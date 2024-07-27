VANK (Vancouver Knights) vs MIS (Bangla Tigers Mississauga) Match Prediction VANK 39 % Chance of Winning MIS 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Vancouver Knights take on Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the fourth game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 27 at 08:30 PM IST.

Vancouver Knights vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Chance of Winning

Vancouver Knights were hoping to repeat the feat of last season as they were dominant in the group stages but have lost their opening game against Toronto Nationals this season. Vancouver Knights batting unit failed to show up as they were bowled out for mere 110 runs and eventually lost the game by eight wickets.

On the other hand, Bangla Tigers Mississauga and yet to win a single game in this competition since its inception. They lost the opening game against the Montreal Tigers as they failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 33 runs. As per our calculations, Bangla Tigers Mississauga are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights’ chances of winning - 39%

Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ chances of winning - 61%

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Vancouver Knights vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Prediction & Betting Tips

Iftikhar Ahmed had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 183 runs in seven innings with an average of 45.75 and had a brilliant start to this campaign as he scored 28 off 24 balls in the opening game against Montreal Tigers which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks was the shining light ini what was a dismal outing for the Vancouver Knights as they got outplayed in all departments. After losing early wickets, Hendricks played well and scored 23 off 25 balls which makes us believe we would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Vancouver Knights Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangla Tigers Mississauga Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Vancouver Knights 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Vancouver Knights vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the six matches at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Vancouver Knights News & Player List

Vancouver Knights Player List

Nitish Kumar, Usman Khawaja (c), Reeza Hendricks, Yuvraj Samra, Munir Ahmad (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Harsh Thaker, Michael Rippon, Mohammad Amir, Paul van Meekeren, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Mandeep Girdhar, Dipendra Singh Airee, Richie Berrington, Ajayveer Hundal, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Sarmad Anwar

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Mandeep Girdhar Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Harsh Thaker All-rounder Munir Ahmad Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Yuvraj Samra Batter Rishiv Joshi All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder

Vancouver Knights Team Form

Vancouver Knights had a solid campaign last year as they ended up with four wins in seven matches but they lost their opening game against Toronto Nationals this term.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga News & Player List

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Player List

Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Tajinder Singh, David Wiese, Farhan Khan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Gurpal Sidhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Dilon Heyliger, Nav Pabreja, Navjot Dosanjh, Ravinder Reddy, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Rayyan Pathan Batter David Wiese All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Ravinder Reddy Bowler Navjot Dosanjh Bowler Shoriful Islam All-rounder

Bangla Tigers Mississauga Team Form

Bangla Tigers Mississauga had a dismal campaign last season and have already lost their opening game this season.

Vancouver Knights vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Head to Head

Vancouver Knights and Bangla Tigers Mississauga went head to head last season and Vancouver Knights won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Vancouver Knights: 1

Bangla Tigers Mississauga: 0

Vancouver Knights vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Betting Odds

Bangla Tigers Mississauga to have a better opening partnership than Vancouver Knights

Bangla Tigers Mississauga and Vancouver Knights go head to head after a disappointing start for both sides. Vancouver Knights stuttered in the opening game against Toronto Nationals as their batsmen failed to show up and only managed to post 110 runs on the scoreboard. They had an opening stand of five runs and conceded a bigger opening partnership on the day. On the other hand Bangla Tigers Mississauga too struggled to make an impact in the prior match. Even though Bangla Tigers Mississauga lost the game against Montreal Tigers, they managed to have a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga T20i CAA Centre, null Vancouver Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Mississauga Panthers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

Vancouver Knights vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Batters

Dipendra Singh Airee to be Vancouver Knights’ top batter

Vancouver Knights had a dismal batting display in the last game, Dipendra Singh Airee did not start the game but we expect him to do so in this game as he was one of the most consistent players last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been a great asset in the T20 format and he continued to impress in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Montreal Tigers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Vancouver Knights’ top bowler

Even though Vancouver Knights lost the game, Sandeep Lamichhane bowled well and had the best bowling figures in the game for his side and continued to impress after last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Bangla Tigers Mississauga’ top bowler

Even though Shakib Al Hasan did not bag any wicket in the last game, we will continue to back him as he was brilliant last season and would play a major role this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.