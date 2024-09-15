BARR (Barbados Royals) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction BARR 45 % Chance of Winning GAW 55 % Bet Now! Barbados Royals take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 16th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 15 at 04:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors have once again dominated the group stages thus far as they remain the only unbeaten side in this competition having taken maximum points after the first three games and currently hold the top spot on the points table. In the last game they beat Saint Lucia Kings with six wickets to spare.

Barbados Royals on the other hand registered their winning run in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders in a tight and cagey game where Trinbago Knight Riders managed to chase down the target and won the game with two wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%

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Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Rahkeem Cornwall has struggled to make an impact this season as he has failed to find consistency in the first four games. Cornwall got off to a great start as he scored 34 in the first game but since then he has scored three ducks in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

With Guyana Amazon Warriors top order taking all the limelight, Shimron Hetmyer has got off to a great start this season as he has been brilliant in the first three games . So far this season Hetmyer has scored 118 runs with an average of 59 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 65.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5 1.67 Bet on Batery

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shamarh Brooks, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Nyeem Young, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Shamarh Brooks Batter Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Nyeem Young All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals surrendered their three games winning streak in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders who won the game with two wickets to spare.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tim Robinson, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Azam Khan (wk), Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair, Moeen Ali, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Keemo Paul Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Junior Sinclair Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a brilliant start to the tournament as they have won all three games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 16-8. Last season Guyana Amazon Warriors completed a double in this fixture.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 08

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 16

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals go head to head as the two best teams in the competition thus far. The defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors have once again dominated the group stages this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament. On the other hand, Barbados Royals surrendered their unbeaten run in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Barbados Royals top order has struggled for consistency thus far and Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a better opening stand in the last two matches which makes us believe they would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock was the standout performer in the last game as he scored 39 off 21 balls and continued his brilliant run in this competition. With 193 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 136 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game Gurbaz scored 47 off 19 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana had a brilliant game in the last outing as he ended the game with three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this campaign. In the last outing he bagged three wickets against Saint Lucia Kings and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.