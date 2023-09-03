BARR (Barbados Royals) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction BARR 42 % Chance of Winning STL 58 % Bet Now! Barbados Royals take on Saint Lucia Kings in the 16th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 03 at 4:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings head into this crucial game with only a point separating the two teams which makes this fixture a four pointer. With half of the season already gone, now we head into a crucial phase where if either team could post a couple of great results it would have a severe effect on the table and could make them favourites for the playoffs this term. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites to bag maximum points in the upcoming fixture.

Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 42%

Saint Lucia Kings’s chances of winning - 58%

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Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

As expected in the last game Rahkeem Cornwall struggled to get going in the last game and scored 17 runs against the defending champions. We believe you should reconsider and invest on this tip one more time as it is highly likely that Cornwall struggles would continue against a very good bowling attack of Saint Lucia Kings and would make this tip lucrative once again.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a major factor in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke, Laurie Evans, Roelof van der Merwe

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Laurie Evans Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rivaldo Clarke Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Nyeem Young Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Qais Ahmad All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals are a point behind Saint Lucia Kings on the table and have registered two wins in the last three games. In the last game, Saint Lucia Kings beat the defending champions Jamaica Tallawah with six wickets to spare.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Sadrack Descartes Batter Sean Williams Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Johnson Charles Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Roshon Primus Batter Matthew Forde All-rounder Kharry Pierre All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

After a loss against Jamaica Tallawah in season opener, Saint Lucia Kings are unbeaten in four games which included two wins and two draws (called off) which has resulted in six points and are currently top in the points table.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Barbados Royals edged Saint Lucia Kings 13-7 in this fixture and are unbeaten in the last three games. In the last game Barbados Royals won a close encounter as they beat Saint Lucia Kings by six runs.

Head to Head:

Barbados Royals Win: 13

Saint Lucia Kings win: 7

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Even though Barbados Royals have been able to turn things around in the last few games one of the key areas where they have struggled throughout the season is getting good opening partnerships. In the four games so far, Barbados Royals have managed an opening stand of 1, 58, 0 and 6 averaging 16.25 thus far. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings average 57 runs opening stand so far which is much higher than their opponent. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in the last two games Saint Lucia Kings have managed a better opening stand than they have conceded which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some great financial gains.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Batters

Alick Athanaze to be Barbados Royals’s top batter

With Barbados Royals top order struggling for form, Alick Athanaze had done a great job to keep things together for his team and is one of the main reasons for Barbados Royals change in fortune, Athanaze scored a brilliant half century in the last outing and is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top batter

After a slow and sluggish start to the season, Faf du Plessis has made some right noise in the last couple of games scoring 46 and 57 and have provided a great platform for his team to capitalise upon. We believe Du Plessis would go stronger and stronger from this point and would be our top pick for the game.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Bowlers

Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler

Jason Holder once again stepped up when the chips were down and bowled a brilliant spell against Jamaica Tallawah as he ended up with 2/19 and is now the top wicket taker for his side in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Roston Chase to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler

Even though Roston Chase isn’t the top wicket taker, he has been brilliant so far this season and has given a great option to his captain for middle and death overs. Chase has constantly been a threat for Saint Lucia Kings thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.