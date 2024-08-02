TORN (Toronto Nationals) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction
TORN
44%
Chance of Winning
MON
56%
T20i
CAA Centre
Facts:
- With 174 runs, Dilpreet Bajwa is the leading run scorer for Montreal Tigers in this campaign.
- With ten wickets, Junaid Siddique is the leading wicket taker for Toronto Nationals in this campaign.
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning
Toronto Nationals got off to a great start this season as they won the first two games against Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves. But has struggled to make an impact since as they have lost the last two matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Bangla Tigers Mississauga by two runs.
On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have had a sensational start to the tournament as they have won each of the first three matches and remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. With six points they are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 44%
- Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 56%
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips
Colin Munro had a great start to the tournament as he scored 44 off 39 balls in the opening game. In the last three matches, Munro has struggled to make an impact as he has scored 11, 4 and 17 in those games which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.
Chris Lynn had an exceptional season last year as he scored 234 runs with an average of 39 and was the leading run scorer for his side, but has failed to make an impact this year as in three matches Lynn has scored 12, 10 and 10 which showcases his struggle. We expect Lynn to score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Montreal Tigers
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Toronto Nationals News & Player List
Toronto Nationals Player List
Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Kirton
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Unmukt Chand
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Rohid Khan
|
Batter
|
Saad Bin Zafar
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Jatinderpal Matharu
|
All-rounder
Toronto Nationals Team Form
Toronto Nationals got off to a great start but have lost back to back games and are currently third on the table.
Montreal Tigers News & Player List
Montreal Tigers Player List
Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Dilpreet Bajwa
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Anoop Ravi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aaditya Varadarajan
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Manenti
|
Batter
|
Raymon Reifer
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Kaleem Sana
|
All-rounder
Montreal Tigers Team Form
Montreal Tigers are the defending champions and have had a solid start this season as they have won each of the first three matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head
Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers went head to head twice last season. The first game was called off due to rain but in the second game it was the Montreal Tigers who won the game by 23 runs.
Head to Head
Toronto Nationals: 0
Montreal Tigers: 1
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds
Toronto Nationals to have a better opening partnership than Montreal Tigers
Montreal Tigers and Toronto Nationals go head to head after contrasting results heading into this game. Toronto Nationals have struggled to get going in the last few matches as they head into this game on the back of two defeats on the bounce. On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have had a perfect start as they have three wins in the first three games. Even though Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages they have struggled for consistency in the top order and what makes this tip so enticing is the fact they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in all three games thus far which makes us believe Toronto Nationals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters
Rassie van der Dussen to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter
Even though Rassie van der Dussen did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the consistent batsmen for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter
Dilpreet Bajwa was once again brilliant in the last game as he scored 33 off 22 against Vancouver Knights and with 174 runs he is the leading run scorer for Montreal Tigers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers
Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler
Junaid Siddique did not have a great game in the last outing regardless he has been sensational thus far and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler
Aayan Afzal Khan single handedly destroyed Vancouver Knights in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the game and with eight wickets Afzal is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Montreal Tigers
- Toronto Nationals to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Montreal Tigers to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch