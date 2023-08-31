BARR (Barbados Royals) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction BARR 37 % Chance of Winning TKR 63 % Bet Now! Barbados Royals take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 13th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 31 at 4:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders have one win in three games so far and currently occupy fifth and fourth spot on points table. Both teams have stuttered thus far which makes this game an important fixture for both sides as a win for either side could kick start their campaign and put them right in the mix to make the playoffs this term. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are firm favourites and would take home maximum points come Aug 31.

Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 37%

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 63%

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Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Martin Guptill has had an underwhelming start to the campaign and has failed to show up so far in this tournament. Even though it's still early days in the tournament, Guptill has been a cause of concern for Trinbago Knight Riders in the first two games scoring seven runs in each of the two games so far. We believe Guptill’s struggles would continue against the quality of Barbados Royals and would score low in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

This is the first game in this campaign that will be played at Kensington Oval. Historically the wicket has favoured the teams batting first at the venue with four of the five games having been won by team batting first. We believe both teams would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Justin Greaves Batter Kevin Wickham Batter Donavon Ferreira Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Nyeem Young Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Qais Ahmad All-rounder Joshua Bishop Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

After conceding the opening game against Saint Lucia Kings, Barbados Royals defeated SKN Patriots in the last outing and with three points are level on points with Trinbago Knight Riders.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders had an underwhelming start to the season as they were winless in the first two games. In the last outing, Trinbago Knight Riders registered their first win of the season as they beat SKN Patriots with six wickets to spare.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have edged Barbados Royals 12-9 in this fixture but last year Barbados Royals did a double against Trinbago Knight Riders and would hope for a similar feat in this campaign.

Head to Head:

Barbados Royals Win: 9

Trinbago Knight Riders win: 12

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to score more than Barbados Royals in powerplay

Even with the subdued start to the season, Trinbago Knight Riders have done well in the powerplay overs as the top order batters have provided good start in the first two games in this campaign. If we dissect both games, yes Trinbago Knight Riders have lost early wickets in the game but that does not stop their aggressive style of play in the first six overs which is a great sign if you are a betting person. In both games, Trinbago Knight Riders have outscored their opponents and are averaging 53.5 runs which is great in T20 format. Even though Barbados Knight riders scored 74 in the powerplay in the last game, we believe Trinbago Knight Riders would outscore Barbados Knight Riders in the upcoming game and you should cash in on this great betting tip.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Barbados Royals’s top batter

We are going to stick with our pick once again as even though they haven’t been a standout performance by Barbados Royals batters thus far but considering how well Mayer performed last season, we believe it's only a matter of time before Mayers excels once again which makes him our top pick for the game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

We saw glimpses of form that made NIcholas Pooran explode in Major League Cricket as in the last game, Pooran smashed 61 off 32 balls as Trinbago Knight Riders chased down 178 and won the game by six wickets. Considering the fact Pooran has hit the form at the right time for his side, he would be our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Qais Ahmad to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler

Qais Ahmad has had a solid start to the season and has been one of the main bowlers for Barbados Royals thus far. Ahmad has managed to outshine Jason Holder who was the top bowler last season and has ended up with 2/35 and 2/16 in the two games which makes him our top pick for the game.

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

As expected Sunil Narine made his mark in the last game against SKN patriots as he ended up with 3/24 and have bowled with an economy of six thus far. As we have already stated before, Narine would play a key role this season for Trinbago Knight Riders and without doubt he would be our top pick in the upcoming game.