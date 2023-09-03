BARR (Barbados Royals) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction
BARR
42%
Chance of Winning
STL
58%
T20
Kensington Oval
Facts
- With an average of 16.25, Barbados Royals have the worst Opening stands in the tournament.
- With 22 sixes, Saint Lucia Kings have scored the least amount of sixes in the tournament.
Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning
Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings head into this crucial game with only a point separating the two teams which makes this fixture a four pointer. With half of the season already gone, now we head into a crucial phase where if either team could post a couple of great results it would have a severe effect on the table and could make them favourites for the playoffs this term. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites to bag maximum points in the upcoming fixture.
- Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 42%
- Saint Lucia Kings’s chances of winning - 58%
Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
As expected in the last game Rahkeem Cornwall struggled to get going in the last game and scored 17 runs against the defending champions. We believe you should reconsider and invest on this tip one more time as it is highly likely that Cornwall struggles would continue against a very good bowling attack of Saint Lucia Kings and would make this tip lucrative once again.
Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction
In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a major factor in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke, Laurie Evans, Roelof van der Merwe
Predicted Playing XI
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Rahkeem Cornwall
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Batter
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Kyle Mayers
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Batter
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Laurie Evans
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Batter
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Alick Athanaze
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Batter
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Rivaldo Clarke
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Wicket-keeper
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Rovman Powell
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All-rounder
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Nyeem Young
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Qais Ahmad
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All-rounder
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Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
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Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals are a point behind Saint Lucia Kings on the table and have registered two wins in the last three games. In the last game, Saint Lucia Kings beat the defending champions Jamaica Tallawah with six wickets to spare.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.
Predicted Playing XI
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Faf du Plessis
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Batter
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Sadrack Descartes
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Batter
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Sean Williams
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Batter
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Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
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Johnson Charles
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Wicket-keeper
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Roston Chase
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All-rounder
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Roshon Primus
|
Batter
|
Matthew Forde
|
All-rounder
|
Kharry Pierre
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All-rounder
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Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
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Chris Sole
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
After a loss against Jamaica Tallawah in season opener, Saint Lucia Kings are unbeaten in four games which included two wins and two draws (called off) which has resulted in six points and are currently top in the points table.
Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head
Barbados Royals edged Saint Lucia Kings 13-7 in this fixture and are unbeaten in the last three games. In the last game Barbados Royals won a close encounter as they beat Saint Lucia Kings by six runs.
Head to Head:
Barbados Royals Win: 13
Saint Lucia Kings win: 7
Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds
Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals
Even though Barbados Royals have been able to turn things around in the last few games one of the key areas where they have struggled throughout the season is getting good opening partnerships. In the four games so far, Barbados Royals have managed an opening stand of 1, 58, 0 and 6 averaging 16.25 thus far. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings average 57 runs opening stand so far which is much higher than their opponent. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in the last two games Saint Lucia Kings have managed a better opening stand than they have conceded which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some great financial gains.
Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Batters
Alick Athanaze to be Barbados Royals’s top batter
With Barbados Royals top order struggling for form, Alick Athanaze had done a great job to keep things together for his team and is one of the main reasons for Barbados Royals change in fortune, Athanaze scored a brilliant half century in the last outing and is our top pick for the upcoming game.
Faf du Plessis to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top batter
After a slow and sluggish start to the season, Faf du Plessis has made some right noise in the last couple of games scoring 46 and 57 and have provided a great platform for his team to capitalise upon. We believe Du Plessis would go stronger and stronger from this point and would be our top pick for the game.
Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Bowlers
Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler
Jason Holder once again stepped up when the chips were down and bowled a brilliant spell against Jamaica Tallawah as he ended up with 2/19 and is now the top wicket taker for his side in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Roston Chase to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler
Even though Roston Chase isn’t the top wicket taker, he has been brilliant so far this season and has given a great option to his captain for middle and death overs. Chase has constantly been a threat for Saint Lucia Kings thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Saint Lucia Kings
Barbados Royals have turned things around as they have bagged two wins in the last three games and are right in the mix to make the playoffs this season. In the last game, Barbados Royals shocked the defending champions as they registered a comprehensive victory against Jamaica Tallawahs and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.
Saint Lucia Kings had a slow start to the season as they could only manage one win in first four games but managed to subside the rot after an impressive display against Trinbago Knight Riders as the bowling line went full rogue onTrinbago Knight Riders batsman and eventually won the game by 54 runs.
Even though Barbados Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture in recent history still the bookmakers have gone with Saint Lucia Kings on this one giving them odds as low as 1.73. We believe on paper Saint Lucia Kings look a much formidable outfit and should get the job done come Sept 3.
- Barbados Royals to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 1.73 (PariMatch)