches as they head into this game on the back of two defeats on the bounce. On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have had a perfect start as they have three wins in the first three games. Even though Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages they have struggled for consistency in the top order and what makes this tip so enticing is the fact they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in all three games thus far which makes us believe Toronto Nationals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter

Even though Rassie van der Dussen did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the consistent batsmen for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter

Dilpreet Bajwa was once again brilliant in the last game as he scored 33 off 22 against Vancouver Knights and with 174 runs he is the leading run scorer for Montreal Tigers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler

Junaid Siddique did not have a great game in the last outing regardless he has been sensational thus far and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan single handedly destroyed Vancouver Knights in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the game and with eight wickets Afzal is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.