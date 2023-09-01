BARR (Barbados Royals) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction
BARR
44%
Chance of Winning
JAM
56%
T20
Kensington Oval
Facts
- With 149 runs, Brandon King has scored the most runs in the tournament thus far.
- With 20 boundaries, Barbados Royals have scored the least amount of boundaries in the tournament.
Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning
Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs head into this fixture which looks like a mismatch. It is basically down to the contrasting form of both teams. Both sides occupy extreme ends when it comes to form and expectations. On one hand Barbados Royals struggles are pretty evident and on other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs looks like a real deal and could go all the way once again this year. As per our calculations, Jamaica Tallawahs are clear favourites heading into this tie.
- Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 44%
- Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 56%
Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Rahkeem Cornwall has struggled in the first three games averaging 12.66 runs in the tournament thus. In two of the three games, Cornwall has failed to open the account. If we mix this stats with the fact Jamaica Tallawahs bowlers have been brilliant in opening exchanges, it makes us believe Cornwall’s struggles would continue in the upcoming fixture and would score low once again.
Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Toss Prediction
Even though historically Kensington Oval have favoured the team batting first. The weather could have an impact on the game. Considering the weather conditions, we believe both teams would opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of rain, we believe weather would play a key role in the game as it could impact the proceedings. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Justin Greaves
|
Batter
|
Kevin Wickham
|
Batter
|
Donavon Ferreira
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Nyeem Young
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Qais Ahmad
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Bishop
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals have failed to show up this season and have had an underwhelming season thus far. With just one win in four games, they languish outside the playoff spots on the points table.
Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List
Jamaica Tallawahs Player List
Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Kirk McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Sharmarh Brooks
|
Batter
|
Raymond Riefer
|
Batter
|
Amir Jangoo
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form
The defending champions had a terrific start to the season as they bagged two wins in three games and remained unbeaten in the first three games. Jamaica Tallawahs surrendered their upbeat run against Guyana Amazon Warriors as they lost the game by 34 runs.
Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head to Head
Jamaica Tallawahs have edged Barbados Royals 11-9 in this fixture. Last year both teams went head to head thrice including the eliminator game in the playoffs. Both teams shared the spoils in the group stage but when it mattered, Jamaica Tallawahs knocked out Barbados Royals and eventually won the championship.
Head to Head:
Barbados Royals Win: 9
Jamaica Tallawahs win: 11
No Result: 1
Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds
Jamaica Tallawahs to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals
After the first few games in the tournament, Jamaica Tallawahs once again are the team to beat this season who have one of the lethal batsmen in Brandon King and have one of the most feared bowling attacks in the tournament. A combination of both these factors results in great starts in the game whether it comes to an opening partnership or getting early breakthrough when it comes to bowling. In the three games so far, Jamaica Tallawahs have managed to get an opening stand of 44, 52 and 1 and the bowlers have responded in these games by getting early breakthroughs as have conceded 25, 24 and 1 opening partnerships in those games. So far the opposition have failed to manage a better opening stand than Jamaica Tallawahs and even though Barbados Royals batters did well against the minnows SKN Patriots it's highly unlikely they would repeat such a feat in the upcoming game.
Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Batters
Kyle Mayers to be Barbados Royals’s top batter
Barbados Royals disappointment continued in the last game as the batting lineup collapsed for mere 61. It's hard to put much thought into it and even though Kyle Mayers along with other batsmen failed to perform in the game we still believe Mayers would come good and is our top pick for the game.
Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter
Brandon King has exploded one again this season and is favourite to become tournament top scorer once again this season. Kings has already bagged two half centuries in three games which makes him our top pick for the game.
Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Bowlers
Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler
Jason Holder has been the shining light of what has been an underwhelming season thus far and is without doubt their best bowler in this campaign. Even with all the adversity in the last game, Holder still ended up with 2/39 which makes him our top pick for the game.
Mohammad Amir to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler
Salman Irshad and Mohammad Amir have caused havoc in the opening round of games and are the top two bowlers in the tournament thus far. Considering the fact Amir heads into this game in better form as has ended with 3/20 and 3/33 in the last two games, Amir is our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Royals impressive run in the group stage last year seems like an eternity as their struggles is something no one saw coming. Every one expected them to improve from last season and were viewed as one of the favourites to go all the way. With one win in four games, Barbados Royals have bagged three points thus far and are currently fifth on the table.
Jamaica Tallawahs head into this game after a surprising defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors as they surrendered their three game unbeaten streak. The defending champions conceded 210 runs and eventually lost the game by 34 runs. Regardless of that defeat, Jamaica Tallawahs have shown enough quality thus far to be coined as favourites to win back to back championship.
Regardless of Jamaica Tallawahs performance in the last game, They have one of the lethal bowling attacks in the tournament and is highly unlikely they would concede 200 runs once again which is why bookmakers have sided with the defending champions and have given odds as low as 1.77. We believe you should back the title holders on this game as they would take home maximum points.
- Barbados Royals to win @ 2.05 (PariMatch)
- Jamaica Tallawahs to win @ 1.77 (PariMatch)