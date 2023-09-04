BARR (Barbados Royals) vs SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) Match Prediction BARR 56 % Chance of Winning SKN 44 % Bet Now! Barbados Royals take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 18th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 04 at 5:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are in real danger of missing out on playoffs this season and if that happens it wouldn’t be a surprise for the neutrals. Both teams have had an underwhelming season and have failed to find any form and consistency in this tournament thus far. Both sides have played more games than other teams and looking at their current form it's only fitting that they occupy fifth and sixth spots on the table. As per our calculation, Barbados Royals are slight favourites as they head into this fixture.

Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 56%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 44%

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Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Barbados Royals have struggled to get a good start in games and only once have they registered an opening partnership in double digits. So far this season they have managed an opening stand of 1, 58, 0, 6 and 1. On the other hand, even though SKN Patriots are about to be knocked out of the competition, their openers have been more reliable and we believe would have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals in the upcoming fixture.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Even though historically Kensington Oval have favoured the team batting first. The weather could have an impact on the game. Considering the weather conditions, we believe both teams would opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Justin Greaves Batter Kevin Wickham Batter Donavon Ferreira Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Nyeem Young Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Qais Ahmad All-rounder Joshua Bishop Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have failed to find consistency this season and they have failed to register back to back wins thus far. With two wins and three losses, Barbados Royals are in danger of missing the playoff this season as they are currently fifth on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Amabati Rayudu Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Joshua de Silva Batter Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell All-rounder Oshane Thomas Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

SKN Patriots struggles have continued throughout the season as they remain the only side yet to register a win this term. SKN Patriots head into this fixture with five losses in a row and languish at the bottom of the table.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots edged Barbados Royals 10-6 in this fixture. Last year, Barbados Royals did a double against SKN Patriots which makes this a very intriguing game for the neutrals.

Head to Head:

Barbados Royals Win: 6

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win: 10

No Result: 1

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to score low in powerplay

One of the main reasons for SKN Patriots terrible form is the fact they have failed to capitalise in the powerplay overs. So far this season, SKN Patriots have failed to outscore their opponents in the first six overs as they average 46.6 runs but have conceded 57.6 runs in those games. On the other hand, Barbados Royals have also showcased sub-par performances in the powerplay averaging 45.4 and have conceded 52.4 runs. Only once have they managed to score more than 50 runs in powerplay overs. Which makes us believe both teams would falter in powerplay and would score low in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Team Batters

Rahkeem Cornwall to be Barbados Royals’s top batter

Barbados Royals batsmen have underperformed in the last few games which makes this pick a tough call to make. Considering the fact they haven’t been a standout performer, Rakheem Cornwall have had some decent starts in the last couple of games and we believe it's just a matter of time before he converts this start into a big score which is why he is our top pick for the game.

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter

We are going to stick by our pick once again as one game does not make one a bad player especially when the whole team collapsed against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Fletcher remains the most consistent batsman for his side and remains our top pick for the game.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Team Bowlers

Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler

Jason Holder has been the shining light of what has been an underwhelming season thus far and is without doubt their best bowler in this campaign. With 10 wickets he is the leading wicket taker in the tournament and is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Oshane Thomas to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler

Oshane Thomas is the shining light in what has been an abysmal season thus far. In the last game, Thomas ended up with 3/26 and is the top wicket taker for his side this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.