BARR (Barbados Royals) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction
BARR
58%
Chance of Winning
TKR
42%
T20
Kensington Oval
Facts:
- With 154 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.
- With 122 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Trinbago Knight Riders have got off to a steady start thus far as they have won two of the first three matches and with four points are currently third on the table. In the last match, Trinbago Knight Riders went head to head against Saint Lucia Kings and managed to chase down the target as they won the game with four wickets to spare.
Barbados Royals are one of the two unbeaten teams in this tournament as they have maximum points in the first three matches and are second on the table. In the last game they edged past Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as they won the game by ten runs. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 58%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 42%
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Rahkeem Cornwall has struggled to make an impact this season as he has failed to find consistency in the first three games. Cornwall got off to a great start as he scored 34 in the first game but since then he has scored a duck in each of the last two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine has struggled with the bat since IPL. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches. In the last two matches he has scored 0 and 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 67.5
Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shamarh Brooks, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Nyeem Young, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
|
Kadeem Alleyne
|
Batter
|
Shamarh Brooks
|
Batter
|
Dunith Wellalage
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Nyeem Young
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
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Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals are one of the two unbeaten sides in this tournament as they have three wins in three games and are currently second on the table.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Sunil Narine, Andries Gous, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Little, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Nathan Edwards, Jayden Seales
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
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Shaqkere Parris
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
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Sunil Narine
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All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Terrance Hinds
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Joshua Little
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders have two wins in three games thus far and are currently third on the table.
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 14-9. Last season Trinbago Knight Riders completed a double in this fixture.
Head to Head
Barbados Royals: 09
Trinbago Knight Riders: 14
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders
Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals go head to head after a positive start to both sides in this campaign as both teams are favourites to make the playoffs this term. Trinbago Knight Riders have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Barbados Royals have had a perfect start to the season as they have bagged maximum points after three matches and are currently second on the table. Both teams have struggled to find consistency in the top order, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three games thus far Trinbago Knight Riders have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Barbados Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders
T20
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters
Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter
Quinton de Kock continued his brilliant run in this competition as he scored 48 off 30 balls in the last game and with 154 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keacy Carty to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Even though Keacy Carty did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant thus far and with 122 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Obed McCoy to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler
Even though Obed McCoy did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has had a brilliant start to the campaign and has already bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Even though Sunil Narine has disappointed with the bat but he has been brilliant with the ball as in the last game he bagged another two wickets and with six wickets he is one of the top performers thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Barbados Royals
- Barbados Royals to win @ 2.05 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch