BARR (Barbados Royals) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction BARR 42 % Chance of Winning GAW 58 % Bet Now! Barbados Royals take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 23rd game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 10 at 7:30 PM IST.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head in the first game of the double header, a game which is important for both teams for different reasons. Barbados Royals need to be perfect in the remaining fixtures if they aspire to make the playoffs this season and on other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors need a win as they would prefer to seal the top two spots as soon as possible. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are firm favourites to get a win in the upcoming fixture.

Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 42%

Guyana Amazon Warriors ’s chances of winning - 58%

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Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Rahkeem Cornwall scored a brilliant century against SKN Patriots but apart from that his performance in this campaign hasn’t been that great. So far this season, Cornwall has managed to score 0, 38, 0, 17, 18, 102 and 4 averaging 25.57 which seems to be inflated due his century. We believe Cornwall would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Brian Lara Stadium has only hosted two T20 games thus far and on both occasions the team batting first has won the game. With weather not a concern in the upcoming game, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke, Laurie Evans, Roelof van der Merwe

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Laurie Evans Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rivaldo Clarke Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Nyeem Young Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Qais Ahmad All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals inconsistencies finally seemed to have caught up as their playoff qualification is no longer in their hands. Barbados Royals have bagged three wins in eight games and are currently fourth on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keemo Paul Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have been flawless this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition and with four wins in five games are currently top of the table.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Barbados Royals 14-8 in this fixture. But Barbados Royals have done well in recent past winning three of the last four games which makes this upcoming encounter really intriguing.

Head to Head:

Barbados Royals Win: 8

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 14

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to score than Barbados Royals in powerplay

Even though Amazon Warriors have conceded early wickets still they have managed to do well in powerplay overs. So far this season they have managed to score 59, 49, 51 and 39 averaging 49.50 runs and have conceded 38.75 runs in the powerplay in those games. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact in three of the four games they have managed to outscore their opponents in the first six overs thus far. Even though Barbados Royals have averaged 48.51 in powerplay which is slightly lower than Guyana Amazon Warriors, in the last three games they have been outscored by their opponents. We believe you cannot let this tip pass by as this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Barbados Royals’s top batter

Kyle Mayers has managed to find his form in the last couple of games which saw him excel last year. Even though Rahkeem Cornwall and Rovman Powell have scored more runs, Mayers head into this game in better form which makes him our top pick for the game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors ’s top batter

Shai Hope has been sensational this season, in the last outing Hope managed to score his second half century as they beat Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets. Shai Hope has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler

Jason Holder backed his performance against Jamaica Tallawah with yet another dominant bowling display as he ended up with 2/39 against Trinbago Knight Riders and with 12 wickets is the top wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick once again in the upcoming game.

Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors ’s top bowler

Dwaine Pretorius has been brilliant in the last two games as he has managed to bag five wickets and have found his form at the right moment as we approach the final round of fixtures. With six wickets he is one wicket shy of Gudakesh Motie who is the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors. Considering his form, Pretorius is our top pick for the game.