TORN (Toronto Nationals) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction
TORN
46%
Chance of Winning
MON
54%
T20i
CAA Centre
Facts:
- With 194 runs, Dilpreet Bajwa is the leading run scorer for Montreal Tigers in this campaign.
- With 11 wickets, Junaid Siddique is the leading wicket taker for Toronto Nationals in this campaign.
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning
Toronto Nationals had a great start to the tournament as they won the first two matches but have stuttered since as they have one win in last four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game against Vancouver Knights they won the match by 19 runs and are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs.
On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages. The defending champions surrendered their unbeaten run of four matches in the last outing against Vancouver Knights and have dropped down to second on the table. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 46%
- Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 54%
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips
Colin Munro had a great start to the tournament as he scored 44 off 39 balls in the opening game. In the last four innings, Munro has struggled to make an impact as he has scored 11, 4, 17 and 10 in those matches which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.
Chris Lynn had an exceptional season last year as he scored 234 runs with an average of 39 and was the leading run scorer for his side, but has failed to make an impact this year as in five matches he has scored 24 runs with an average of 4.80 runs which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 16.5
Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 15.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Toronto Nationals
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the five matches at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Toronto Nationals News & Player List
Toronto Nationals Player List
Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Kirton
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Unmukt Chand
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Rohid Khan
|
Batter
|
Saad Bin Zafar
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Jatinderpal Matharu
|
All-rounder
Toronto Nationals Team Form
Toronto Nationals got off to a great start but have one win in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.
Montreal Tigers News & Player List
Montreal Tigers Player List
Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Dilpreet Bajwa
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Anoop Ravi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aaditya Varadarajan
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Manenti
|
Batter
|
Raymon Reifer
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Kaleem Sana
|
All-rounder
Montreal Tigers Team Form
Montreal Tigers surrendered their four games unbeaten streak in the last game against Vancouver Knights who won the game with five wickets to spare.
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head
Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers went head to head earlier this season, the game was called off due to bad weather.
Head to Head
Toronto Nationals: 0
Montreal Tigers: 1
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds
Toronto Nationals to have a better opening partnership than Montreal Tigers
Montreal Tigers and Toronto Nationals go head to head into this match after a solid campaign thus far for both sides. Both teams need a point to seal a playoff spot this term. Toronto Nationals had a great start to the tournament but have stuttered since but in the last game they managed to beat Vancouver Knights and are currently third on the table. On the other hand the defending champions MOntreal Tigers were unbeaten in the first four matches but in the last game they got outplayed by Vancouver Knights as they dropped to second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Montreal Tigers have conceded a bigger opening partnership in all four matches thus far which makes us believe Toronto Nationals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers
T20i
CAA Centre, null
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters
Roston Chase to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter
Toronto Nationals have struggled in the batting department throughout the campaign. In the last game Roston Chase scored 23 off 27 balls and was the leading scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter
Even though Dilpreet Bajwa did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far as Bajwa has scored 194 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers
Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler
Junaid Siddique did not have a great game in the last outing regardless he has been sensational thus far and with 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler
Aayan Afzal Khan bowled well in the last game but was unlucky that he failed to bag a single wicket against Vancouver Knights. With eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Montreal Tigers
- Toronto Nationals to win @ 1.95 (PariMatch)
- Montreal Tigers to win @ 1.85 (PariMatch)
Parimatch