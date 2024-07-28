VANK (Vancouver Knights) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction VANK 44 % Chance of Winning MON 56 % Bet Now! Vancouver Knights take on Montreal Tigers in the sixth game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 28 at 08:30 PM IST.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning

Vancouver Knights were hoping to repeat the feat of last season but have struggled to make an impact thus far. In the opening game they got outclassed by Toronto Nationals who won the game with eight wickets to spare. In the last game they were beaten by Bangla Tigers Mississauga who eventually won the tie by 22 runs.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have had an impressive start to the campaign. They went head to head against Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the opening game and they were flawless. The Montreal Tigers won the game by 33 runs. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights’ chances of winning - 44%

Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 56%

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Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

Chris Lynn did not have a great start to the tournament but that doesn’t change the fact he was brilliant last season as he was consistent throughout the tournament and scored 234 runs with an average of 39 and was the leading run scorer for the Montreal Tigers which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Usman Khawaja has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the opening game against Toronto Nationals, Khawaja scored three off ten balls and then in the last game against Bangla Tigers Mississauga, Khawaja was once again dismissed early which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, this season three of the first four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Vancouver Knights News & Player List

Vancouver Knights Player List

Usman Khawaja (c), Reeza Hendricks, Munir Ahmad (wk), Harsh Thaker, Asif Ali, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dwaine Pretorius, Sandeep Lamichhane, Paul van Meekeren, Mohammad Amir, Jeremy Gordon, Nitish Kumar, Michael Rippon, Yuvraj Samra, Mandeep Girdhar, Richie Berrington, Ajayveer Hundal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Sarmad Anwar

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Harsh Thaker All-rounder Munir Ahmad Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Jeremy Gordon Batter Paul van Meekeren All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder

Vancouver Knights Team Form

Vancouver Knights have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost each of the first two games thus far.

Montreal Tigers News & Player List

Montreal Tigers Player List

Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Tim Seifert Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Anoop Ravi Wicket-keeper Aaditya Varadarajan All-rounder Ben Manenti Batter Raymon Reifer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Montreal Tigers Team Form

Montreal Tigers are the defending champions, they had a solid campaign last year in the group stages and once again have had an impressive start as they beat Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the opening game.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head

Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers went head to head thrice last season and Montreal Tigers won on two occasions.

Head to Head

Vancouver Knights: 1

Montreal Tigers: 2

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds

Montreal Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Vancouver Knights

Montreal Tigers and Vancouver Knights go head to head for the fourth time in this tournament. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils but in the playoffs it was Montreal Tigers who dominated the game and eventually won the game by one wicket. Vancouver Knights have struggled thus far especially in the batting department and in two games thus far they have managed an opening partnership of two and five which makes us believe Montreal Tigers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters

Dipendra Singh Airee to be Vancouver Knights’ top batter

Vancouver Knights had a dismal batting display in the last game and even though Dipendra Singh Airee did not have a great game we are going to stick with him as he has been consistent this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Lynn to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter

Chris Lynn did not have a great start to the tournament, regardless we are going to go with him as he has been the most consistent player for Montreal Tigers in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Vancouver Knights’ top bowler

Even though Vancouver Knights lost the last two games, Sandeep Lamichhane has been brilliant in both games and has bagged three wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan has had a brilliant start to the campaign as he was phenomenal in the last game against Bangla Tigers Mississauga, he bagged four wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.