ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction ABF 41 % Chance of Winning STL 59 % Bet Now! Antigua and Barbuda Falcons take on Saint Lucia Kings in the sixth game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Sep 03 at 04:30 AM IST.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings had a brilliant start to the tournament as they bagged maximum points in the opening game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Patriots batted first in the game and scored 201, Saint Lucia did not have a great start to the run chase as they lost early wickets but eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost all three games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. The last game against Barbados Royals turned out to be a one sided game as they lost the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 41%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 59%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jewell Andrews has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 108 runs in three games thus far and is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons thus far. In the last outing he scored 48 off 35 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Johnson Charles had a phenomenal campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent batsman for his side last season. With 238 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings last season which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Saint Lucia Kings 1.82 Bet on Batery Highest Opening Partnership: Saint Lucia Kings 1.80 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: Saint Lucia Kings 1.70 Bet on Batery

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 8% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Sam Billings (wk), Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green (c), Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Joshua James, Kelvin Pitman

Predicted Playing XI

Teddy Bishop Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Kofi James Batter Jewel Andrew All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Roshon Primus Bowler Shamar Springer Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have lost all three matches thus far.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Mikkel Govia, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Noor Ahmad, Khary Pierre, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Mikkel Govia Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings had an impressive start to the campaign as they beat Patriots with five wickets to spare.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

This would be the first time Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Saint Lucia Kings would go head to head in this competition.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Saint Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons go head to head after contrasting start to the tournament. One one hand, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have lost all three games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings registered an impressive win against the Patriots in the opening game. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons openers have struggled thus far as they have managed an opening stand of 7, 10 and 11 and in two of the three matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Saint Lucia Kings would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Even though Fakhar Zaman did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman for his side, he scored 43 and 40 in the first two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Even though Faf du Plessis struggled in the opening game against the Patriots, we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent heading into this tournament and was the leading run scorer in MLC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Shamar Springer to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons bowlers struggled in the last game as Barbados Royals won the game with nine wickets to spare. Shamar Springer has been impressive in the first two matches as he bagged six wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Roston Chase to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Roston Chase did not have a great start to the tournament but that doesn't change the fact he was one of the most consistent bowlers last season and it's only a matter of time before he makes an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.