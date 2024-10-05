GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction BARR 41 % Chance of Winning GAW 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.679 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Barbados Royals in the Qualifier-2 of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 05 at 04:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign but ended the group stages with four defeats on the bounce and looked down and out. In the Elimination round, they managed to upset the odds and beat Trinbago Knight Riders. It was the game that got impacted by rain but Barbados Royals won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Guyana Amazon Warriors were dominant in the group stages as for the second time in a row they managed to top the league standings. They went head to head against Saint Lucia Kings in the playoffs but lost the match by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 59%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 41%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

After a slow start to the campaign, Shai Hope has managed to turn things around and has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. In the last game against Saint Lucia Kings he scored 27 off 22 balls and has scored 313 runs thus far. We believe Hope will score well in the upcoming game.

David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup but has managed to turn things around in the last few games. In the last match, Miller was the star of the show as he scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Over 8.5 1.67 Bet on Batery

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raymon Reifer, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Kevlon Anderson, Azam Khan, Junior Sinclair, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair, Tim Robinson

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Keemo Paul Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Raymon Reifer Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors were impressive in the group stages as they won four of the last five matches but lost against Saint Lucia Kings in the playoffs.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kadeem Alleyne, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ramon Simmonds, Kevin Wickham, Keshav Maharaj, Rivaldo Clarke, Nyeem Young, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Alick Athanaze Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Ramon Simmonds Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals head into this game after an impressive win against Trinbago Knight Riders in the Elimination round. They have one win in the last five matches.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 17-9. Both sides went head to head twice this season and managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 17

Barbados Royals: 9

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this match in contrasting form as Guyana Amazon Warriors ended the group stages with four wins in five matches but fell short against Saint Lucia Kings in the playoffs. They also conceded 124 runs opening partnership in the game. On the other hand, Barbados Royals struggled in the second half of the campaign as they lost four games on the bounce but managed to turn things around and beat Trinbago Knight Riders in the Elimination round. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in three of the last four matches Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer has been the most consistent batsman for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season and with 390 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Even though Quinton de Kock failed to show up in the last two games, we are going to back him as with 438 runs, he is the top run scorer for Barbados Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie did not have a good game in the last outing as he conceded 40 runs in the game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has had a brilliant campaign thus far and even though he did not have a good game against Trinbago Knight Riders in the last game he is the top wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.