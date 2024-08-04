VANK (Vancouver Knights) vs MON (Montreal Tigers) Match Prediction MON 64 % Chance of Winning VANK 36 % Bet Now! Vancouver Knights take on Montreal Tigers in the 17th game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 05 at 01:30 AM IST.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Chance of Winning

Vancouver Knights have had a dismal start to the campaign as they remain the only side who have yet to bag a single win thus far. With one point in six games, Vancouver Knights are sixth on the table and have been knocked out of the competition. In the last game they were beaten by the Toronto Nationals by 19 runs.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have had a sensational start to the tournament as they won each of the first three matches and remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. The last game against the Toronto Nationals was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Montreal Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights’ chances of winning - 36%

Montreal Tigers’ chances of winning - 64%

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Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

Usman Khawaja has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the opening game against Toronto Nationals, Khawaja scored three off ten balls and has continued to struggle since as he has scored 2, 0, 17 and 10 in the last four games which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Chris Lynn had an exceptional season last year as he scored 234 runs with an average of 39 and was the leading run scorer for his side, but has failed to make an impact this year as in four matches he has scored 23 runs with an average of 5.75 runs which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 2% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Vancouver Knights News & Player List

Vancouver Knights Player List

Usman Khawaja (c), Reeza Hendricks, Munir Ahmad (wk), Harsh Thaker, Asif Ali, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dwaine Pretorius, Sandeep Lamichhane, Paul van Meekeren, Mohammad Amir, Jeremy Gordon, Nitish Kumar, Michael Rippon, Yuvraj Samra, Mandeep Girdhar, Richie Berrington, Ajayveer Hundal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Sarmad Anwar

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Harsh Thaker All-rounder Munir Ahmad Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Jeremy Gordon Batter Paul van Meekeren All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder

Vancouver Knights Team Form

Vancouver Knights have had a dismal start to the campaign as they remain winless in this campaign and have lost five of the last six matches.

Montreal Tigers News & Player List

Montreal Tigers Player List

Chris Lynn (c), Tim Seifert, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ashton Agar, Raymon Reifer, Anoop Ravi (wk), Ben Manenti, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aaditya Varadarajan, Zahoor Khan, Kaleem Sana, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Yuvraj Hundal, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azmatullah Omarzai, Parveen Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Tim Seifert Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Anoop Ravi Wicket-keeper Aaditya Varadarajan All-rounder Ben Manenti Batter Raymon Reifer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Kaleem Sana All-rounder

Montreal Tigers Team Form

Montreal Tigers are the defending champions and have had a solid start this season as they have won three of the last four matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Head to Head

Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers went head to head earlier this season and Montreal Tigers won the game by ten runs.

Head to Head

Vancouver Knights: 2

Montreal Tigers: 2

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Betting Odds

Vancouver Knights to have a better opening partnership than Montreal Tigers

Montreal Tigers and Vancouver Knights go head to head in what has been a contrasting season for both sides. Montreal Tigers have been brilliant thus far as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with three wins in four games, a win in this game would all but seal a playoff spot. On the other hand, Vancouver Knights have struggled throughout the campaign and have been knocked out of the tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and even though Montreal Tigers won the game, Vancouver Knights had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Vancouver Knights have managed a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Vancouver Knights would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Top Batters

Harsh Thaker to be Vancouver Knights’ top batter

Even though Harsh Thaker did not have a great outing in the last game, he has been the most consistent batsman for Vancouver Knights and with 102 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dilpreet Bajwa to be Montreal Tigers’ top batter

Dilpreet Bajwa has had a brilliant season thus far as he has been the most consistent batsman for Montreal Tigers. With 192 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Vancouver Knights’ top bowler

Even though Vancouver Knights lost all five of the last six games, Sandeep Lamichhane has been the shining light as he has bagged six wickets in six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be Montreal Tigers’ top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan single handedly destroyed Vancouver Knights in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the game and with eight wickets Afzal is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.