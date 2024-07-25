VANK (Vancouver Knights) vs TORN (Toronto Nationals) Match Prediction
VANK
35%
Chance of Winning
TORN
65%
T20i
CAA Centre
Facts:
- With 212 runs, Colin Munro was the leading run scorer for Toronto Nationals last season.
- With 15 wickets, Junaid Siddique was the leading wicket taker in the last campaign.
Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Chance of Winning
Vancouver Knights would be hoping to repeat the feat of last season as they were dominant in the group stages and ended up second on the table. They failed to replicate their group stage form into the playoffs as they lost back to back games against Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers and were knocked out in the Qualifier-2.
On the other hand, Toronto Nationals struggled to make an impact in the last campaign and ended up with two wins in seven matches and finished fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils. As per our calculations, Toronto Nationals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Vancouver Knights’ chances of winning - 35%
- Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 65%
Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Prediction & Betting Tips
Nicholas Kirton struggled to make an impact last season as in six matches he scored 103 runs with an average of 20.60 which looks inflated because of his half century in one game. We believe Kirton would continue to struggle in the upcoming season and would score low against Vancouver Knights.
Last season Rassie van der Dussen played for Vancouver Knights and struggled to make an impact throughout the season as he scored 116 runs with an average of 19.33 which is low for a top order batsman. Dussen will play against his former side and we expect him to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Vancouver Knights Opening Partnership Over 14.5
Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Toronto Nationals
Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Vancouver Knights News & Player List
Vancouver Knights Player List
Asif Ali, Mandeep Girdhar, Reeza Hendricks, Richie Berrington, Usman Khawaja, Yuvraj Samra, Ajayveer Singh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dwaine Pretorius, Harsh Thaker, Michael Rippon, Munir Ahmad (Wk), Jeremy Gordon, Mohammad Amir, Paul van Meekeren, Rishiv Joshi, Sandeep Lamichhane
Predicted Playing XI
|
Asif Ali
|
Batter
|
Mandeep Girdhar
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Harsh Thaker
|
All-rounder
|
Munir Ahmad
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Yuvraj Samra
|
Batter
|
Rishiv Joshi
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
All-rounder
Vancouver Knights Team Form
Vancouver Knights had a solid campaign last year as they ended up with four wins in seven matches and ended up second on the table.
Toronto Nationals News & Player List
Toronto Nationals Player List
Armaan Kapoor, Colin Munro, Dilraj Deol, Nicholas Kirton, Rassie van der Dussen, Jagandeep Singh, Kanwar Mann, Mohammad Nawaz, Rohit Paudel, Romario Shepherd, Saad Bin Zafar, Andries Gous (Wk), Jatinderpal Matharu, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishad Hossain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Armaan Kapoor
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Kanwar Mann
|
All-rounder
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Kirton
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Rohid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jatinderpal Matharu
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Nikhil Dutta
|
All-rounder
Toronto Nationals Team Form
Toronto Nationals struggled in the group stages last year as they bagged two wins in seven games and were eventually knocked out of the competition.
Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Head to Head
Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Vancouver Knights: 1
Toronto Nationals: 1
Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Betting Odds
Vancouver Knights to have a better opening partnership than Toronto Nationals
Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights go head to head in the opening game of the tournament after contrasting fortunes in the last campaign for both sides. Toronto Nationals struggled to get a foothold in the group stages and were eventually knocked out as they ended up fifth on the table. On the other hand, Vancouver Knights had a solid campaign and ended up second on the table and were knocked out by Montreal Tigers in the playoffs. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games Toronto Nationals managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals
T20i
CAA Centre, null
Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Top Batters
Dipendra Singh Airee to be Vancouver Knights’ top batter
Dipendra Singh Airee would be making his debut for Vancouver Knights after a solid campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent players in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter
Colin Munro had a fabulous campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent batsmen for Toronto Nationals and with 212 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Top Bowlers
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Vancouver Knights’ top bowler
Much like his counterpart, Sandeep Lamichhane would be making his debut for Vancouver Knights after a brilliant season last term where he bagged 11 wickets in eight matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler
Junaid Siddique would face off against his former side in the opening game after a brilliant season last year where he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Toronto Nationals
- Vancouver Knights to win @ 2.30 (PariMatch)
- Toronto Nationals to win @ 1.53 (PariMatch)
Parimatch