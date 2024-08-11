TORN (Toronto Nationals) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction MON 57 % Chance of Winning TORN 43 % Bet Now! Toronto Nationals take on Montreal Tigers in the Finals of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 11 at 09:30 PM IST.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning

Toronto Nationals got off to a great start but then dropped off for the rest of the group stages as they won one game in the last six matches and ended up fourth on the table. The playoff game was called off and it seems as if they were on the way out but were controversially given the spot in the Qualifier-2 and they beat Brampton Wolves with five wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have been the best team in this campaign as they have dominated the group stages. The defending champions surrendered their unbeaten run of four matches against Vancouver Knights which was the only game they lost in the group stages. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites to win their second championship in as many seasons.

Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 43%

Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 57%

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Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

Colin Munro had a great game against Brampton Wolves in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has struggled throughout the campaign as in eight matches he has scored 123 runs with an average of 17.57 which makes us believe he would struggle in the final and would score low.

Praveen Kumar has struggled to make an impact this season as in four matches he has scored 30 runs with an average of 10 runs which is pretty low in this format. In the last game against the Toronto Nationals he scored nine which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Montreal Tigers Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Toronto Nationals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four games at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Toronto Nationals News & Player List

Toronto Nationals Player List

Colin Munro (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Andries Gous, Rassie van der Dussen, Armaan Kapoor, Mohammad Nawaz, Romario Shepherd, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Nikhil Dutta, Roston Chase, Saad Bin Zafar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Fabian Allen, Rohit Paudel, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Andries Gous Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Armaan Kapoor All-rounder Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Romario Shepherd Batter Jason Behrendorff All-rounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Jatinderpal Matharu Bowler Nikhil Dutta Bowler

Toronto Nationals Team Form

Toronto Nationals got off to a great start but then managed one win in six games and ended up fourth on the table. They beat Brampton Wolves in the playoffs and made it to the finals.

Montreal Tigers News & Player List

Montreal Tigers Player List

Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Parveen Kumar Batter Tim Seifert Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Anoop Ravi Wicket-keeper Aaditya Varadarajan All-rounder Ben Manenti Batter Raymon Reifer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Montreal Tigers Team Form

Montreal Tigers have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they have one loss in seven matches and made the playoffs.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head

Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers went head to head earlier in this campaign and Montreal Tigers won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Toronto Nationals: 0

Montreal Tigers: 2

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds

Toronto Nationals to have a better opening partnership than Montreal Tigers

Montreal Tigers and Toronto Nationals head into this game in contrasting form. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Montreal Tigers who dominated the game as they won the match with seven wickets to spare. The Montreal Tigers also had a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand, Toronto Nationals struggled in the second half of the campaign and barely managed to make the playoffs this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the five matches Montreal Tigers have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Toronto Nationals would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters

Unmukt Chand to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter

Even though Unmukt Chand did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant thus far and has been the most consistent batsman for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter

Dilpreet Bajwa did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has scored 206 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler

Junaid Siddique did not have a great game in the last outing regardless he has been sensational thus far and with 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan bowled well in the last game but was unlucky that he failed to bag a single wicket against Toronto Nationals. With nine wickets thus far he is one of the top bowlers this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.