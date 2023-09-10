BARR (Barbados Royals) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction
BARR
42%
Chance of Winning
GAW
58%
T20
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts
- With 12 wickets, Jason Holder is the top wicket taker in the tournament.
- With 74 boundaries, Barbados Royals have scored the most boundaries in the tournament.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning
Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head in the first game of the double header, a game which is important for both teams for different reasons. Barbados Royals need to be perfect in the remaining fixtures if they aspire to make the playoffs this season and on other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors need a win as they would prefer to seal the top two spots as soon as possible. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are firm favourites to get a win in the upcoming fixture.
- Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 42%
- Guyana Amazon Warriors ’s chances of winning - 58%
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Rahkeem Cornwall scored a brilliant century against SKN Patriots but apart from that his performance in this campaign hasn’t been that great. So far this season, Cornwall has managed to score 0, 38, 0, 17, 18, 102 and 4 averaging 25.57 which seems to be inflated due his century. We believe Cornwall would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction
The Brian Lara Stadium has only hosted two T20 games thus far and on both occasions the team batting first has won the game. With weather not a concern in the upcoming game, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke, Laurie Evans, Roelof van der Merwe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Rivaldo Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Nyeem Young
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Qais Ahmad
|
All-rounder
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Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals inconsistencies finally seemed to have caught up as their playoff qualification is no longer in their hands. Barbados Royals have bagged three wins in eight games and are currently fourth on the table.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors have been flawless this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition and with four wins in five games are currently top of the table.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Barbados Royals 14-8 in this fixture. But Barbados Royals have done well in recent past winning three of the last four games which makes this upcoming encounter really intriguing.
Head to Head:
Barbados Royals Win: 8
Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 14
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to score than Barbados Royals in powerplay
Even though Amazon Warriors have conceded early wickets still they have managed to do well in powerplay overs. So far this season they have managed to score 59, 49, 51 and 39 averaging 49.50 runs and have conceded 38.75 runs in the powerplay in those games. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact in three of the four games they have managed to outscore their opponents in the first six overs thus far. Even though Barbados Royals have averaged 48.51 in powerplay which is slightly lower than Guyana Amazon Warriors, in the last three games they have been outscored by their opponents. We believe you cannot let this tip pass by as this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters
Kyle Mayers to be Barbados Royals’s top batter
Kyle Mayers has managed to find his form in the last couple of games which saw him excel last year. Even though Rahkeem Cornwall and Rovman Powell have scored more runs, Mayers head into this game in better form which makes him our top pick for the game.
Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors ’s top batter
Shai Hope has been sensational this season, in the last outing Hope managed to score his second half century as they beat Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets. Shai Hope has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers
Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler
Jason Holder backed his performance against Jamaica Tallawah with yet another dominant bowling display as he ended up with 2/39 against Trinbago Knight Riders and with 12 wickets is the top wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick once again in the upcoming game.
Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors ’s top bowler
Dwaine Pretorius has been brilliant in the last two games as he has managed to bag five wickets and have found his form at the right moment as we approach the final round of fixtures. With six wickets he is one wicket shy of Gudakesh Motie who is the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors. Considering his form, Pretorius is our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Guyana Amazon Warriors
Barbados Royals inconsistencies this season seems to have finally caught up as they need to win back to back games against formidable Guyana Amazon Warriors who are unbeaten in this competition if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game, Barbados Royals bowlers were smashed out of the park as Trinbago Knight Riders scored 208 runs as they lost the game by 42 runs.
Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a phenomenal campaign thus far and are runaway favourites to top the group this season. In the last game, Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to chase down 172 runs on the back of superb half centuries by Saim Ayub and Shai Hope as they beat Trinbago Knight Riders with six wickets to spare.
Considering how well Guyana Amazon Warriors have fared in this tournament, the bookmakers have sided with them giving them odds as low as 1.73. Barbados Royals have been coined as underdogs in this game and we believe you should side with the bookmakers on this one as it is highly unlikely Guyana Amazon Warriors would surrender their unbeaten run in the upcoming game.
- Barbados Royals to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.73 (PariMatch)