BARR (Barbados Royals) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction
BARR
45%
Chance of Winning
GAW
55%
T20
Kensington Oval
Facts:
- With 193 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.
- With 136 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning
Guyana Amazon Warriors have once again dominated the group stages thus far as they remain the only unbeaten side in this competition having taken maximum points after the first three games and currently hold the top spot on the points table. In the last game they beat Saint Lucia Kings with six wickets to spare.
Barbados Royals on the other hand registered their winning run in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders in a tight and cagey game where Trinbago Knight Riders managed to chase down the target and won the game with two wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 45%
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Rahkeem Cornwall has struggled to make an impact this season as he has failed to find consistency in the first four games. Cornwall got off to a great start as he scored 34 in the first game but since then he has scored three ducks in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
With Guyana Amazon Warriors top order taking all the limelight, Shimron Hetmyer has got off to a great start this season as he has been brilliant in the first three games . So far this season Hetmyer has scored 118 runs with an average of 59 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 65.5
Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shamarh Brooks, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Nyeem Young, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
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Kadeem Alleyne
|
Batter
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Shamarh Brooks
|
Batter
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Dunith Wellalage
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All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Nyeem Young
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
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Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals surrendered their three games winning streak in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders who won the game with two wickets to spare.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tim Robinson, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Azam Khan (wk), Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair, Moeen Ali, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
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Rahmanullah Gurbaz
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Batter
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Shai Hope
|
Batter
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Shimron Hetmyer
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All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Junior Sinclair
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a brilliant start to the tournament as they have won all three games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 16-8. Last season Guyana Amazon Warriors completed a double in this fixture.
Head to Head
Barbados Royals: 08
Guyana Amazon Warriors: 16
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals go head to head as the two best teams in the competition thus far. The defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors have once again dominated the group stages this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament. On the other hand, Barbados Royals surrendered their unbeaten run in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Barbados Royals top order has struggled for consistency thus far and Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a better opening stand in the last two matches which makes us believe they would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters
Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter
Quinton de Kock was the standout performer in the last game as he scored 39 off 21 balls and continued his brilliant run in this competition. With 193 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 136 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game Gurbaz scored 47 off 19 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers
Maheesh Theekshana to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana had a brilliant game in the last outing as he ended the game with three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler
Gudakesh Motie has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this campaign. In the last outing he bagged three wickets against Saint Lucia Kings and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Guyana Amazon Warriors
- Barbados Royals to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch