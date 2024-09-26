GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction GAW 55 % Chance of Winning BARR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Barbados Royals in the 27th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 26 at 04:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won each of the first three matches but since then they have struggled for consistency and have lost three of the last five matches which includes back to back losses prior to this game. In the last match they were beaten by Saint Lucia Kings who won the match by 13 runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors lost back to back games against Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders but managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

With important players missing due to international commitments, we expect Romario Shepherd to play an important role in the second half of the campaign. So far this season he has scored 127 runs in three matches with an average of 63.50 and even though he did have a good game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup, in this tournament thus far Miller has scored 81 runs in six matches with an average of 20.25 which clearly showcases his inconsistent form. Even though Miller scored 21 in the last game, we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 54.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5 1.67 Bet on Batery

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Tim Robinson, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Nathan Sowter, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Kevin Sinclair Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Keemo Paul Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Junior Sinclair Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have managed to recover after back to back losses and have won two games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Rivaldo Clarke Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals head into this game on the back to two defeats on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 16-9. Both sides went head to head prior to this game and it was Barbados Royals who won the game by 32 runs.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 16

Barbados Royals: 9

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this in contrasting form. Both sides had a wonderful start to the campaign but struggled for consistency since. The defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table. On the other hand Barbados Royals lost a back to back game against Saint Lucia Kings and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Barbados Royals have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals T20 Providence Stadium, Providence Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet now! Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.105 Bet now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Even though Shimron Hetmyer did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman for his side and is also the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock failed to show up in the last two games against Saint Lucia Kings but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational thus far and with 391 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie had a good game against the Falcons and was unlucky that he bagged just one wicket. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Obed McCoy to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Even though Obed McCoy did not have a great game we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent bowler for Barbados Royals this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.