GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction GAW 55 % Chance of Winning BARR 45 % Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Barbados Royals in the 30th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 18 at 4:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

For Barbados Royals all eyes would be on the previous game between Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings as a win for Jamaica Tallawahs would see them qualify for the playoffs and Barbados Royals would be knocked out. Regardless, Barbados Royals would want to end the season on the high and get a win regardless of the final outcome. In regards to Guyana Amazon Warriors, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they opt to rest a few players before the playoffs. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are clear favourites as they head into this game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 55%

Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Rahkeem Cornwall scored a brilliant century against SKN Patriots but apart from that his performance in this campaign hasn’t been that great. So far this season, Cornwall has managed to score 0, 38, 0, 17, 18, 102, 4 and 8 averaging 23.37 which seems to be inflated due his century. We believe Cornwall would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Even though the venue has historically favoured the team batting first, the last two games have been won by the team that bowled first. Hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keemo Paul Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

After suffering their first defeat of the season, Guyana Amazon Warriors returned to winning ways as they beat Trinbago Knight Riders and registered their seventh win of the season.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke, Laurie Evans, Roelof van der Merwe

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Laurie Evans Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rivaldo Clarke Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Nyeem Young Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Qais Ahmad All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals head into this penultimate game with a very poor showing in the second half of the campaign. With three losses in the last four games which includes a narrow defeat against Guyana Amazon Royals in the last game they are currently fourth on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Barbados Royals 15-8 in this fixture which includes a close win for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season. In the recent past both teams have had a pretty even record which makes this a very enticing game for the neutrals.

Head to Head:

Barbados Royals Win: 8

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 15

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to score more sixes than Barbados Royals

One of the main reasons for Guyana Amazon Warriors dominance this season is the fact in most of the games they have managed to score more sixes than their opponents. So far this season they have averaged 11 sixes a game and have conceded mere 7.42 sixes a game. No team has managed to score more sixes in the game against Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes this a very lucrative opportunity. On the other hand, Barbados Royals have averaged 8.62 sixes a game and have conceded 11 sixes a game which is identical to what Guyana Amazon Warriors have managed to score. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Team Batters

Saim Ayub to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

We are going to stick to our guns and go with Saim Ayub one more time. He has been sensational in the second half of the season and with 341 runs remains the top scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell to be Barbados Royals’s top batter

Rovman Powell has been sensational in anchoring the innings for Barbados Royals throughout the campaign and is expected to play a key role in what feels like a knockout tie against Guyana Amazon Warriors. In the last three games, Powell has managed to score 49*, 9 and 39 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Team Bowlers

Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

Just like his counterpart we are going to stick with Dwaine Pretorius who has been bowling magnificently in the recent games. Even though he has only taken one wicket in the last two games, we believe he was unlucky in that department. Pretorius remains the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler

Jason Holder has had a fabulous season thus far and even though he didn’t have the best of games in the last outing he still ended up with 2/37 against Guyana Amazon Warriors. With 14 wickets, Holder is the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the game.