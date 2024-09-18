BARR (Barbados Royals) vs SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) Match Prediction BARR 63 % Chance of Winning SKN 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Barbados Royals take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 18th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 18 at 04:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have once again failed to show up in the group stages as since they won the opening game, they have lost six games in a row and are currently sixth on the table. This seems like a must win game for the visitors as they cannot afford to drop any more points in the final three matches if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.

Barbados Royals on the other hand have been sensational thus far as they have won four of the five matches thus far and another win would seal a playoff spot this season. In the last game they beat the defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors by 32 runs. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 63%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

David Miller has struggled since the T20 World Cup as he has failed to find consistency in T20s. In this tournament he has scored 39 runs in three matches with an average of 19.50 which clearly showcases his inconsistent form. We believe Miller will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Evin Lewis scored a brilliant century in this campaign but apart from that he has had a pretty average campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 191 runs in seven matches but the numbers look pretty inflated due to his century. We believe Lewis would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Over 8.5 1.90 Bet on Batery

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Rivaldo Clarke Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have won four of the five games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Johann Layne, Anrich Nortje, Veerasammy Permaul, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Mohammad Mohsin, Joshua Da Silva, Odean Smith, Ryan John

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Mikyle Louis Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Johann Layne All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Veerasammy Permaul Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have lost six games in a row and are currently sixth on the table.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots hold a slight edge in this fixture but it's Barbados Royals who have won five head to head games in a row.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 09

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 10

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals go head to head in what seems like a one sided game. Barbados Royals have been dominant thus far as they have won four of the five games including an impressive win against the defending champions in the last outing and currently hold the top spot on the points table. On the other hand, after a win in the opening game, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have lost six games on the bounce and need a miracle if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last six matches, the Patriots have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Barbados Royals would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.188 Bet Now!

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock played one of the best knocks in this tournament in the last game as he scored a brilliant century against Guyana Amazon Warriors. With 308 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Even though Kyle Mayers did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as with 204 runs, he is the leading run scorer for the Patriots which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Even though Maheesh Theekshana did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anrich Nortje to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for the Patriots thus far. With 11 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.