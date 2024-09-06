ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction
ABF
32%
Chance of Winning
TKR
68%
T20
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Facts:
- With 123 runs, Jewell Andrews is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons remain the only side in this competition who are yet to register a single point thus far.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Trinbago Knight Riders had a brilliant season last year as they made the finals and were eventually beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors. This season they got off to a great start against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Guyana scored 250 in the match and eventually won the game by 44 runs.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost all four games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Saint Lucia Kings who won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 32%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 68%
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jewell Andrews has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 123 runs in four games thus far and is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Even though Andrews did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine has been underwhelming with the bat since the IPL this year. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches. Even though he was brilliant in the opening game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 63.5
Most Runs in Powerplay: Trinbago Knight Riders
Most Runs in Single Over Over 19.5
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Sam Billings (wk), Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green (c), Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Joshua James, Kelvin Pitman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Teddy Bishop
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Kofi James
|
Batter
|
Jewel Andrew
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Roshon Primus
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Springer
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have lost all four matches thus far.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Nathan Edwards, Joshua Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Terrance Hinds, Mark Deyal, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Ali Khan, Andries Gous, Jayden Seales
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Shaqkere Parris
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Little
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
|
Terrance Hinds
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Unlike last season, Trinbago Knight Riders had an impressive start to the campaign as they beat Patriots by 44 runs.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
This would be the first time Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders would go head to head in this competition.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons go head to head after contrasting start to the tournament. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have lost all four games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders registered an impressive win against the Patriots in the opening game as they won the game by 44 runs, Trinbago Knight Riders had a better opening stand on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in three of the four games thus far Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders
T20
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters
Fakhar Zaman to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter
Fakhar Zaman had a solid game in the last outing as he scored 21 off 17 balls and has been one of the most consistent batsmen this time around which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran has been sensational for West Indies this year and he continued his brilliant form in the opening game as he scored 97 off 43 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Shamar Springer to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons bowlers have struggled in the last couple of games, regardless we are going to stick with Shamar Springer as he had been solid thus far and has bagged six wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Sunil Narine has been pretty consistent with the ball heading into this tournament and he did not disappoint in the opening game as he bagged two wickets and was brilliant on the night which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trinbago Knight Riders
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win @ 2.75 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.45 (PariMatch)
Parimatch