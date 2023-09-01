BARR (Barbados Royals) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction BARR 44 % Chance of Winning JAM 56 % Bet Now! Barbados Royals take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the 14th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 01 at 4:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs head into this fixture which looks like a mismatch. It is basically down to the contrasting form of both teams. Both sides occupy extreme ends when it comes to form and expectations. On one hand Barbados Royals struggles are pretty evident and on other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs looks like a real deal and could go all the way once again this year. As per our calculations, Jamaica Tallawahs are clear favourites heading into this tie.

Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 44%

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 56%

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Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Rahkeem Cornwall has struggled in the first three games averaging 12.66 runs in the tournament thus. In two of the three games, Cornwall has failed to open the account. If we mix this stats with the fact Jamaica Tallawahs bowlers have been brilliant in opening exchanges, it makes us believe Cornwall’s struggles would continue in the upcoming fixture and would score low once again.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Toss Prediction

Even though historically Kensington Oval have favoured the team batting first. The weather could have an impact on the game. Considering the weather conditions, we believe both teams would opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of rain, we believe weather would play a key role in the game as it could impact the proceedings. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Justin Greaves Batter Kevin Wickham Batter Donavon Ferreira Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Nyeem Young Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Qais Ahmad All-rounder Joshua Bishop Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have failed to show up this season and have had an underwhelming season thus far. With just one win in four games, they languish outside the playoff spots on the points table.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

The defending champions had a terrific start to the season as they bagged two wins in three games and remained unbeaten in the first three games. Jamaica Tallawahs surrendered their upbeat run against Guyana Amazon Warriors as they lost the game by 34 runs.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head to Head

Jamaica Tallawahs have edged Barbados Royals 11-9 in this fixture. Last year both teams went head to head thrice including the eliminator game in the playoffs. Both teams shared the spoils in the group stage but when it mattered, Jamaica Tallawahs knocked out Barbados Royals and eventually won the championship.

Head to Head:

Barbados Royals Win: 9

Jamaica Tallawahs win: 11

No Result: 1

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds

Jamaica Tallawahs to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

After the first few games in the tournament, Jamaica Tallawahs once again are the team to beat this season who have one of the lethal batsmen in Brandon King and have one of the most feared bowling attacks in the tournament. A combination of both these factors results in great starts in the game whether it comes to an opening partnership or getting early breakthrough when it comes to bowling. In the three games so far, Jamaica Tallawahs have managed to get an opening stand of 44, 52 and 1 and the bowlers have responded in these games by getting early breakthroughs as have conceded 25, 24 and 1 opening partnerships in those games. So far the opposition have failed to manage a better opening stand than Jamaica Tallawahs and even though Barbados Royals batters did well against the minnows SKN Patriots it's highly unlikely they would repeat such a feat in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Barbados Royals’s top batter

Barbados Royals disappointment continued in the last game as the batting lineup collapsed for mere 61. It's hard to put much thought into it and even though Kyle Mayers along with other batsmen failed to perform in the game we still believe Mayers would come good and is our top pick for the game.

Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter

Brandon King has exploded one again this season and is favourite to become tournament top scorer once again this season. Kings has already bagged two half centuries in three games which makes him our top pick for the game.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Bowlers

Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler

Jason Holder has been the shining light of what has been an underwhelming season thus far and is without doubt their best bowler in this campaign. Even with all the adversity in the last game, Holder still ended up with 2/39 which makes him our top pick for the game.

Mohammad Amir to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Salman Irshad and Mohammad Amir have caused havoc in the opening round of games and are the top two bowlers in the tournament thus far. Considering the fact Amir heads into this game in better form as has ended with 3/20 and 3/33 in the last two games, Amir is our top pick in the upcoming game.