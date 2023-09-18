GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction
GAW
55%
Chance of Winning
BARR
45%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts
- With 341 runs, Saim Ayub is the leading run scorer in the tournament.
- With 14 wickets, Jason Holder is the leading wicket taker of the tournament.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning
For Barbados Royals all eyes would be on the previous game between Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings as a win for Jamaica Tallawahs would see them qualify for the playoffs and Barbados Royals would be knocked out. Regardless, Barbados Royals would want to end the season on the high and get a win regardless of the final outcome. In regards to Guyana Amazon Warriors, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they opt to rest a few players before the playoffs. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are clear favourites as they head into this game.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 55%
- Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 40%
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Rahkeem Cornwall scored a brilliant century against SKN Patriots but apart from that his performance in this campaign hasn’t been that great. So far this season, Cornwall has managed to score 0, 38, 0, 17, 18, 102, 4 and 8 averaging 23.37 which seems to be inflated due his century. We believe Cornwall would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction
Even though the venue has historically favoured the team batting first, the last two games have been won by the team that bowled first. Hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
After suffering their first defeat of the season, Guyana Amazon Warriors returned to winning ways as they beat Trinbago Knight Riders and registered their seventh win of the season.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke, Laurie Evans, Roelof van der Merwe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Rivaldo Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Nyeem Young
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Qais Ahmad
|
All-rounder
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals head into this penultimate game with a very poor showing in the second half of the campaign. With three losses in the last four games which includes a narrow defeat against Guyana Amazon Royals in the last game they are currently fourth on the table.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Barbados Royals 15-8 in this fixture which includes a close win for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season. In the recent past both teams have had a pretty even record which makes this a very enticing game for the neutrals.
Head to Head:
Barbados Royals Win: 8
Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 15
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to score more sixes than Barbados Royals
One of the main reasons for Guyana Amazon Warriors dominance this season is the fact in most of the games they have managed to score more sixes than their opponents. So far this season they have averaged 11 sixes a game and have conceded mere 7.42 sixes a game. No team has managed to score more sixes in the game against Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes this a very lucrative opportunity. On the other hand, Barbados Royals have averaged 8.62 sixes a game and have conceded 11 sixes a game which is identical to what Guyana Amazon Warriors have managed to score. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Team Batters
Saim Ayub to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter
We are going to stick to our guns and go with Saim Ayub one more time. He has been sensational in the second half of the season and with 341 runs remains the top scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rovman Powell to be Barbados Royals’s top batter
Rovman Powell has been sensational in anchoring the innings for Barbados Royals throughout the campaign and is expected to play a key role in what feels like a knockout tie against Guyana Amazon Warriors. In the last three games, Powell has managed to score 49*, 9 and 39 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Team Bowlers
Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler
Just like his counterpart we are going to stick with Dwaine Pretorius who has been bowling magnificently in the recent games. Even though he has only taken one wicket in the last two games, we believe he was unlucky in that department. Pretorius remains the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler
Jason Holder has had a fabulous season thus far and even though he didn’t have the best of games in the last outing he still ended up with 2/37 against Guyana Amazon Warriors. With 14 wickets, Holder is the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors have arguably been the best team in the league this season and there has been a broad daylight between them and rest of the teams which is probably why they sealed the top spot in the group with a couple of games in hand. In the last game they beat Trinbago Knight Riders with six wickets to spare as they bagged their seventh win of the season.
Barbados Royals have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the season which seems to have finally caught up as they have managed just one win in last three games and they head into the final fixture hoping Jamaica Tallawahs drop points in their final fixture otherwise it would be all doom and gloom as they would be knocked out of the competitions.
In recent years both sides have matched pretty evenly which makes this as intriguing fixture. The bookmakers have sided with the home side and the best teams in this campaign Guyana Amazon Warriors giving them odds as low as 1.65. We too believe it's hard to see anything other than Guyana Amazon Warriors victory in the upcoming fixture.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.65 (PariMatch)
- Barbados Royals to win @ 2.16 (PariMatch)