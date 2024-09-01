ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction

ABF

39%

Chance of Winning

BARR

61%

Parimatch

1.63
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Melbet

1.58
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Megapari

1.653
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T20

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons take on Barbados Royals in the fourth game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Sep 01 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 83 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.
  • With 16 wickets, Jason Holder was the leading wicket taker for Barbados Royals last season.

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals would be hoping for a better start to the campaign this season as they struggled to find the footing last season. Last term, Barbados Royals ended the group stages with three wins in ten games and were eventually knocked out of the group stages as they ended up fifth on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as after losing the opening game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, they were outplayed by defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last game. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 39%
  • Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 61%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We expected Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to struggle at the top which has been the case in the last two matches as Teddy Bishop scored one and nine in the first two matches and has showcased his inexperience. We expect Bishop to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.

Even though Rovman Powell has struggled for consistency heading into this tournament he had a solid campaign last season as he ended the tournament with 193 runs with an average of 32.16 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most runs in powerplay: Barbados Royals

1.70
Bet on Batery

Highest Opening Partnership: Barbados Royals

1.80
Bet on Batery

Most Runs in Single Over Over 19.5

1.90
Bet on Batery

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Sam Billings (wk), Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green (c), Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Joshua James, Kelvin Pitman

Predicted Playing XI

Teddy Bishop

Batter

Fakhar Zaman

Batter

Kofi James

Batter

Jewel Andrew

All-rounder

Sam Billings

Wicket-keeper

Fabian Allen

Batter

Imad Wasim

All-rounder

Chris Green

All-rounder

Roshon Primus

Bowler

Shamar Springer

Bowler

Mohammad Amir

Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two games thus far.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nathan Sealy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Quinton de Kock (Wk), Rivaldo Clarke (Wk), Dunith Wellalage, Isai Thorne, Kadeem Alleyne, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall

Batter

Alick Athanaze

Batter

Shamarh Brooks

Batter

Jason Holder

All-rounder

Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeper

Rovman Powell

Batter

Maheesh Theekshana

All-rounder

Obed McCoy

All-rounder

Naveen-ul-Haq

Bowler

Nyeem Young

Bowler

Ramon Simmonds

Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals struggled in the last campaign as they ended up with three wins in ten games and were knocked out of the competition.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

This would be the first time Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals would go head to head in this competition.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons go head to head for the first time in this competition. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the tournament as they have lost back to back games and even though they had a better opening partnership in the last game, the inconsistency in the top order especially with the form of Teddy Bishop has been pretty evident. We expect Barbados Royals to dominate the game and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming fixture. This is the great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals

T20

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

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Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

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2.30
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Barbados Royals

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1.58
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1.653
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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Fakhar Zaman has had a brilliant start to the tournament as he has scored 43 and 40 in the first two matches and is the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Barbados Royals struggled in the batting department last season, the addition of Quinton de Kock does look like a phenomenal addition as he has been pretty consistent in the T20 format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Shamar Springer to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Even though Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have lost the first two matches, Shamar Springer has been phenomenal in the first two matches as he has bagged six wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Jason Holder was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign last season as he ended up with 16 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Barbados Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Barbados Royals

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost back to back games and have found it hard in the debut season. Even though Barbados Royals did not have a good campaign last season, on paper they look far better which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them and we believe you should do the same as Barbados Royals would bag their first win of the season.
  • Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win @ 2.30 (PariMatch)
  • Barbados Royals to win @ 1.63 (PariMatch)
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