BARR (Barbados Royals) vs ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) Match Prediction BARR 59 % Chance of Winning ABF 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Barbados Royals take on Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 13th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 12 at 04:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons got off to a dismal start to the campaign as they lost the first four matches in this tournament. But they have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat the Patriots with two wickets to spare.

Barbados Royals had a dismal run last season but have got a great start this season as they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat the Patriots with two wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 59%

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Even though Rovman Powell has struggled for consistency heading into this tournament he had a solid campaign last season as he ended the tournament with 193 runs with an average of 32.16 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Imad Wasim has had a solid campaign thus far as he has showcased consistency in the last few games. So far this season he has scored 134 runs with an average of 44.66 which is pretty decent in T20 cricket. We believe Wasim will continue his brilliant form and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 69.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5 1.67 Bet on Batery

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shamarh Brooks, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Nyeem Young, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Shamarh Brooks Batter Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Nyeem Young All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals got off to a great start in the campaign as they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Kofi James, Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Sam Billings (wk), Fabian Allen, Roshon Primus, Chris Green (c), Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, Jahmar Hamilton, Hayden Walsh, Joshua James, Teddy Bishop, Kelvin Pitman

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Justin Greaves Batter Roshon Primus Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jewel Andrew All-rounder Fabian Allen All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Kofi James Batter Shamar Springer Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the first four matches but head into this game after back to back wins.

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head

Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons went head to head earlier this season and it was Barbados Royals who bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 1

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 0

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals go head to head after contrasting start to the campaign. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons headed into their debut campaign and found it tough as they lost four games on the bounce and managed to stop the rut and won back to back games prior to this match. On the other hand, Barbados Royals have been flawless thus far as they have won both games thus far. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Barbados Royals won the game with nine wickets to spare, they also had a better opening partnership on the day. We believe Barbados Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons T20 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.255 Bet Now!

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Even though Quinton de Kock did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him once again as he was brilliant in the opening game against Falcons as he scored an unbeaten 87 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Justin Greaves to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Justin Greaves missed the first few games but has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the last few games. In the last two matches, Greaves has scored 37 and 30 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers

Obed McCoy to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Obed McCoy has had a stunning start to the campaign as he has been impressive in both games thus far. So far, he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imad Wasim to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Imad Wasim has been one of the most consistent bowlers for the Falcons thus far. In the last game against the Patriots, Wasim ended the games with the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.