BARR (Barbados Royals) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction BARR 58 % Chance of Winning TKR 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Barbados Royals take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 15th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 14 at 04:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders have got off to a steady start thus far as they have won two of the first three matches and with four points are currently third on the table. In the last match, Trinbago Knight Riders went head to head against Saint Lucia Kings and managed to chase down the target as they won the game with four wickets to spare.

Barbados Royals are one of the two unbeaten teams in this tournament as they have maximum points in the first three matches and are second on the table. In the last game they edged past Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as they won the game by ten runs. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 58%

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Rahkeem Cornwall has struggled to make an impact this season as he has failed to find consistency in the first three games. Cornwall got off to a great start as he scored 34 in the first game but since then he has scored a duck in each of the last two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine has struggled with the bat since IPL. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches. In the last two matches he has scored 0 and 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5 1.67 Bet on Batery

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shamarh Brooks, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Nyeem Young, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Shamarh Brooks Batter Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Nyeem Young All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals are one of the two unbeaten sides in this tournament as they have three wins in three games and are currently second on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine, Andries Gous, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Little, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Nathan Edwards, Jayden Seales

Predicted Playing XI

Andries Gous Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Terrance Hinds All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders have two wins in three games thus far and are currently third on the table.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 14-9. Last season Trinbago Knight Riders completed a double in this fixture.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 09

Trinbago Knight Riders: 14

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals go head to head after a positive start to both sides in this campaign as both teams are favourites to make the playoffs this term. Trinbago Knight Riders have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Barbados Royals have had a perfect start to the season as they have bagged maximum points after three matches and are currently second on the table. Both teams have struggled to find consistency in the top order, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three games thus far Trinbago Knight Riders have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Barbados Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.661 Bet Now!

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock continued his brilliant run in this competition as he scored 48 off 30 balls in the last game and with 154 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Keacy Carty did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant thus far and with 122 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Obed McCoy to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Even though Obed McCoy did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has had a brilliant start to the campaign and has already bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Even though Sunil Narine has disappointed with the bat but he has been brilliant with the ball as in the last game he bagged another two wickets and with six wickets he is one of the top performers thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.