ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction
ABF
39%
Chance of Winning
BARR
61%
T20
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Facts:
- With 83 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.
- With 16 wickets, Jason Holder was the leading wicket taker for Barbados Royals last season.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning
Barbados Royals would be hoping for a better start to the campaign this season as they struggled to find the footing last season. Last term, Barbados Royals ended the group stages with three wins in ten games and were eventually knocked out of the group stages as they ended up fifth on the table.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as after losing the opening game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, they were outplayed by defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last game. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 39%
- Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 61%
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
We expected Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to struggle at the top which has been the case in the last two matches as Teddy Bishop scored one and nine in the first two matches and has showcased his inexperience. We expect Bishop to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.
Even though Rovman Powell has struggled for consistency heading into this tournament he had a solid campaign last season as he ended the tournament with 193 runs with an average of 32.16 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most runs in powerplay: Barbados Royals
Highest Opening Partnership: Barbados Royals
Most Runs in Single Over Over 19.5
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Sam Billings (wk), Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green (c), Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Joshua James, Kelvin Pitman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Teddy Bishop
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Kofi James
|
Batter
|
Jewel Andrew
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Roshon Primus
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Springer
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two games thus far.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nathan Sealy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Quinton de Kock (Wk), Rivaldo Clarke (Wk), Dunith Wellalage, Isai Thorne, Kadeem Alleyne, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Shamarh Brooks
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Obed McCoy
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Nyeem Young
|
Bowler
|
Ramon Simmonds
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals struggled in the last campaign as they ended up with three wins in ten games and were knocked out of the competition.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Head to Head
This would be the first time Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals would go head to head in this competition.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds
Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons go head to head for the first time in this competition. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the tournament as they have lost back to back games and even though they had a better opening partnership in the last game, the inconsistency in the top order especially with the form of Teddy Bishop has been pretty evident. We expect Barbados Royals to dominate the game and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming fixture. This is the great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals
T20
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Top Batters
Fakhar Zaman to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter
Fakhar Zaman has had a brilliant start to the tournament as he has scored 43 and 40 in the first two matches and is the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter
Barbados Royals struggled in the batting department last season, the addition of Quinton de Kock does look like a phenomenal addition as he has been pretty consistent in the T20 format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers
Shamar Springer to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler
Even though Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have lost the first two matches, Shamar Springer has been phenomenal in the first two matches as he has bagged six wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler
Jason Holder was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign last season as he ended up with 16 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Barbados Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Barbados Royals
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win @ 2.30 (PariMatch)
- Barbados Royals to win @ 1.63 (PariMatch)
Parimatch