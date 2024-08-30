ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) vs SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) Match Prediction ABF 55 % Chance of Winning SKN 45 % Place a bet Batery 2.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.356 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Antigua and Barbuda Falcons take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 30 at 04:30 AM IST.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had an underwhelming campaign last season as they failed to find the footing in the group stages. SKNP managed to win just one game in ten matches and ended up sixth on the table. The one win came in the second half of the campaign when they were already knocked out of the competition.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons was unveiled back in Feb as they replace Jamaica Tallawahs in this year’s competition. Antigua had a team in the first two campaigns but was later replaced by SKNP back in 2015. As per our calculations, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are favourites in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 55%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 45%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Brandon King has struggled for consistency for West Indies this year but has always performed in CPL. In 2022 he was the leading run scorer in CPL and even though he did not have a great season last year, he still managed to score 288 runs with an average of 28.80 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Andre Fletcher was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last season as they won just one game in the group stages. Fletcher scored 278 runs last season with an average of 39.71 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Runs in a Single Over Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Highest Individual Score Over 61.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Brandon King, Fakhar Zaman, Teddy Bishop, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Joshua James, Justin Greaves, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Jahmar Hamilton (Wk), Jewel Andrew (Wk), Sam Billings, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh, Kelvin Pitman, Kofi James, Mohammad Amir

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Teddy Bishop Batter Hayden Walsh All-rounder Jahmar Hamilton Wicket-keeper Joshua James Batter Shamar Springer All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Fabian Allen Bowler Chris Green Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons would be making their debut against SKNP in the opening fixture of the 2024 CPL.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Mikyle Louis, Rilee Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Johann Layne, Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Andre Fletcher (Wk), Joshua Da Silva (Wk), Tristan Stubbs (Wk), Anrich Nortje, Ashmead Nedd, Tabraiz Shamsi, Veerasammy Permaul

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher Batter Evin Lewis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Joshua Da Silva Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Ashmead Nedd Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a disappointing tournament last season as they managed one win in ten matches and were sixth on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

This would be the first time Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots would go head to head in this competition.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons go head to head for the first time in this competition as Antigua would have a team for the first time since 2015 in this tournament. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots head into this campaign on the back of a dismal campaign last season where they won just one game in the group stages and finished sixth on the table. Looking at the lineup of both sides, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons openers have failed for consistency heading into this tournament which makes us believe SKNP would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Imad Wasim to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Imad Wasim had a brilliant season last year and would be hoping to replicate his form from last season. With 313 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tristan Stubbs to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Tristan Stubbs has been brilliant for South Africa in this calendar year and we expect him to make an instant impact for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Mohammad Amir was one of the most consistent bowlers last season as he ended the campaign with 16 wickets and with an economy of 6.87. He was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashmead Nedd to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

We expect Ashmead Nedd to have a break though season this year after playing just three games last season. In three matches he bagged five wickets with an economy of 6.81 which is impressive which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.