TORN (Toronto Nationals) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction TORN 46 % Chance of Winning MON 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Toronto Nationals take on Montreal Tigers in the 19th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 06 at 01:30 AM IST.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning

Toronto Nationals had a great start to the tournament as they won the first two matches but have stuttered since as they have one win in last four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game against Vancouver Knights they won the match by 19 runs and are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have dominated the group stages. The defending champions surrendered their unbeaten run of four matches in the last outing against Vancouver Knights and have dropped down to second on the table. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 46%

Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 54%

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Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

Colin Munro had a great start to the tournament as he scored 44 off 39 balls in the opening game. In the last four innings, Munro has struggled to make an impact as he has scored 11, 4, 17 and 10 in those matches which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.

Chris Lynn had an exceptional season last year as he scored 234 runs with an average of 39 and was the leading run scorer for his side, but has failed to make an impact this year as in five matches he has scored 24 runs with an average of 4.80 runs which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Toronto Nationals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the five matches at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Toronto Nationals News & Player List

Toronto Nationals Player List

Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Nicholas Kirton Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Muhammad Rohid Khan Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Jatinderpal Matharu All-rounder

Toronto Nationals Team Form

Toronto Nationals got off to a great start but have one win in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.

Montreal Tigers News & Player List

Montreal Tigers Player List

Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Tim Seifert Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Anoop Ravi Wicket-keeper Aaditya Varadarajan All-rounder Ben Manenti Batter Raymon Reifer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Montreal Tigers Team Form

Montreal Tigers surrendered their four games unbeaten streak in the last game against Vancouver Knights who won the game with five wickets to spare.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head

Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers went head to head earlier this season, the game was called off due to bad weather.

Head to Head

Toronto Nationals: 0

Montreal Tigers: 1

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds

Toronto Nationals to have a better opening partnership than Montreal Tigers

Montreal Tigers and Toronto Nationals go head to head into this match after a solid campaign thus far for both sides. Both teams need a point to seal a playoff spot this term. Toronto Nationals had a great start to the tournament but have stuttered since but in the last game they managed to beat Vancouver Knights and are currently third on the table. On the other hand the defending champions MOntreal Tigers were unbeaten in the first four matches but in the last game they got outplayed by Vancouver Knights as they dropped to second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Montreal Tigers have conceded a bigger opening partnership in all four matches thus far which makes us believe Toronto Nationals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers T20i CAA Centre, null Toronto Nationals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Montreal Tigers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters

Roston Chase to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter

Toronto Nationals have struggled in the batting department throughout the campaign. In the last game Roston Chase scored 23 off 27 balls and was the leading scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter

Even though Dilpreet Bajwa did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far as Bajwa has scored 194 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler

Junaid Siddique did not have a great game in the last outing regardless he has been sensational thus far and with 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan bowled well in the last game but was unlucky that he failed to bag a single wicket against Vancouver Knights. With eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.