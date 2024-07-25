VANK (Vancouver Knights) vs TORN (Toronto Nationals) Match Prediction VANK 35 % Chance of Winning TORN 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Vancouver Knights take on Toronto Nationals in the opening game of the 2024 Global T20 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 26 at 01:30 AM IST.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Chance of Winning

Vancouver Knights would be hoping to repeat the feat of last season as they were dominant in the group stages and ended up second on the table. They failed to replicate their group stage form into the playoffs as they lost back to back games against Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers and were knocked out in the Qualifier-2.

On the other hand, Toronto Nationals struggled to make an impact in the last campaign and ended up with two wins in seven matches and finished fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils. As per our calculations, Toronto Nationals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights’ chances of winning - 35%

Toronto Nationals’ chances of winning - 65%

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Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Prediction & Betting Tips

Nicholas Kirton struggled to make an impact last season as in six matches he scored 103 runs with an average of 20.60 which looks inflated because of his half century in one game. We believe Kirton would continue to struggle in the upcoming season and would score low against Vancouver Knights.

Last season Rassie van der Dussen played for Vancouver Knights and struggled to make an impact throughout the season as he scored 116 runs with an average of 19.33 which is low for a top order batsman. Dussen will play against his former side and we expect him to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Vancouver Knights Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.89 Bet on Parimatch Toronto Nationals Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Toronto Nationals 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Vancouver Knights News & Player List

Vancouver Knights Player List

Asif Ali, Mandeep Girdhar, Reeza Hendricks, Richie Berrington, Usman Khawaja, Yuvraj Samra, Ajayveer Singh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dwaine Pretorius, Harsh Thaker, Michael Rippon, Munir Ahmad (Wk), Jeremy Gordon, Mohammad Amir, Paul van Meekeren, Rishiv Joshi, Sandeep Lamichhane

Predicted Playing XI

Asif Ali Batter Mandeep Girdhar Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Harsh Thaker All-rounder Munir Ahmad Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Yuvraj Samra Batter Rishiv Joshi All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder

Vancouver Knights Team Form

Vancouver Knights had a solid campaign last year as they ended up with four wins in seven matches and ended up second on the table.

Toronto Nationals News & Player List

Toronto Nationals Player List

Armaan Kapoor, Colin Munro, Dilraj Deol, Nicholas Kirton, Rassie van der Dussen, Jagandeep Singh, Kanwar Mann, Mohammad Nawaz, Rohit Paudel, Romario Shepherd, Saad Bin Zafar, Andries Gous (Wk), Jatinderpal Matharu, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishad Hossain

Predicted Playing XI

Armaan Kapoor Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Colin Munro Batter Kanwar Mann All-rounder Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd All-rounder Nicholas Kirton Batter Muhammad Rohid Khan All-rounder Jatinderpal Matharu Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Nikhil Dutta All-rounder

Toronto Nationals Team Form

Toronto Nationals struggled in the group stages last year as they bagged two wins in seven games and were eventually knocked out of the competition.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Head to Head

Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Vancouver Knights: 1

Toronto Nationals: 1

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Betting Odds

Vancouver Knights to have a better opening partnership than Toronto Nationals

Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights go head to head in the opening game of the tournament after contrasting fortunes in the last campaign for both sides. Toronto Nationals struggled to get a foothold in the group stages and were eventually knocked out as they ended up fifth on the table. On the other hand, Vancouver Knights had a solid campaign and ended up second on the table and were knocked out by Montreal Tigers in the playoffs. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games Toronto Nationals managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Top Batters

Dipendra Singh Airee to be Vancouver Knights’ top batter

Dipendra Singh Airee would be making his debut for Vancouver Knights after a solid campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent players in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro to be Toronto Nationals’ top batter

Colin Munro had a fabulous campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent batsmen for Toronto Nationals and with 212 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Vancouver Knights’ top bowler

Much like his counterpart, Sandeep Lamichhane would be making his debut for Vancouver Knights after a brilliant season last term where he bagged 11 wickets in eight matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Junaid Siddique to be Toronto Nationals’ top bowler

Junaid Siddique would face off against his former side in the opening game after a brilliant season last year where he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.