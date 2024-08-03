TORN (Toronto Nationals) vs VANK (Vancouver Knights) Match Prediction TORN 61 % Chance of Winning VANK 39 % Bet Now! Toronto Nationals take on Vancouver Knights in the 15th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 04 at 01:30 PM IST.

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Chance of Winning

Toronto Nationals got off to an excellent start this season as they won the first two games against Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves. But has struggled to make an impact since as they are winless in the last three games and are currently third on the table. The last game against the Montreal Tigers was called off due to rain.

Vancouver Knights have struggled to make an impact this season as they remain the only side yet to bag a single win this season, they have lost four of the five games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. The last game was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Toronto Nationals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 61%

Vancouver Knights’ chances of winning - 39%

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Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Prediction & Betting Tips

Colin Munro had a great start to the tournament as he scored 44 off 39 balls in the opening game. In the last three innings, Munro has struggled to make an impact as he has scored 11, 4 and 17 in those matches which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.

Usman Khawaja has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the opening game against Toronto Nationals, Khawaja scored three off ten balls and has continued to struggle since as he has scored 2, 0 and 17 in the last three games which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Vancouver Knights Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Toronto Nationals 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Toronto Nationals News & Player List

Toronto Nationals Player List

Colin Munro (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Jason Behrendorff, Junaid Siddique, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kanwar Mann, Dilraj Deol, Jagandeep Singh, Armaan Kapoor, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Romario Shepherd, Rishad Hossain, Nikhil Dutta

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Nicholas Kirton Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Muhammad Rohid Khan Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Jatinderpal Matharu All-rounder

Toronto Nationals Team Form

Toronto Nationals got off to a great start but are winless in the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Vancouver Knights News & Player List

Vancouver Knights Player List

Usman Khawaja (c), Reeza Hendricks, Munir Ahmad (wk), Harsh Thaker, Asif Ali, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dwaine Pretorius, Sandeep Lamichhane, Paul van Meekeren, Mohammad Amir, Jeremy Gordon, Nitish Kumar, Michael Rippon, Yuvraj Samra, Mandeep Girdhar, Richie Berrington, Ajayveer Hundal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Sarmad Anwar

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Harsh Thaker All-rounder Munir Ahmad Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Jeremy Gordon Batter Paul van Meekeren All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder

Vancouver Knights Team Form

Vancouver Knights have had a dismal start to the campaign as they remain winless in this campaign and have lost four of the last five matches.

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Head to Head

Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights went head to head earlier this season and Toronto Nationals won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Toronto Nationals: 2

Vancouver Knights: 1

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Betting Odds

Toronto Nationals to have a better opening partnership than Vancouver Knights

Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals go head to head in similar form. Toronto Nationals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but have struggled since as they are winless in the last three games but currently occupy the third spot. On the other hand, Vancouver Knights have had a dismal campaign thus far as they remain the only side yet to bag a win in this campaign. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Toronto Nationals won the game with eight wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership in the game. We believe the Toronto Nationals would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter

Even though Rassie van der Dussen did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the consistent batsmen for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harsh Thaker to be Vancouver Knights’ top batter

Even though Harsh Thaker did not have a great outing in the last game, he has been the most consistent batsman for Vancouver Knights and with 100 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler

Junaid Siddique did not have a great game in the last outing regardless he has been sensational thus far and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Vancouver Knights’ top bowler

Even though Vancouver Knights lost all four games, Sandeep Lamichhane has been the shining light as he has bagged five wickets in four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.